Amber Alert issued for two boys, age 1 and 2 abducted in White Honda Accord

cortez boys abducted during car theftCATHEDRAL CITY – An Amber Alert was issued tonight as two boys, age 1 and 2 were abducted during the commission of a car theft in Cathedral City, California. The two boys are Jayden Cortez, age one and Carlos Cortez, age 2. Jayden is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 1ft. 5in. and 30 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

Carlos is age 2 and also described as Hispanic, brown eyes and brown hair and weighing 40 pounds.

The car is a 2016 Honda Accord with California license plate: 7TJR654. The suspect is unknown.

 

