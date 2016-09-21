84-year-old man killed in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Fallbrook substation arrested a 21-year-old Fallbrook resident and planned to book him for the murder of an 84-year-old man who was found beaten in an alley behind Hilltop Center today.

According to Lieutenant Kenneth Nelson, deputies responded to the church located at 331 E. Elder Street shortly before noon in response to a report of a possible fight. When they arrived, the deputies met with two victims who said they were painting the exterior of the church when a young adult male approached them and began hitting them with his fists.

The victims said the young male ran north bound through an alley along the west side of the church. Deputies were beginning to check the alley for the suspect when they discovered an elderly male adult lying on the ground with trauma to his upper body. Deputies provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The elderly male was transported to Palomar Hospital, where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Deputies continued their search for the suspect and shortly before 12:30 p.m. they saw a person matching the description of the suspect in the 700 block of E. Fallbrook Street. Fallbrook resident Keith Vazquez, age 21 was detained, and was positively identified by witnesses as the person who attacked all three victims at the church.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail and the Fallbrook substation are conducting the investigation. Vazquez was to be booked into the Vista Detention Facility for murder.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy and will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.