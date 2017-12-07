All Fallbrook schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 8

An automated call has gone out from Fallbrook Union High School notifying parents that the school will be closed tomorrow, Dec. 8 due to the Lilac Fire.

This message is posted on the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District website: “As you know, student and staff safety is almost our district’s number one priority. Because of the severity and unpredictability of multiple North County fires, all FUESD schools will be closed tomorrow Friday December 8, 2017. We want to provide this information to you as early as possible for your planning purposes. District leadership will continue to provide updates using the FUESD emergency call-out system, the District website, and through FUESD social media outlets.”