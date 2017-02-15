‘American Pickers’ to film in California

NEW YORK – Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to California, where they plan to film episodes of the hit series “American Pickers” throughout the region this spring.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on the History channel. The hit show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.
“American Pickers” is looking for leads and would love to explore local hidden treasure. If anyone or someone they know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, they can send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: [email protected] or call (855) 653-7878 and leave a message.
Are these two guys the biggest crooks or what? When buying, they point out EVERY single blemish on the item to drive the price down; when turning around and selling it, do you TRULY believe they do the same while they hike up the price?
Thieves.
Please do not support these two scoundrels rip off the American people!
Lee, what do you base your harsh comments on about Mike and Frank? Do you know them personally?
Have you seen how they conduct their business on the History Channel? They will pay more for an item than what a seller is asking if the seller is asking to little for it. I do not know them personally but I watch them often on TV. I have a respect for their way of conducting business and reselling it. I often don’t fully understand the value of “rusty gold” but to each his own is what I say. I like them and have a similar understanding of re-purposing and reviving the history of things from the past especially “Made in the USA”.
The USA has lost many product producing industries to the Money Grabbing Elite. It’s all about Big Business making money any way than can. Even to the extent of the American people losing their jobs.
I see no thievery with Mike and Frank. You should be focusing your energy on thievery to the top 1% of net worth holders here in the USA.