Angel Society philanthropy tops $33,000 from October to December

FALLBROOK – The Angel Society donated a total of $33,050 to local nonprofits and other worthy causes during the months of October through December.

The Fallbrook Senior Center topped the list of recipients with an award of $10,000 to help defray the costs of its various programs for adults age 55 and older. Services include lunches and distribution of groceries, health education and exercise classes, legal and financial services, educational and cultural programs, trips and recreational and social activities such as bridge, bingo and pool.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1924 in Fallbrook was given $4,350 to replace an aging freezer. The organization served more than 2,500 people last year and more than 200 people at its Thanksgiving meal.

Operation Clear Vision was awarded $4,000 in support. Founded in 2004, the program provides free eye ware to qualifying military families as “a way to express gratitude for our men and women in uniform,” according to the group’s mission. For more information, visit www.operationclearvision.org.

The Fallbrook Citizens Crime Prevention Committee received $3,000 in support for its outreach programs. The nonprofit was founded in 2009 in an effort to increase public awareness about crime, engage the community in meaningful dialogue involving crime prevention, and to host guest speakers on various crime-related topics.

A total of $2,500 in funds was donated to TERI, Inc. (Training, Education, Research and Innovation) to help support its Rio House in Fallbrook, which serves six young adults. The organization, which serves more than 600 individuals in North County, strives to improve the quality of life for children and adults with developmental and learning disabilities.

The Fallbrook AG Boosters, which supports Fallbrook and Bonsall students, were given $2,000 to help defray the costs of state conferences, leadership seminars and other programs for approximately 500 4H and FFA students.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) received $1,700 to help sponsor two girls to Tech Trek, a science and math summer camp for students that is designed to develop interest, excitement and self confidence in young women entering the eighth grade.

Live Oak Park Coalition, which requested funds for a new backboard for its basketball court, soccer nets and other needs, received $1,500.

Fallbrook Union High School’s PTSA also received $1,500, while the FUHS Student of the Month program received $1,000. The Fallbrook A Leer/Reading Family Literacy Day program also received $1,000 in funds.

The FUHS Girls Volleyball program received $500 in support.

The Angel Society of Fallbrook raises funds through the operation of its Angel Shop, a thrift store located at 1002 S. Main in Fallbrook. The shop is staffed and managed entirely by volunteer members and is stocked with items donated by the community. Donations are gratefully accepted during regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.