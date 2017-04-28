Ammunition Road sidewalks, Clemens Lane Park selected for funding

The projects selected for 2017-18 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding include sidewalks along a segment of Ammunition Road and improvements to Clemmens Lane Park.

The adoption of the County of San Diego’s 2017-18 annual funding plan for CDBG, HOME Investment Partnerships, Emergency Shelter Grant, and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS programs includes $266,721 to construct sidewalks along the south side of Ammunition Road between Alturas Road and South Mission Road, and $257,083 to design and construct a synthetic turf soccer field and a single restroom at Clemmens Lane Park and to install vertical cushion pads on existing fences of the soccer field.

The annual funding plan was approved on a 3-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote April 11, with Kristin Gaspar absent due to a schedule conflict and Ron Roberts in China.

The Board of Supervisors funded nine CDBG projects in the unincorporated county (the county also administers CDBG funding for small incorporated cities in San Diego County; that money is earmarked for specific cities and its allocation is determined by those city councils), including two regional projects. The total 2017-18 CDBG funding for the unincorporated area is $1,369,383, including $78,931 for alerting systems at San Diego County Regional Fire Authority (SDCRFA) fire stations and $57,801 for the regional city/county reinvestment task force.

“It’s a good mix of housing, infrastructure, and projects to address critical community needs,” said Todd Henderson, the director of the county’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD).

CDBG projects are intended to revitalize lower-income communities. The proposals were selected based on criteria which include benefit to lower-income residents, health and safety considerations, the ability to leverage block grant funds into additional revenue, and availability of alternate funding sources. The allocations are based on 2017-18 entitlement figures from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which provides funding for the programs.

“We’re eagerly watching what’s happening in DC and keeping an eye on the developments with the budget,” Henderson said.

In addition to constructing sidewalks on Ammunition Road between Alturas Road and South Mission Road, the project will also include curbs, gutters, and pedestrian ramps meeting Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The $277,721 total amount includes $2,721 for environmental review costs. The work is expected to be complete in June 2018.

The existing sand volleyball court at Clemmens Lane Park will be concerted into a soccer field with artificial turf while the vertical cushion pads and the new restroom will also be part of the design and construction tasks. The $257,083 total cost includes $7,083 for environmental review. The project has a June 2018 completion estimate.

Although the projects will likely be exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review, the Federal funding makes them subject to National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) review which could include a finding of no significant impact.

The alerting systems consisting of radios, speakers, and microphones in SDCRFA fire stations will be installed in the Boulevard, Pine Valley, Shelter Valley, and Sunshine Summit fire stations. CDBG funding will also be used to purchase an emergency backup generator which will be housed at the Palomar Mountain station; the budgeted cost, including NEPA review, is $165,601.

A $480,645 proposal for 800-megahertz radios at 10 SDCRFA stations, including the De Luz and Palomar Mountain stations, was placed on the alternative list, as was a $181,830 proposal for VHF radios at seven SDCRFA stations, including De Luz and Palomar Mountain. The alternative list also includes $350,000 for the design and construction of sidewalks (including curbs, gutters, and pedestrian ramps) on the north side of Aviation Road between South Wisconsin Street and South Mission Road, and $285,000 for design and construction of Phase II improvements to Don Dussault Park.