Arrests made in the murder of Trujillo

Lieutenant Kenn Nelson of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reports that the San Diego County Fugitive Task Force this morning arrested two men who are suspects in the death of Bradley Trujillo, who was found inside the garage of a home located at 1321 Robles Way on the Pala Indian Reservation on the evening of March 2, 2016. Trujillo died of apparent gunshot wounds.

At that time, the home was occupied by Anthony Boles and Tyann Allen. Detectives from the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail responded to the scene, and an investigation established probable cause to arrest Boles and Allen for the murder of Trujillo. However, charges were not filed at that time and both Boles and Allen were released from custody.

Over the next several months, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives and members of the Sheriff’s Crime Lab worked diligently to develop new leads and to collect and analyze additional evidence. The additional evidence allowed Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives to request and receive arrest warrants for both Boles and Allen.

This morning, the San Diego County Fugitive Task located Boles and Allen at a hotel in Temecula. Both were arrested for their outstanding warrants. Boles was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a single count of being an accessory after the fact. Allen was booked into the Las Colinas Detention Facility on a single count of murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.