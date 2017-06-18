31-year-old Pauma Valley man shot to death identified

PAUMA VALLEY – The 31-year-old Pauma Valley man who was shot to death in front of a local taco shop was identified today by San Diego County Sheriff’s homicide detectives.
Raymond Esparza was gunned down at 9:41 p.m. Friday in front of Jilberto’s at 17128 state Route 76, according to sheriff’s Lt. Kenneth Nelson.
Arriving deputies found a man with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the parking lot, Nelson said.
“The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office has completed the autopsy related to this investigation.” Nelson said. “The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death has been ruled a
homicide. Sheriff’s homicide detectives are looking to speak with anyone who may have information about this homicide.”
Deputies from the Valley Center substation responded to the shooting and attempted CPR on Esparza until paramedics arrived.
“Paramedics continued treatment, but unfortunately the victim succumbedto his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Nelson said.
A suspect description was not available.
Here you go, my dear fellow Fallbrookers. Another statistic that our Second Amendment and our greatest national terrorist organization, the NRA, are DIRECTLY responsible for.
C’mon, let’s hear your bull[beep]!
“No, Lee. Whoever killed this man is directly responsible for it.”
Right. So let’s just ignore the fact that a law, the Second Amendment, allowed the killer to be armed, an ideal that the NRA pushes down our throats zealously.
“Well, no matter how many laws you got, it ain’t gonna stop a person from getting a gun.”
Exactly! That’s why you have to get rid of the law that allows us to have guns AND greatly restrict and control the manufacture and sale of guns in America. It can be done. It’s done in many countries all over the world, and it sure can be done here, too.
But . . . like I said, let’s hear your bull[beep]!
What is this? 2 Valley Center killings in 2 weeks?
Here we go again…. another anti-gun hating socialist. Let me guess you’re upset that Bernie and or Hillary lost the election…. we get it you don’t like guns and you don’t want to protect yourself or use them for hunting or as a simple sport or Hobby. How is the Second Amendment and the NRA about protecting the criminals that aren’t even supposed to have guns that do the majority of the killing and crimes in the first place? Not once have I ever came home and seen any of my guns shooting innocent people and committing crimes…. that’s right the people behind the guns are the problem not the guns themselves. Listen I’m probably not going to debate this with you because you’re a liberal and with that being said you cannot have a intellectual debate with a zombie. I support the NRA and our Second Amendment. Don’t like it move to another country that is against guns such as Mexico that’s right it’s over taken by Cartel and people with guns even though they aren’t allowed to have them…. do me a favor move out of Fallbrook so we can it Great again
@ FMJ Fallbrook
Right, I’m supposed to move out of our country because YOU say so. Who’s the socialist now?