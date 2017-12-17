Accident on Old Hwy 395 results in one dead, two injured

FALLBROOK — One person was killed and two others injured in a two-car crash on Old Highway 395 near Pala Mesa Resort today.

The crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. at Tecalote Lane, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said. Authorities shut down Highway 395 from Stewart Canyon Road to Tecalote Lane, according to the dispatcher.

One person was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, and another was taken in an ambulance to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar.

An SUV involved in the crash had been spotted driving erratically by witnesses, a CHP officer said.

No names were immediately released.