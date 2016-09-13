Another suspect arrested in Pala shooting

SAN DIEGO – A third suspect was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting death of a man at the Pala Indian Reservation six months ago.

Members of the San Diego County Fugitive Task Force arrested ChristopherCloninger near the La Jolla Indian Reservation in Pauma, sheriff’s Lt. Kenn Nelson said.

Two other people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the killing of 44-year-old Bradley Trujillo, Nelson said.

Members of the fugitive task force arrested Tyann Louise Allen, 30, and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Anthony James Boles, at a hotel in Temecula, according to Nelson.

Allen was booked on suspicion of murder and Boles was booked for allegedly acting as an accessory in the crime. Cloninger was also booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact, Nelson said.

On the evening of March 2, Allen and Boles reported finding Trujillo – a fellow member of the Pala Band of American Indians – dead in the garage of the couple’s home in the 1300 block of Robles Way upon returning from a dinner outing, Nelson said.

Though the pair claimed they had not known the victim and denied involvement in his shooting death, they were arrested the following day on suspicion of murdering him. However, they were released from jail after prosecutors declined to file charges.

Homicide detectives and crime-lab technicians continued to investigate Trujillo’s death over the subsequent months and recently sought arrest warrants for the couple, securing them from a judge.

Nelson declined to disclose the nature of the suspects’ relationship with Trujillo, outside of saying they were acquainted. The motive for the shooting remains unknown, according to Nelson.