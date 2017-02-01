Appointments for Feb. 14 wedding are filling up

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s office will be open on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14 to issue marriage licenses and perform ceremonies.

San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk Ernie Dronenburg reminded couples wishing to “tie the knot” or renew their wedding vows at Waterfront Park (located alongside the historical County Administration Center) that appointments are filling quickly. Walk-ins will be seen only at the downtown location.

Appointments are required at the San Marcos, El Cajon, and Chula Vista locations. “We are excited to offer walk-in services for Valentine’s Day and don’t want couples to miss their chance at a Valentine’s Day wedding,” said Dronenburg. “Call right now so we can help you plan this special day.”

The downtown office at 1600 Pacific Highway, Suite 273, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for marriage licenses and ceremonies appointments. Walk-Ins will be seen from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling (619) 237-0502. The cost of a non-confidential marriage license is $70. If the couple would like our delightful County staff to perform the ceremony, the cost is an additional $88.