65 structures destroyed, 6 injured in Lilac fire, no containment reported

At least 65 structures have been destroyed in the Lilac Fire and six people, including two firefighters have been injured, CAL FIRE officials are reporting this morning.

The blaze, first reported just before lunchtime Thursday, Dec., 7, is holding at 4,100 acres and all evacuation orders remain in place, said North County Fire Protection District Public Information Officer John Buchanan.

According to Buchanan, a plan to repopulate will be issued later today once the area is determined to be safe.

Three civilians have suffered burn injuries, one civilian has suffered injuries from smoke inhalation and two firefighters have been injured in the blaze, according to social media postings by various public safety agencies. Conditions of those injured are unknown at this time.

At least 25 horses died when flames from the wind- driven Lilac Fire swept through the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, where nearly 500 horses are stabled, officials said.

The fire quickly engulfed eight barns Thursday afternoon, and while an unknown number of horses were evacuated, fire authorities eventually declared conditions unsafe for vehicles to enter the area to pick up the remaining horses, according to Mike Marten, the public information officer of the California Horse Racing Board.

“Individuals at (San Luis Rey) risked their lives in efforts to free the horses from their stalls and herd them into the safer infield area and training track,” Marten said. ‘However, it is believed that approximately 25 horses perished in the fire.”

Fire officials are concerned about the winds this afternoon, which are not expected to be as severe as yesterday but are still expected to shift throughout the day. They expect shifting wind conditions to continue today.

Schools throughout the area are closed today.

The County of San Diego proclaimed a local emergency at 1:26 p.m. Thursday, due to the Lilac Fire, located east of Bonsall in the area of Interstate 15 and Highway 76.

The proclamation will help make the region eligible for federal and state resources.

Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for San Diego County Thursday evening, saying in a statement: “The fire is very dangerous and spreading rapidly, but we’ll continue to attack it with all we’ve got. It’s crucial residents stay ready and evacuate immediately if told to do so.”

Extreme fire danger conditions continue throughout San Diego County. The public is asked to stay alert and informed by checking SDCountyEmergency.com, ReadySanDiego Twitter and Facebook, CALFIRE, and local news. Be ready to evacuate if you feel unsafe, or are asked to leave for your safety.

For the latest emergency updates in English and Spanish, visit www.sdcountyemergency.co m, and download the SD Emergency app. If you need to talk to someone by phone about evacuations, shelters, road closures and other non-emergency disaster-related services, call 211. If you are hearing impaired, dial 711 and ask to be connected to (858) 300-1211.

