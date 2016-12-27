Arrest made in Christmas Eve shooting that killed Fallbrook man

VISTA – Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail and the Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 22-year-old Vista resident Kevin Phan for the Christmas Eve shooting death of 22-year-old Tyler Branon of Fallbrook, Lt. Dan Brislin reported Tuesday.

Phan was arrested at a home in the 1600 block of Harbor Drive in the city of Vista just before 10:30 a.m. today. Detectives are still investigating the motive for the shooting but can confirm that both the victim and suspect were acquaintances.

Phan will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a single count of murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.