FALLBROOK – Fallbrook 4-H youth will be at Fallbrook Fertilizer this Saturday, Aug. 26, between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for outreach to the community, answering questions and promoting enrollment. Fallbrook Fertilizer is located at 215 W. Fallbrook St.

All interested children can enroll at 4honline.com and come to the first community meeting at the Fallbrook High School Cafeteria, Tuesday Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. They are asked to bring $50 per youth to enroll for the year.