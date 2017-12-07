UPDATE: 4100 Acres Burned, Fire Jumps 76 to the north past River Village, Ramona and Olive Hill Rd

UPDATE: Thursday, 10:12 p.m.

According to CalFire, there have been three civilian burn victims and one smoke inhalation victim. According to ham radio operators, the fire burning on the east slope of Olive Hill Rd. has just about burned out, but the fire burning on the north slope of Olive Hill is still burning, although the report was that it seemed to be 5 to 10 acres.

The wind seems to be dying down.

UPDATE: Thursday, 9:46 p.m.

Two firefighters have sustained minor injuries, including one dislocation and one treated/transported for smoke inhalation. There has also been three civilian injuries.

UPDATE: Thursday, 8:53 p.m.

Fallbrook High School is no Longer an Evacuation site.

The fire near Fallbrook is on Olive Hill to the West of Fallbrook. It is moving Northwesterly.

According to ham radio operators, the northernmost point of the fire is North of the 76 up Olive Hill, almost 1 mile north of 76 near Rolling Hills.

It is also traveling west quickly towards Oceanside, according to ham radio operators.

There’s fire burning north of 76 at Ramona.

UPDATE: Thursday 8:16pm

CalFire has announced that acres burned has now reached 4100. There are now 3 civilian injuries reported.

East Mission is stopped to I-15.

Road Closures at South Mission at Olive Hill, Olive Hill at Burma and South.

The only road open is Olive Hill going towards Oceanside, in addition to the 76 being closed between I15 and East Vista Way.

UPDATE: Thursday 8:03pm

According to a neighbor, the new neighborhood north of Fire Station 5 on Olive Hill next to AM/PM has a house on fire. (At 7:25 p.m.)

UPDATE: Thursday 7:39 p.m.

CalFire has announced that the acres burned has now reached 3600 acres. We will have more info after the press conference at 8 pm.

There is a home engulfed on Ramona Dr. N. off of 76.

UPDATE: Thursday 6:35 p.m.

CalFire has issued new evacuation orders for south of Reche Rd., west of I-15, east of Green Canyon Rd and South Mission Rd, north of 76.

UPDATE: Thursday 5:23 p.m.

New mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for residents south of Burma Rd., east of Wilshire, north of N. River Road and west of S. Mission.

Power has been cut to several neighborhoods, starting at 11:30 this morning. See story: http://villagenews.com/local/nearly-20000-sdge-customers-countywide-without-power/

At 6 p.m. there will be an evacuation shelter opening at Stagecoach Community Park located at 3420 Camino de Los Coches, Carlsbad. The shelter at Great Oak High School has now closed.

UPDATE: Thursday 4:05 p.m.

According to CalFire San Diego, there have been 2500 acres burned with zero percent containment and twenty structures have been destroyed. Evacuation warnings have been expanded in Fallbrook north to Reche Rd. and on the south end of Bonsall it includes West of East Vista Way, North of Bobier Dr., East of Melrose and North Santa Fe.

Hwy 76 is closed between Vista Way and I15