Arrests made as Sheriff deputies shuts down Fallbrook marijuana dispensary

Sheriff deputies made several arrests at a marijuana dispensary illegally running in downtown Fallbrook on Dec. 2.

According to Fallbrook Sheriff’s commander Lt. David Gilmore, deputies went to Golden State CBD Marijuana Dispensary, which is located on the 600 block of E. Alvarado Street to check compliance. Deputies shut it down when it was found the business was not in compliance.

Gilmore stated the dispensary does not have a business license, and was not following state regulations for dispensaries, and is not zoned correctly. The most recent time the dispensary was shut down by deputies for non-compliance was in October.

“This is the third or fourth time we have had to shut them down,” said Gilmore. “We have issued tickets, made arrests, and confiscated items, but they are still defiant. They are in the same building as a church, and to be zoned right, they could not be there.”