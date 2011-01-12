Arrests now total four in fatal stabbing of 24-year-old in Fallbrook

Four Latino men are now in custody and being charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the January 11 stabbing death of a 24-year old black man in Fallbrook.
Gonzalo T. Ordonez, 31, and Enrique S. Martinez, 23, of Fallbrook were arrested on January 20, as the investigation into the homicide continued after the initial arrests of Robert Cruz Ramos, 19, of Fallbrook on Jan. 13 and Salavador Lopez Jr., 19, of Vista on Jan. 14. All four are being held without bail in County jails.
“As the investigation unfolded, Ordonez and Martinez were also arrested,” said Lt. Dennis Brugos of the Sheriff’s Homicide Division. Lt. Mike Barnett, commander of the Sheriff’s Fallbrook substation said the case is still being worked.
“If there were any more people involved, I am sure they will be brought to justice also,” said Barnett.
The victim, 24-year-old Kenneth Mose of Birmingham, Alabama, was found gravely injured when he collapsed outside the Fallbrook Carl’s Jr. Restaurant on South Mission Road at Ammunition.
An investigation fueled with manpower from multiple agencies resulted in the arrest of Ramos and Lopez about 48 hours later, and Ordonez and Martinez a week later.
According to the Sheriff’s Dept., all four have been charged with murder in the first degree and conspiracy. Allegations of criminal street gang activity are included in some of the charges and Ramos is also charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Lt. Dennis Brugos of the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail said he could not expand on information pertaining to the investigation at this time as the four suspects are due to be arraigned this week.
“In an effort to maintain the integrity of this investigation, specific details with respect to what led investigators to these suspects will not be addressed at this time.”
The North County Regional Task Force, U.S. Border Patrol, Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation deputies and detectives, and the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail have participated in the investigation, Brugos said.
“Homicide, Fallbrook detectives, patrol deputies, the crime lab, and other agencies that assisted with the investigation did a great job on this case,” said Barnett. “It was a great team effort.”
The victim’s aunt, Phyllis Brown, of Birmingham, Alabama, said her nephew had only been in the Fallbrook area since November, after being encouraged to visit the area by a new girlfriend.
Brown emphasized that her nephew had “never been involved in a gang,” but said she had no idea what affiliations or relationships his Latino girlfriend had.
Kenneth Mose’s family had his body shipped home to Birmingham for a service that was held January 22.
“It’s truly tragic what happened to [Mose],” said Barnett. “We’re glad we are able to being some justice to the family and the victim himself.”
Two 19-year-old Latino men have been arrested for first-degree murder and on other charges in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Kenneth Mose of Birmingham, Ala. The gravely injured Mose was found shortly before midnight on Jan. 11 after collapsing outside the Fallbrook Carl’s Jr. Restaurant on South Mission Road at Ammunition.
An investigation fueled with manpower from multiple agencies resulted in the arrest of Robert Cruz Ramos of Fallbrook and Salvador Lopez Jr. of Vista about 48 hours later.
According to the Sheriff’s Dept., Ramos has been charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy, criminal street gang activity, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Lopez has been charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy, and criminal street gang activity.
Ramos was arrested at approximately 6 p.m. on Thurs. Jan. 13 in Fallbrook and as the investigation progressed through the night, Lopez was arrested early in the morning Fri. Jan. 14 in Vista.
Lt. Dennis Brugos of the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail said, “In an effort to maintain the integrity of this investigation, specific details with respect to what led investigators to these suspects will not be addressed at this time.”
The North County Regional Task Force, U.S. Border Patrol, Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation deputies and detectives, and the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail have participated in the ongoing investigation, Brugos said.
Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation Lt. Mike Barnett said he has been “very pleased” with the progress made in the investigation and the team effort involved.
Officers first responded to the incident shortly before midnight on Tues., Jan. 11 after receiving a 911 call of a “man down” near the Carl’s Jr. Restaurant. Upon arrival, they found the young, black man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Those who called 911 said they first saw Mose when he was staggering into the driveway, by himself, with the wounds.
Paramedics immediately requested medical air transport and Mose was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he died a short time later in surgery.
In a telephone interview, Mose’s aunt, Phyllis Brown, of Birmingham, Ala., said her nephew had only been in the
Fallbrook area since November, after being encouraged to visit the area by a new girlfriend.
Brown explained that Mose had met a “young Mexican woman” when she came to the Birmingham area a few months ago on a visit and continued communicating with her after she returned to her home in Fallbrook.
“This young lady, I think her name was Rosa, wanted Kenny to come out [to Fallbrook] for a visit and even sent him the ticket to get out there,” said Brown.
Brown emphasized that her nephew had “never been involved in a gang,” but said she had no idea what affiliations or relationships his girlfriend had.
“We begged him not to go out to California; we told him you just don’t know what things are like out there,” said Brown.
Brown said her nephew was living with the woman in a residence on Womac Lane. Womac Lane is a small street off Old Stage Road, within easy walking distance to where members of a Fallbrook street gang are known to regularly congregate.
At the time of the attack, it was speculated that it may have been gang-motivated, and given the charges levied against the two suspects, it appears law enforcement has given validity to that.
Meanwhile, Mose’s family in Birmingham is devastated and Brown said they hope justice will be served.
“He had just talked to my mother, his grandmother Daisy, that morning,” said Brown. “He told her that he was going to the mall to buy some new tennis shoes and that he would call her later in the day, but she never heard from him again.”
Brown said that her nephew’s mother, Fay Mose, was notified by the police of his death, although his girlfriend knew how to reach the family.
“The family wonders why she didn’t contact us herself,” said Brown.
Kenneth Mose’s family is in the process of making arrangements to have his body shipped home to Birmingham for burial.
Both Ramos and Lopez are being housed in the San Diego Central Jail and not eligible for bail at this time.
Sheriff’s Homicide Lt. Dennis Brugos has just confirmed that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 24-year-old Kenneth Mose that took place earlier this week in Fallbrook.
Brugos said detectives have arrested Robert Cruz Ramos, 19, of Fallbrook and Salvador Lopez Jr., 19, of Vista and charged them with first degree murder in connection with the stabbing death.
According to the Sheriff’s Dept. website, Ramos has been charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy, criminal street gang activity, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Lopez has been charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy, and criminal street gang activity.
Ramos was arrested at approximately 6 p.m. last night (Thurs. Jan. 13) in Fallbrook and Brugos said “as the investigation progressed through the night” Salvador Lopez Jr. was arrested early this morning (Fri. Jan. 14) in Vista.
Brugos said, “In an effort to maintain the integrity of this investigation, specific details with respect to what led investigators to these suspects will not be addressed at this time.”
The North County Regional Task Force, U.S. Border Patrol, Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation deputies and detectives, and the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail have participated in this ongoing investigation, Brugos said.
Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation Lt. Mike Barnett said he is “very pleased” with the progress in the investigation and that the law enforcement team was working “continually, through the night,” on the case.
Officers first responded to incident shortly before midnight on Tues., Jan. 11 after receiving a 911 call of a “man down” near the Carl’s Jr. Restaurant in Fallbrook. They found the young, black man in the 1100 block of South Mission Road, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Those that called 911 said they first saw Mose when he was staggering into the driveway, by himself, with the wounds.
Paramedics immediately requested medical air transport and Mose was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he died a short time later in surgery.
Some individuals speculated that the attack was gang-related, and given the charges levied against the two arrested, it appears that the crime may have ties to a street gang.
Both men are being housed in the San Diego Central Jail and not eligible for bail at this time.
The aunt of 24-year-old Kenny Mose is begging, she said, for witnesses to come forward and assist homicide detectives in solving the murder of her nephew.
In an early morning telephone interview, Phyllis Brown, who resides in Birmingham, Alabama, said she is certain her nephew’s girlfriend has valuable information related to the incident.
“That girlfriend should come forth with the information that the police need,” said Brown.
Brown explained that Mosley was a resident of Birmingham and had met a “young Mexican woman” when she came back to the area on a visit and continued communicating with her after she returned to Fallbrook.
“This young lady, I think her name was Rosa, wanted Kenny to come out [to Fallbrook] for a visit and even sent him the ticket to get out there,” said Brown. That took place sometime in November, she said.
Brown emphasized that her nephew has “never been involved in a gang,” but said she had no idea what affiliations or relationships his girlfriend had.
“We begged him not to go out to California; we told him you just don’t know what things are like out there,” said Brown.
Brown said her nephew was living with the woman in a residence on Womac Lane in Fallbrook. Womac Lane is a small street off Old Stage Road, within easy walking distance to where members of a Fallbrook street gang regularly congregate.
After receiving a 911 call of a “man down” near the Carl’s Jr. Restaurant in Fallbrook, emergency responders found Mose at the site, in the 1100 block of South Mission Road, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Mose was first seen by those that called 911 staggering into the driveway.
Paramedics immediately requested medical air transport and Mose was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he died a short time later in surgery.
“We don’t know the circumstances of the incident yet,” said Lt. Dennis Brugos of the Sheriff’s Homicide Division.
Mose’s identity was not released at the time, pending notification of family.
Speculation continues by some area residents that the attack was gang-related, although that has not been confirmed.
“That’s part of our protocol, especially when we are dealing with young adults [victims],” said Brugos. “We have already brought our gang investigators into this.”
Brown said her family is devastated by the loss and hopes justice will be served.
“He had just talked to my mother, his grandmother Daisy, that morning,” said Brown. “He told her he was going to the mall to buy some new tennis shoes and that he would call her later in the day, but she never heard from him again.”
Brown said that her nephew’s mother, Fay Mose, was notified by police of his death, although the girlfriend knew how to reach the family.
“The family wonders why she didn’t contact us herself,” said Brown.
Kenny Mose’s family is in the process of making arrangements to have his body shipped home to Birmingham for burial.
Brugos said in addition to homicide detectives, the case is being worked by Fallbrook detectives, and gang specialists. He confirmed that no one has been taken into custody yet in connection to the crime.
“I hope they find out who did this,” said Brown. “He had to be outnumbered because he was a strong boy and if it was a one-on-one situation, he would have been able to hold his own.”
A 24-year old black male died at Palomar Medical Center early this morning after suffering multiple stab wounds and collapsing in the driveway adjacent to a Fallbrook fast food restaurant in the 1100 block of South Mission Road around midnight. Surgeons were attempting to save the man’s life when he perished on the operating table, a hospital worker said.
The investigation into the incident is being handled by the Sheriff’s Homicide Division and is assumed to have been an attack.
“Deputies received a call [saying] a man was down in the driveway of the Carl’s Jr. restaurant,” explained Lt. Dennis Brugos. “Upon arrival they found an African-American male, [24 or 25 years of age], and transported him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.”
Brugos said the man was first seen by family members of an employee of the fast food restaurant who were there to provide a ride home after the family member’s shift ended.
“We don’t know the circumstances of the incident yet,” said Brugos. The man’s identity has not been confirmed yet either.
“We don’t have a positive I.D. yet; we think we know who it is, but we’re not absolutely sure,” said Brugos, adding that until that was determined it would not be known whether the man resided in Fallbrook or not.
Speculation has been made by some people in the area that the attack was gang-related, although that has not been confirmed.
“That’s part of our protocol, especially when we are dealing with young adults [victims],” said Brugos. “We have already brought our gang investigators into this.” The Sheriff’s Crime Lab is also collecting and examining evidence connected to the case.
Brugos confirmed that no one has been taken into custody or for questioning in the incident yet.
Watch this website as more details become available from authorities on this incident.
A 24-year old black male died at Palomar Medical Center early this morning after suffering multiple stab wounds in an attack outside a Fallbrook fast food restaurant just before midnight. Surgeons were attempting to save the man’s life when he perished on the operating table, a hospital worker said.
The attack occurred in the 1100 block of South Mission Road near the Carl’s Jr. restaurant and the man was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital.
Sources that were in the area of the attack said it appeared to have possibly been gang-related.
Watch this site for more information on this incident as additional details become available from authorities.
I thought we didn’t have a gang problem here in Fallbrook ? At least thats what the local sheriff’s say.
"There is no gang problem in Fallbrook" Tragic.
There is a gang problem in fallbrook. i live by the back gate and when i see groups of young men hanging around together, dressed in non traditional clothing, I get the chills. its a little scary at night to be driving ammunition. Twice ive almost hit some one because they were jaywalkign across the un lighted street,wearing black.. Twice Ive had the graphitti division paint over tags in this area that threatened death to another gang member. So this was not a suprise to me…shocking, but not a suprise.
There is a gang problem in Fallbrook and it has existed for years. I guess it’s now time to go to town armed.
Anyone remember Metzger? That issue goes way back in the day.
Why would they take him to Palomar with Fallbrook just up the street? Doesn’t Fallbrook handlle these kind of cases?
John
It is no surprise with unemployment so high and the education system broken that this is becoming more previlant. From the tagging of the mineral musem as well as all the other markers, it looks as if the area is heading towards a very violent period. If you do not have a carry permit you need to be very careful on where you are at what times. Remember the so called first responders only come after an attack has stareted or the victim has been found.
Sigh.
We moved to Fallbrook to get away from violence. To be in a safe neighborhood where citizens stood up for their community. So far I have seen 28 pedophiles on the Megan law map site
http://www.meganslaw.ca.gov/
Have encountered racial tension (cant we all live together?) We have had things stolen from us.
And now there are gangs?
Who CARES what color you are, a person is defined by their actions). We need to define people by their actions and nothing else.
I just HOPE the Fallbrook police department and community stand up and create a zero tolerance community or things are only going to get worse in this community. The community needs to (legally) drive these people out of town if the police cant IMO. Don’t rent to them, don’t hire them, don’t tolerate them. Get these criminals out of town and bring back the historical good town of Fallbrook that we all moved here for. Protect your homes and your families your way of life. Now, before it is too late.
Always remember, we DON’T have a gang problem.
Keep repeating the official mantra. There is no gang problem!
Just people being stabbed to death in parking lots.
LOL to all who say we don’t have a gang problem! It has been around for years. A lot of the things that happen in this town doesn
Hey Pink: What did you say about living in Fallbrook for 40 years? I guess my reputation unlike yours is credible. I really hate to say to people "I tols ya so". Guess you frequent "safe" tourista areas, join reality.
When is SDSO going to STOP the lies and start telling us the truth?
caln8tve: Don’t blame Metzger, he saw this coming, nobody listened.
Guess RAY speaks the truth but I’m "dissed". Axe to gring, huh Pink?
Guess RAY speaks the truth but I’m “dissed”. Axe to grind, huh Pink?
Any id on this person yet?
The reason why he was not sent to Fallbrook is because Fallbrook is not set up to treat Critical trauma patients. Yes that sounds weird but it is more common to be sent to Palomar then Fallbrook! I was there for over an hour with my toddler and after an hour they told me they are not set up to handle peds patients and to take her to Childrens in San Diego!
Listen to me, you get the facts. Listen to people like Monday and others, you get fiction. Your choice, fact or fiction?
Grow up Ray.
I wish only my deepest sympathy to this young man’s family. Gangs are every where, regardless if this man was stabbed due to gang relation or not he is still someone’s son, maybe someone’s brother, uncle, and so forth. It’s always a tragedy when someone loses their life, especially in such a senseless and preventable act!
That’s right. I do recall people saying right here in comments that if anyone felt that certain parts of downtown were not safe, they wondered where they were going, because…darn it, Fallbrook is safe!
Wouldn’t one think that the Albertson’s shopping center would be considered well lit and safe?
It might be if it wasn’t located next to the apartment complexes that rent to huge, huge numbers of illegals.
As someone said above : Don’t hire them. Don’t rent to them.
It is time to start publishing the names of the businesses, restaurants and everything else, that enable the illegal population to remain so high here.
THIS is why I moved from Fallbrook.
WOW……this is sad
I agree with Edmund and Veteran. Having law abiding people unarmed only gives non law abiding people an edge. Criminals do not follow laws, so when you make laws that make it nearly impossible to receive a permit to carry an unconcealed weapon, you DISARM ONLY THOSE WHO FOLLOW THE LAW. Please someone explain to me how disarming a victim creates less victims? My heart goes out to the family of this young man. May they receive the peace that passes all understanding.
I also feel for the young man’s family, I have no idea what happened here unlike Ray who evidently has all the facts that haven’t even been released as yet. It was after midnight and I don’t think I would be out and about at that hour. There are some questionable apartments in that area as well. It may have been gang related although even Ray will have to admit the victim wasn’t Hispanic. Let’s wait and see what the facts are before jumping to conclusions. maybe the sheriff’s dept should beef up patrols over there.
We obviously have a gang problem, even though some officials choose to look the other way. I have noticed a lot more graffiti around town especially by the Mc Donalds..
Boy you guys are funny the first posting I put I was being cynical. Yes it’s evident there is a gang problem. But even more so there is a policing problem. Again I work for a greater metropolitan city in the LA area. The cops there will stop people that they know or feel is a gang member and shake them down for no apparent reason, other than to instill into those people that they (cops) are present and aware of them and their activities. Question have you ever seen that type of activity or policing going on here in town?
Remember there are always going to be gangs, there is no doubt about that, the question is who is gonna run the town them or the local authorities. So the blame here is on the cops not the gangs. it would be no different than if we had a prostitute problem on Main Street I’m sure they would be quick to act and stop them and harass them if they controlled Main St.
Of coarse all this is skeptical if this is truly a gang related activity. Or maybe a disgruntled customer coming out of Carls Jr. You be the judge.
Neither the article nor any comment stated that the victim was Mexican, Pink. It explicitly says he was black.
Where are you getting that from?
Lets see, first we ignore the illegals and the gangs. Then we tolerate the gangs and the illegals because, simply put, “we are just a small town sherrif department and we don’t want to make them more angry”, etc..
Now, we are doing some gang sweeps, but sorry Fallbrook, we can’t cover everyone or control the situation now. We just let it go on for to darn long.
I wonder what the sherrifs will do when it is one of their own??? Boy I bet we see raid after raid, but illegals/ gang members are initiation for 11 year olds, running prostitute rings (remember the story about the mom selling her 3 daugthers (2 being preteen some 3 years ago), and vandalizing, assaulting, and now, murdering our fellow citizens.
I bet this African American is probably a servicemember or a son of a servicemember, fighting to keep our country safe.
As a Vet, I think this is a disgrace. They take our school/ college slots, they tax us financially, they abuse the healtcare, etc.. all supported by the Catholic Church and the bleeding heart, give our country away, liberal animals.
MAY GOD BLESS him and his whole family.
I guess the gangs members who killed him didn’t like the fact that HE WORKED FOR HIS MONEY.
To get a clue,
this is why we all brought our families to fallbrook. But with small towns come, lazy, small minded, people and attitudes.
Isn’t this like the 5th killing in 2 years?
I may be off, but I think it took something like 20 years, previous to this, to get to this number of murders.
One good example, a Illegal and his drunk partner, run a stop sign on old stage, brodside a car (which then got rear ended), the drunk Illegals run away, are caught by the legal residents, turn them over to the CHP.
CHP states: "what do you want us to do with them? They are probably here Illegally and will only be out again, soon."
This statement is fact, unfortunately. And for the 78 year old lady that got broadsided and then rear ended, she is doing good, even to this day.
I agree that we shouldn’t yet jump to conclusions regarding whether this particular crime was gang related or not. Even if this somehow turns out to be non-gang related, it is still very clear that Fallbrook has a real and growing gang problem. Just look at the ever increasing amounts of gang grafitti. This is not being done by a bunch from Oceanside who come in and do their taging and then go home. This criminal element resides right here among us. I happened to go through that very same drive thru around midnight 24 hours previous and consumed my meal in my car while parked in the adjacent parking lot next to the bank. This incident certainly does nothing to bolster my sense of safety in our downtown. And I know some might imply one shouldn’t be out at those hours but I really do think that I should be able to leave my home and lawfully patronize a business at anytime of my choosing and not have to worry about being murdered!
By the way, the assault that was carried out at the McDonald’s parking lot several months back, didn’t that involve an Afro-American victim and Hispanic gang assailants? I know in the LA area it has been reported in the LA Times that several Hispanic gangs now randomly target law abiding blacks. I hope this isn’t the case here.
It was extremely sad and unsettling to learn about the brutal killing of that young man last night. I heard and saw the helicopter fly overhead and wondered what had happened–yet another nearby vicious attack, ending in death this time, suspected to be gang-related.
This senseless violence has to stop. There is choice in one’s actions, and the choice to stab someone multiple times as what has been reported to have occurred–holding a knife and/or perhaps a broken bottle or a sharpened piece of metal with intent to harm and kill someone–comes with big, life-changing consequences and creates an on-going rippling-out effect.
For more successful and unified energies in identifying, reducing, and eliminating youth violence here, we need to have on board as many strong guiding lights and able interventionists as possible. Some quick thoughts on the matter? Become a mentor, hire a teen, report graffiti that you spot, large or small (so that it’s documented and taken down right away), volunteer to help out at a youth event, make a supportive donation to local youth programs. Many of us like those great outdoor concerts that the Village News sponsors; you see young and old out there enjoying the music together.
Another note, numerous people would also like to see SDSO Deputy Randy Wilkinson transferred back to Fallbrook. While as a patrol deputy and member of the COPS team for many years in our area, Deputy Wilkinson was very active with Fallbrook local youth-oriented organizations, i.e. youth alcohol and drugs use/abuse prevention, gang prevention, and school safety programs. His dedicated work was particularly effective within the more deeply troubled neighborhoods and hot spots. He would once again be a wonderful law enforcement asset to our community, especially in working with local youth and their families.
It’s difficult to find someplace safer than Fallbrook. Bad things happen everywhere. There is so much comment here because this is so unusual for Fallbrook. Last week a cell phone being stolen was big news.
IMbigO – there is no Fallbrook Police Dept, Fallbrook is not a city but an unincorporated area of San Diego County, serviced by the San Diego County Sheriff Office.
Current residents should be more vigilent and report when you see something. The best way to rid the area of gangs and crime is to make it difficult to prosper here.
Unfortunately, you will all know the name of this "young adult" when the name is released.
He is and has been a good citizen of Fallbrook for many years.
Infact, if the story is right, his parents have complained about the "racial" harrassment for years. The response the family got; "then move to a different area".
I pray that, this isn’t true, but we will find out when the rest of it comes out.
It is sad that someone such as this, was taken so early in life. Me and my kids fought Tom Metzger and his hatred for years.
Do we now need to bring Tom and his crew back again??? I am only saying!!!
What worries me about this is I work right there and am there almost every night at late hours. Is there any clue as to what time this happened?
I love Fallbrook. Let’s always keep it a beautiful place to live and enjoy by all who are so privileged to live and work here.
Fallbrook Resident: Pink likes to assume but unlike Pink I have been saying for years, Fallbrook has a gang problem and certain areas of town are unsafe. Now in none of my comments did I mention "illegal aliens" seems everyone else did. Now this is not the first time there was "gang violence" at the Carls Jr. I remember a few incidents over the past few years where people were stabbed or badly beaten there. It seems the Albertson’s mall area is disputed turf buth from gangs and rich "hillie" punks alike. I don’t live in the illusion that Fallbrook is still "the friendly village" where if you walk just one block off of Main Avenue or Mission Road, you take your life into your own hands. When people begin to realize that Fallbrook is not the town it used to be will things change and it seems change comes very, very slowly.
Fallbrook Resident?? I’m not sure what you mean. I didn’t say the victim was Mexican I said he wasn’t. The article clearly states the poor young man was black. Ray seems absolutely gleeful about it being gang related and we both know his idea of gangs means "Hispanic" so I merely said that even Ray would have to admit the victim wasn’t Hispanic. Ray judges everyone and everything around that one word. The victim could have been attacked by a Hispanic gang or he could have been attacked a gang of white skin heads or it could have been something else. Whatever it is it is a tragedy. God rest his soul.
This story actually made the mainstream media. Actually Pink for a fact "all" the gangs in Fallbrook "are" hispanic. No point in being redundant about it. Actually Pink, I have nothing against the American Negro but this was the third time a black man was attacked outside a fast food establishment, twice in front of Carls, one death and one outside of Mc Donalds all by hispanics or hispanic gang members. Sorry I can’t change the truth for you.
usmcwife: Good eyes. Graffiti has indeed been
on-going at and around McDonalds, for years on end. One of the big challenges has been in getting them to remove it quicker after it goes up. That needs to be a priority especially given the fact of where that restaurant is located and all that has gone on there and in locations around it. Graffiti on the McDonald’s property has stayed up for not only days, but much longer. In addition to containing foul language, there has been graffiti with 187 on display in it, which is a symbol or code for "murder," most often made in threats against law enforcement.
One of the key tagging areas (but not the only one) on the McDonald’s property is the wall at the end of the right side of the parking lot, where people take and push stolen shopping carts over (and chairs, tree stumps, and whatever). They then climb up past the no-trespassing signs to get up on the hill and go onto South Vine or onto Old Stage for a quicker cut-through. The carts and otherwise are also left there and elsewhere for some time before they’re removed.
Graffiti anywhere and all needs to be reported to the Sheriff’s Department so they can document it. This documentation is important for several reasons, including in making an arrest. In spite of numerous people saying they’ve talked with McDonald’s over a course of time about keeping that property cleaned up of graffiti and carts, it still remains an on-going issue.
I would like to first say that I have been living in Fallbrook for almost seven years. If you believe that you dont have a "Gang" problem you are very wrong. I have seen graffiti on just about every building in town. I have seen these little wannabe gangmembers roaming around town at all hours of the night, making nothing but problems. And the main reason I see all of this happening is that this town of almost 40,000 people cant seem to afford a police dept instead they let San Diego County Sheriffs handle their problems. Maybe this town should invest in a PD to handle the obvious problems!!
It’s important to keep in mind that just because something as been described as "gang-related," it does not mean that the victim was affiliated or participated with any gang. It would mean that they were perpetrated upon by gang members/gang affiliates. At this point and referring to local Vet and Rtd F.D.’s earlier post, it is sounding more like a racially-motivated hate crime, committed by gang members and perhaps their affiliates. While this could very well be the situation, we won’t know more precisely until additional information is released. In any case, what happened last night has greatly impacted this young man’s family and friends as well as community on a very deep level, and was hugely, hugely, hugely wrong. Shame be onto the vicious perpetrator/s who took that poor young man’s life in the manner done. Your arrest is assuredly ahead—law enforcement will get you soon—and you will also be answering later to a Higher Power/God for what you have done.
very tragic.
on another note, haha Pink u go! tellin Ray off
the guy is obviously desperate for attention.
I don’t care abt his stupid comments so y bother read them….but all yours were great!
This was my brother… His name is kenny but i cant give you all the info on him… but I love him I just cant believe this happened.. he is from alabama and his birthday is tomorrow he will be 25 years old he was to young to die… who could do this to him WHO
For all of you who are worried, don’t be. Its not like they target anyone else, but other gang members, and this young man.
Oh Wait, just 2 summers ago, there were 2 different young hispanic incidents, dealing with senior citizens.
One was actually pushed into the street, the other just knocked down, to the ground. Both incidents were on the corner of Alvarado and Main.
I bet those darn old ladies were the problem. Harassing every little hispanic that passed by them as they were out getting some exercise.
I wonder what this new, over 70, senior citizen gang is called.
hmm so are you fallbrrok resident asuming that mexicans are the people with the problem ? illegals have nothing to do with this! please leave alone the illegal people they have nothing to do with thiss!!!!
I think you all are missing the point here. Why aren’t our sheriffs doing a better job, you watch just like a few month ago when the young hispanic male was shot. The sheriff’s taskforce came through town and cleaned up a few thugs and everyone was happy for a short time. It’s just like picking up dog poop in the yard. You see a bunch and you go and pick it up so your happy but we all know thats short lived once you step in it and before you know it the yard is full again.
So who’s gonna clean up all this poop thats lying around here. Mark my words you’ll see aaaagggaain some sweeping changes in a few days (of coarse if this is gang related) and then the yard will fill up with poop one more time.
I know it’s a viscious cycle so thats why you need to constantly have the upper hand and get rid of the poop. I knew if I put it in a diffrent text most of you blinded people would understand. So how about it Mr. Sheriff can we get some help here with the poo in this town
No Name: I am so greatly saddened for your loss. You and your family are in all of our thoughts and prayers. The offenders will be caught and held accountable for what they did to your brother. There are many people who care.
Just to add, this young man is some womans son and she is probably crying her eyes out tonight, i cant imagine the loss the family feels no matter who this deceased guy ends up being associated to/or with/or none at all. He is/was a human being who lost his life entirely too early. My condolences to the family and friends. May God be with you in your time of sorrow and loss. My heart has been aching for you all day…
proud mexican, I understand your frustration and possibly anger. I don’t think people are accusing the illegal’s of this type of behavior, however what would be more likely is referred to as a "cholo" which would be more appropriate and typical of this type of behavior. It is however just an observation and not a accusation. Although I must say I do have a keen sense of the obvious.
I have lived many places but worked and lived in Fallbrook for many years. Every location has issues but Fallbrook handles many issues well. Sheriff and community response to gang or criminal activity is incredible. For years I have worked with our agencies in town, they respond quickly, and if you want to be anonymous use We Tip.
Our problems here are so less severe than other neighborhoods who want to turn a blind eye to problems. Every community is going to have this issue, but the sheriff’s have built such trust here that people across ethnicities work to identify crime. I applaud the Village News and San Deigo Media, they haven’t let the community know some of the sensational things our service community does or has stopped because in gang situations the problems are ongoing and investigations continue. I hope someday they write a book!
Many of you who responded sound concerned, so if you have info please call We Tip. But I have to say,if you are the type who complains the live long day,this is definitively not the village for you. Get involved, our citizens are great, and the issues we have can be solved/ Rhetoric is empty.
well we need to put cameras around the albertson’s and put more lights and have more securitys… for better place… to live!!!
No Name , My Family and I want you to know Kenny is in our thoughts and prayers.
…and a building not 3 blocks west of the Sheriffs dept is COVERED with grafetti..the corner of Alvarado and Pico/the back of the Gem and Mineral building..WHATS going on..the gangs are 3 blocks of the SDCSD and they get away with that??
proud mexican: Illegal by defination means someone broke the law so they are "in play" for anything and everything.
me: Albertson’s already has cameras, look up but they do not cover the other businesses within the mall, just the parking lot. That mall also has or had a security officer and patrol services, don’t know if they still do but adding cameras is really not the answer. Imagine the video… Hispanic man, 5’5" black hair, shorts, white knee socks, athletic shoes untied wearing a hoodie, now that fits approximately 12.5 million hispanic males in California.
Fallbrook Forever: Not according to the ARJIS report. once again Fallbrook will have the third highest crime of all "unincorporated" and "incorporated" areas serviced by the Sheriffs Department. Last year the crime index for Fallbrook was 1136, pretty darn high. Now on July 1, 2011, I will run the report once again (fiscal year) and I’ll bet it will still remain high even though the FBI said crime is declining, in certain crime types. Last year, Fallbrook had no murders, today you just got one.
ustwondering: That Gem and Mineral building along that long patch of wall gets hit all the time. Last time the gang pueblo, tortilla encrypted code listed a bunch of "homie" names with a 187 (pc 187 is murder), maybe the writings became true.
Besides having an illegal alien problem, hispanic gang problem, Fallbrook now has a race problem between the hispanics and the blacks, fallouts from the California Corrections system I can only assume. Can’t blame Metzger for that, he’s been gone for over five years. Maybe that is the problem, he moved.
justwondering: How can the gangs get away with that was your question? I’ll answer it for you, the SDSO is “not” doing their jobs. That area is a “known” gang area with all those low rent apartment complexes and with the Pico Promanade close by you would figure that area would get additional patrols, think again. Remember after the SDSO closes and the “granny cops” go home, Fallbrook only has (4) active patrol cars covering approximately (110) square miles of area and with some hiding and talking, leaves little time to notice “hot spots”. Now ever since I moved to Fallbrook, I have been critical of the SDSO and the lack of resources given to Fallbrook by the Board of Supervisors especially Horn. Seems he looks good when a surplus is shown making residents do without the much needed services they deserve and pay for. Don’t get mad at me for telling you the truth, start making calls to Horn and start demanding, remember you re elected him for another term, I didn’t.
Sad fallbrook is getting more like this. Revealed the name yet??
Viva Mexico!!!! Oye!!!!
Proud mexican, what part of "illegal" aren’t you understanding. If you are illegal that means you aren’t legal, duh? So get out. If we would get rid of all the illegals, crime would go down and we could actually drive down the 5, it would be like a holacost. That’s how many there are. When is the rest of America going to get a clue and drive them all out. Save our youth from there drugs, gangs, and crime.
First of all there is a gang, there’s always been and no matter how hard we try there’s always going to be, but they dont target random ppl, I walk around town 12,1am and I’m still around, you are all jumping to conclusion this man that died was innocent,we obviously don’t know that, what if he had problems w/ them? No matter if ur white, black or Hispanic and you have problems w/ them I’m sure you will get urs. For those of u who arnt aware there’s been other gangs from vista and oceanside coming to cause harm too, this needs to stop. Some of you are blaming illegals, I mean the majority are great ppl, im not saying there arnt illegals who just cause drama and maybe those should leave but then again there’s white ppl who are taking up space here who don’t do shyt and those as well should get kicked out,and as for you LONG TIME RESIDENT why are you blaming the church honestly ur an idiot and need to open ur eyes illegals arnt taking over the schools, I personally know really smart students that attended high school and I saw those like you fighting over the schools when there was white kids ditching, smoking pot,and honestly they are just taking up space for those who want to go to school, I mean when do you see a Hispanic being homeless? Maybe you should start by fixing up things before you run your mouth.
Fallbrook, Vista, Oceanside, San Marcos, San Diego, LA, Compton…all have gang problems. Mostly they kill each other, although sometimes an innocent victim gets in the way, but rarely. If you live in Fallbrook with your family and are raising kids…it’s likely you are safe at home in your bed at midnight. You probably have as much chance of being eaten by a great white while bathing near Del Mar, than you do being killed by a gang related incident. Did anyone attend the Christmas parade? It was delightful. There are still lots of good things about Fallbrook. I love it here. My son attends Fallbrook High, and loves it too.
This is horrific.
My heartfelt condolences to Kenny’s family.
There are predators roaming Fallbrook. Anyone with an ounce of sense can envision exactly what happened.
This killing must not be subject to the usual down playing and sugar coating that crime gets in Fallbrook.
A family is mourning and will never be the same.
Please keep Kenny and his family in your prayers. We all know what its like to be in love, young, and naive..
Especially hooking up with any hispanic woman. Most are being taken care of by us the tax payers with ties to Mexico and of course, gangs and the cartel.
I know, I almost made that mistake with a good friend (at one time) of mine. I won’t go there again.
Also pray for our community and those that are, for the most part, ignoring the problem of gangs in southern california. Pass by Maie Ellis yet??
God Bless and is there going to be some kind of fund for “legal citizen” Kenny and his family for donations??
Since a Sheriff’s Deputy can never be found when you want one and going to the Fallbrook Sub-station is a waste of time (they close at 5 p.m. and on weekends), I always carry a weapon with me when I go out at night. The same goes with protecting your home and property, our law enforcement is only available to take the report AFTER the crime is committed! San Diego County ONLY cares about collecting TAXES in Fallbrook, nothing more, nothing less! Our County Supervisor is more concerned with his PROPERTY schemes and can’t be "bothered" with his constituents! After living in Fallbrook more than 30 years we have decided to "move on" to a state and community not controlled by illegal alien criminals. During the past 20 years we have been victims two times because of illegal aliens, once due to a drunk, illegal alien, who nearly killed us in totalling our car and another time to our loss of my work truck due to vehicle theft….my truck has never been recovered from Mexico after being stolen in San Diego.
How sad that this young man had to lose his life in the manner. It must have been a very brutal attack, hate thinking about how helpless he must have felt. I sure hope that the sheriffs dept. get to the bottom of this and bring forth the killer (s) Prayers to the grieving family…what a tradgedy!
this brown plague continues to infect our little town
maybe we should cut down all the avo trees so they have no jobs/places to hide
I would bet a hundy there were at the very least three attackers. Sad very sad, it makes no differance really on how many. Just the fact that something like that happens is gut wrenching! If I were the cops. I would be looking at that girl’s family, prob got at least 20 borthers and sisters and 100 cousins in this town. I would actually like to bet another hundy on that as well.
Thanks Ray..however we did NOT vote for Mr Horn this time around..
Well that girl its my friend. And she doesnt have 20 brothers and sisters my family knows her family. So we know they are not a gang related family. i know she is a good girl and Im just really sorry this happened.
Well that answers the question. Young black man dating a hoochie. Nothing ticks off a Mexican more than having one of their own with an outsider, especially of a different race, black Mexicans are basically racists and the new figures from thew census proves this to be true
Yes, the first encounter I had with the great SD sheriffs deputy, when I asked how to resolve an issue, he said specifically this,"Well, when you get to court, as long as you don’t start talking about justice, you will be OK" . This is a true statement straight from his mouth. So obviously that department doesn’t believe in justice. They are making more money on the side from the illegals, so they don’t arrest them. We should all know that by now.
Let me clarify. The only other people that practice racial purity and take it to the extremes besides Mexicans and Central Americans are Asians. To a Mexican, due to this Aztlan nonsense, by the way, ever go to the Aztlan web site, consider themselves superior because of some tie to the Incas or Aztecs, even though the general pupulation can’t read or write, they still think they are a superior people, just look at some of the responses posted here. They want to take over California but what are they going to do to survive, create another paradise such as Mexico? In my opinion, any person with autism would be smarter than 99% of Mexico’s population. Is or was this a “hate crime”, definately but will the person involved be charged? no. Only whites can “hate” so this will just be a common everyday murder. Now maybe the girls parents were fine with their daughter dating a black man but remember most of our hispanic population is from the back water, indian type Mexican’s deep into their culture, whatever that is and to see a black guy messin with one of their women, they acted on this disrespect.
I bet on brown, not black.
@Ray ~ how do you know she was a " hoochie " ? Do you KNOW her or her family ? Just because she was Hispanic doesn’t mean she was not a nice girl. I know you find this hard to believe ( based on what I have read here ) there are well educated, intelligent, hard working people / families of nationalities. Yes ~ even Mexicans/Hispanics .
Nice way to incite and inflame people even more.
It is a sad situation all the way around. A young man lost his life, a mother lost her son and yes ~ this young lady lost her friend. And we as citizens, lost a little sense ofsecurity.
Try a little compassion
The bottom line is that it’s a tragic situation and a young man has died at the hands of a coward. He was far away from home and his last moments he was alone, I hope they catch these cowards (I suspect two or more).
I have had 57 years of life in which to make mistakes – and I have made some whoppers. I grew up in Laguna Beach…which has it’s own share of what the Lagunatics refer to as the ‘illegals’…which is, basically, everyone who is not ‘from there’. You may be caucasian and from Beverly Hills, but, ‘Hey…you don’t belong here’. Longtime Laguna residents feel this way because the lovely, little, artsy, coastal village has changed so dramatically. Racism wears many faces.
I left Laguna Beach in 1994 and moved out-of-state. One of the BEST decisions I have ever made. Fast forward to 2004…and my decision to return to CA, Fallbrook specifically. I was ‘lured’ back by a longtime ‘friend’ who deceived me with promises of great employment opportunities and a fabulous ‘guest house’ on his multi-million dollar estate in Bonsall. Stories of a ‘wonderful community’ full of genuine (meaning ‘no pretenses’), honest to goodness, GOOD people, AND an excellent school system for my then 13 yr-old son (that’s a WHOLE other column!!!), etc. Enter, decidedly, one of the TOP 3 WORST decisions/mistakes of my life. Employment? I am working (in Carlsbad = 2 hours of my day spent commuting) and earning LESS than I did in 1978, fresh out of college…less than I have in my entire life. Housing? No guesthouse…I now reside in a wanna-be ‘Hispanic only’ apartment complex that appears like something I remember from visits to TJ, when one could still SAFELY travel to TJ. Grafitti, garbage, and RACISM abound in this complex. I have witnessed, many a time, the (by the way, ILLEGAL) apt mgr tell a young military couple, ‘Sorry! I have no vacancy!’ from behind her desk, where they just walked past the sign on door SHOWING which units are VACANT; credit check? $35.00 cash for EACH person if you are not hispanic…otherwise, it is, ‘Oh, it’s okay. Not necessary.’ (in Spanish, of course); a mother who tells me that I am teaching her 4 and 5 yr-old TOO much ENGLISH, she cannot understand all of what they are saying, and she WANTS them to speak SPANISH…even though (I think!) they still teach in English. Suggestion for the residents to take the FREE ESL class at the high school? Told, ‘No. Not interested. We are mexican and PROUD of it!’ My tires have been slashed, my gardens trashed…now the apt manager and her (also ‘illegal resident’ boyfriend / maintenance man) are trying EVERY thing they can dream up to get me evicted from here…since I am one of the only remaining ‘legals’…not a race thing…they ran every black Marine, and their families, out of here…also the Mexican ‘legals’! Ran off = blatant hatred. Yes…so let’s talk ‘racism’ in Fallbrook. BTW, for those of you who are saying, ‘How do you know they are ‘illegal’?’ Because they, quietly, but proudly, told me so. Why don’t I just ‘pack up and leave again?" I PRAY everyday that I will someday have the $5000 (minimum!) it costs to move out-of-state. Heck, I can’t afford to move to Oceanside!
I am veering off-course. But then, tragically, so did Kenny Mosely. Evidently, this unfortunate young man had never spent much time out of Alabama. But his family knew! and now they have the TRAGIC TRUTH that belies the fact that MANY hispanics have always harbored ill-will against Black-Americans. One does not have to spend time in prison to know that, as a previous ‘commenter’ suggested. Talk about ‘mistakes made’ in one’s life. What a sad, sad commentary that represents this town to many people. Assuredly, the Mosely Family. My heart, and wishes for God’s awesome blessings, go out to them.
So, everyone: TAKE OFF THE MASKS and veils you are living behind. Why did they call in the ‘gang unit’??? Because, TRUTH IS VISIBLE. OPEN YOUR EYES (ears, too!) and take a good, long, look around Fallbrook, the Friendly Village.
The Womack/Old Stage area (south of E. Aviation, heading towards Fallbrook Street) itself has longtime been a hub of trouble and always features gang graffiti in all directions, including has included cross-outs or cross-overs made by other gangs (i.e. Vista, Pala, San Marcos, and Oceanside).
Kenny’s brother mentioned that his 25th birthday would be today (see above No Name comment). Instead of being alive and celebrating it as he should be, where is Kenny now and why? Someone decided to, chose to viciously stab him to death and for what reason? There was absolutely NO justification or excuse for the perpetrating of violence and death on him like that, none whatsoever. Kenny’s murderers are heartless, soul-less beings who will be arrested and hopefully spend their remaining birthdays locked up behind prison bars. Pray for Kenny and his family and friends and the healing of this community.
This is so sad. I am not blind I know things like this happen everywhere but it hits hard when it happens in your own town. I know we have gangs and I would not put it past them I’ve seen them jump someone for no other reason than the fact that he was black. They obviously don’t have anyone in their lives to tell them that they should grow up and do something useful. I don’t think illegals have anything to do with gangs I don’t know why people are talking about that. just depends on how smart you are in my opinion. I hope that they find the person that did this to Kenny. God bless him and his family.
JD: This local gang and their affiliates absolutely do target other people as well, not just rival gang members or members of their same gang that they have a "beef" with. They make up their own game rules and everyone’s supposed to just get with the program, to answer to them, or get hurt or run out. There is a group, a pack, mentality and action-taking, and that’s how their problems and situations, real or imagined, are dealt with. All someone has to do is be considered a "perceived" threat or problem or in their way, even if it is made up or rumor-based. It may be that perhaps they’re looking for some laughs, or doing a message send-out by harassing or terrorizing someone. There are gang members who have targeted out victims and their property in order to rise up in the gang organization, to prove themselves, and also to get into the gang as part of the initiation. They look for someone to victimize in order to take someone else’s property, which supports their gang activities, including drugs. There’s physical and verbal threats and actions, short and long-term, made much more than you’re obviously aware of or willing to acknowledge, and all that’s nothing new. Those actions have been on-going. Some of it makes the official crime stats, a multitude of others have gone unreported.
First my thoughts are with Kenny and his Family, 2nd Why is the girlfriend not helping. I am sick of going to Albertsons and all
the Mexicans have food stamps or wick while i work. 3rd. if i see one more hispanic with his butt showing cause he thinks he is cool
i am gonna throw up. we allow them to run around like that. And the hispanic girls with their stupid attidude. what ever happened
to Class they all need to leave and then we would have class back
and mabe are schools would start to win in sports again
I am Kenny’s aunt, I am sadden this happen to my youngest nephew, May God rest his soul in peace. For the persons that done this, may God speak to their minds and let them come forward to this crime. Kenny was a good person with some problems that young people have. He was in Love with the girl. We are sadden of this crimnal act. Sometimes you wonder why things happens, But who are we to question, God Knows Best. May Kenny soul rest in Peace. He will be very much Missed
"He had to be outnumbered because he was a strong boy and if it was a one-on-one situation, he would have been able to hold his own."
I’m pretty sure this sums it up and confirms this tragedy is gang related. We had a saying when I was in school; "If you’re hungry for a bean, be ready to eat the whole burrito."
Fallbrook is still a great town! Though long gone are the days you can ride dirt bikes from the north side of Mission,past the Fire Station,through the alley west of the cop-shop,across Main,through the Taco Bell drive-thru and back without having to worry about the FUZZ. Don’t be fooled by the "UNINCORPERATED VILLAGE OF FALLBROOK". It’s still America. Things have changed globally in the past 20 years. Even in the Fallbrook bubble…
To No Name: Im sorry for your loss. Not all Fallbrook residents are like the person who did this act. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Gang or no Gang this was your family. You loved him the way we all love those in our family. Never give up hope.
To everyone else:
Metzger has nothing to do with any of this. Look over what everyone is saying and tell me that this hatered that is shown is what our community is about. Im ashamed and hope I never find out who some of you are.
KNOW THAT I NOT ONLY PRAY FOR THE FAMILY BUT EVERYONE IN THIS TOWN TO NOT HATE LIKE THIS.
My son was stabbed by a gang of Mexicans outside a Fallbrook eatery. When he returned for information, from the Mexican worker at the Mexican Restaurant, the man pretended it did not happen. My son has never been in a gang besides a sports team. I am a brown man but I am sick of this violence brought upon our town. Another kid we knew was stabbed multiple times in front of the circle K. He was an African American stabbed by a gang of Mexicans. WE have a growing problem in this town that is getting worse. If our Law Enforcement does not recognize this as a problem, what as citizens are we suppose to do? There might have been more stabbing deaths in Fallbrook if not for a few mistruck blows. The old statement " don’t bring a knife to a gun fight works for me.
The Albertson’s parking lot does have a security guard already. BUT, he is not there 24/7 and not at extreme late/early hours of the night. He visits each store letting them know he is there if needed. I do agree that there should be more lights in the area though, throughout the WHOLE parking lot, including near and around Carls Jr. I have seen police cars drive around there now and then but not too often, maybe they should be more frequent on their visits?? I know there isn’t so much crime in Fallbrook that they couldn’t spare that extra time they spend sitting at 7/11 (not an assumption, I see multiple of their cars sitting there at night constantly) driving around more in the problem area protecting those who need it, whether you be a bystander or part of a gang yourself.
Newbie: The problem today with you and many is that you and others just don’t want to speak the truth. You hide dehind political correctness and "not to offend" , say a lot of words that mean little, maybe that is why we as a society are in the situation we are today, nothing happens. Sometimes it’s better to be mean than to be kind and not use double speak whan addressing a problem. Who cares if I used a hispanic generalization when writing about his girlfriend and as for the nationality, I only go by the facts, I can’t change things that are, I might wrap them up in a slick delivery but that does not change the truth as it is. So if you are offended, I did my job.
cKAYw: That sucks, I feel for you. I was glad to get out, hope you can soon. Hey your 57 right? You qualify for active senior housing, why not move into one of those apartment complexes. Might solve your frejole problem, did mine.
me hnb: Thank you for letting the readers know what I have always been saying, SDSO coffee clutches way too much. As for crime in Fallbrook, it’s the third highest, only Lemon Grove and Santee have higher crimes rates than Fallbrook. Nothing to be proud of.
Thanks for the security confirmation regarding Albertson’s Center. I knew they had some sort of security, didn’t know how much.
Escuse me Eva,
according to the story of the young African American man that got killed, "HE CAME TO SEE HIS HISPANIC GF, WHO COINCIDENTLY, (YEAR RIGHT) PURCHASED THE TICKET FOR HIM, from his home state of Alabama.
He (african american) also lived in a racist part of Fallbrook, a gang infested area, with his hispanic girlfriend. Lets see, 2 + 2 = 4, most of the time.
Sounds to me like he was set up. But I won’t go there.
I agree with you though Eva, keep him and his loved ones in your prayers.
FallbrookA: Illegals and gangs? Numerous reports and studies about that topic exist. It’s a growing problem especially in our larger urban areas. You need to read more.
Seems like African American residing or visiting Fallbrook will have to watch their backs. I am latina, not Mexican, but I do know for a fact that Mexicans do not like Blacks and I have overheard in conversations some of the derogatorty things Mexicans say about Blacks. What is it that makes them think they are better as a people? Still haven’t figured that one out!. Mexicans take up alot of space in this country, utilizing every freebies they can get their hands on, yet they live for themselves, among themselves, tight knit and contributing almost nothing to this country. Its really time to clean up and send these useless pieces of driftwood back to their country. Start at the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Went their to donate clothes/food a few times and it seems like all of Mexico is always there.
@Ray ~ I’m not offended at all by what you said. All I asked was why did you assume she was a “hoochie” because she was Mexican ? There is a possibility she is just as likely as she isn’t .
My only question to you is what if she had been identified as ” white ” ? Still a hoochie or now is she just a young lady whose boyfriend as brutally
murdered ?
I honestly think there is a lot more to this story than we , the public will ever find out. Be it retribution for an alleged slight or the being in the wrong place at the wrong time, we may never know.
I know there are issues here and I did my research prior to moving here last Fall. The really sad thing is that there are issues everywhere. Same stuff, different verse, different singers…..And it does appear that Fallbrook is woefully under staffed when it comes to law enforcement as I rarely see patrol cars .
As far as being PC ~ I don’t think so. You once again made assumptions about people ( me ) and situations you know nothing about.
Sophia: Thank you. Seems you understand what most don’t.
And stealing at the thrift stores in town, too, Sophia.
Two men are in jail right now who are thought to be the ones who did this crime.
This has nothing to do with Metzger.
Nearly every young person wears black clothing.
Someone said something about ‘bringing a knife to a gun fight.’ That’s funny, because one of the guys they have in jail now for this was himself stupid enough to bring a baseball bat to Carl’s Jr. to fight a black gangster out of Oceanside, who shot him in the head (injuring him but not killing him, obviously).
Supernatural: Interesting info. Do you know their street/gang names, by chance?
Newbie: Anyone run these two Hispanic males through the SDSO “who is in jail” web site to see if they have an INS hold? Another problem is there are way too many “rusty anchors” running around in gangs. Time to revisit the 14th Amendment.
Wildheart: Most likely the VFL, Carls fall within their turf.
Fallbrook Man Comment #83 @ People should listen to everything you are saying. We have a HUGE gang problem and all the local kids laugh at the adults who don’t get that. They know, they see them, they have to deal with them at school, and such.
Fallbrook, listen to this man please.
Strong and swift law enforcement efforts and energies! Thank you so much and great job.
Ray (the real one): Yeah, I know that’s VFL gang turf and along with a growing number of others, felt that most likely members of the Fallbrook Locos gang were involved somewhere in the mix. So much has gone on and goes on in that immediate area (and spreads out). What I was moreso inquiring about was their individual street/gang member names (i.e. Joker, Bad Boy, whatever it might be). It’s not important at this point. The fact that they’ve been arrested for first degree murder is. Thanks anyway.
why would they do that is so ugly.like the gang just mestup i hate gansters
EVERYONE Ray speaks the truth you just don’t have the b^%*$ to admit it. If you haven’t lived in town at least 40 years stfu
And thank you Village News for not only getting out the breaking news as you do, but also in providing such quick and informative follow-ups. It’s a real difference-maker, and many of us greatly appreciate it.
Thanks, too, for tackling the harder-edged topics as you’ve been doing, including gang issues, which impact individuals’ lives as well as our community as a whole. This current gang-related challenge, the senseless murder of a young person so nearby, is the latest example of how much work there still is to be done.
The bottom line is that the brutal killing of Kenneth Mose by gang members Robert Cruz Ramos and Salvador Lopez Jr. simply did not have to be. The narrow-minded, poor choice-making made by Ramos and Lopez, Jr. has now not only set their own young lives onto an even more painful course, their selfish and short-sighted actions have victimized many other people, causing tremendous pain and grief in the aftermath. Prevention, prevention, prevention. We need to continue to seek do-able, effective solutions so that something like this violence and murder never happens again.
You Guys Are going Wayyy Of Topic.We all really don’t know what happened.Yes,Yes The Guy Got Stabbed.Yet Again In the Other Hand ,The Guy Who Killed The Victim Maybe Had A Reason For Whom He Did .So,Before You People’s Start Posting Up Comments,You Should Alll First Be Aware Of What Happend .
It appears that the sheriffs quickly solved another one of the rare murder cases in Fallbrook. Come to think of it, when was the last unsolved murder in this town? The only one I can think of that they didn’t catch the guy right away he was found dead a few days later in another county. He didn’t even give them a chance to get him alive. I hear and read stuff from a lot of folks all the time complaining they don’t do much around here, but it seems to me their batting average on the serious stuff is close to 1,000. I’m thinking we are pretty lucky here.
Instead of complaining, take action. Call code enforcement daily about the overcrowded apt complexes in town. Complain about those long ago outdated trailor parks in town. How can most of those trailors even be permitted? Life span was over yrs ago like many ppl’s roofs in this town! Research who owns and operates these places. (Ask the assessor.) Send them letters about cleaning up their slums and crime infested hovels. Complain weeky to county supes. Call environmental health, the dept of HUD, border patrol. Report the drunks in public staggering thru the sts. Call about those thugs hanging about the minmarts and parking lots. Report suspicious characters. Yes, the SD sheriff’s dept is slow and never available but if u call and make reports and complaints, and enough of us do, they will get the message. Even call the CHP about st parking situations. There are enough unregistered vehicles in this town to keep them busy!
Sympathy and apathy won’t clean up r villages. Actions will.
I would like to Thank the detectives and whoever had connections in getting the two criminals who committed this crime. Our hearts feel alttle better today. We are hoping that everyone that is connected with this crime be caught and Justice Be Served. God Bless Fall Brook Village News and all the Investigation Team.
Peace
California Penal Code section 422.55 defines a hate crime as
I send my prayers out to this young man and his family. What a tragic event!
I hope these two gangbanger lowlifes get prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law!
Thank God they were found so quickly.
COLD BLODDED MURDERERS AND GANG MEMBERS-THIS SCOURGE IS DESTROYING OUR SOCIETY. Fallbrook, "the friendly village." Maybe once was, but never more! Two 19 year old suspoects-thank goodness they were arrested. How many more affiliates, of these ruthless cowards, are among us?
You notice in the charges of these two no “hate crime” charge addition was added. I am sure while they were stabbing to death this innocent young man, these two were spouting the “n bomb”. The laws in this country apply differently to some and not others. When laws “any” are selectively enforced either by race, money or politics, equal justice will never be achieved. I don’t see the ACLU or the SPLC helping out the victims family and why is that? because the ones arrested were not white.
This has been a tough week in Fallbrook.
My prayers go out for the family of Kenny Mose. It is a horror to lose a loved one this way.
Thank you, Village News, for such current information. It is important that the community has it during events like this.
Looks like there is ongoing gang crime. The locksmith kiosk on Mission, not far from the place Kenny was killed, was covered in tags yesterday.
Sheriffs and associated agencies that arrested the perps so quickly, thank you.
What Fallbrook must have from now on is high visibility community policing. Everyone knows where the hot spots are. We need police there.
Glad to see how quickly the Sheriff’s Department was able to gather intel and make some arrests. I am hoping there will be more suspects identified, who were involved in some manner, who can be put away. May the Mose family find justice and the suspects rot in Hell.
My ‘pessimistic’ side must now get on the soap box, so please move over those of you who have been preaching from upon it that the Sheriff’s Department is on record as claiming that Fallbrook has "no gang problem". I challenge you to prove these comments were made by a sworn law enforcement official, one who can speak for the department. I used the search feature, ON THIS SITE, using quotations around "no gang problem" and what did I find?
I found every article that had these three words combined were actually comments left by citizen posters – many of the same ones making these claims attached to this article. The only exception is the article – Speaker says Fallbrook has
I had to part two my comment because of this error upon my original attempt to post: Your comment contained more than 5 links. MY apologies FVN…
In conclusion:
Gang problem not serious enough for injunction, Sheriff says (dated 10/28/2010) – http://www.thevillagenews.com/story/51916/
Maybe its this last article one could even infer that this comment was made by former Lt Brust. But, if you read his actual comment (using proper English comprehension / grammar) he is NOT inferring this at all! He is making a reasonable comparison regarding other gang activity in North County.
Yes, I spent a good 40 minutes of my life putting this comment together. Why? Because so many of you whiners and anti-law enforcement types really tick me off. Would I like to see more deputies in Fallbrook? OF COURSE! Do I believe the majority of the ones we have are apathetic to the communities needs? NO! I have spoken to many personally and most of them love this community and do the best they can with the resources they have, covering 120+ square miles (no wonder some whiners ‘rarely see them’ – use your brains people). By no means am I trying to be an apologist for the Sheriff’s Department, but some of you need a reality check. Go ahead a spew your anti-cop rhetoric all you want. I personally will be thankful for what we have and appreciate what they are able to accomplish with the resources at their disposal.
Have a great weekend…
hey brown and proud-why dont you and your little homies try and help make things better instead of your eye for an eye mentality. obviously you are one of the bad boys. clean up, behave yourself and contribute to society in a good way. dont be ignorant.
Whiners and anti-law enforcement types? Really?
We need stronger presence here. We support them. The only problem is that there are so few.
It’s seen as being a problem when anyone calls for help.
Is it because there are so few and they are overworked? Why is that?
Fallbrook needs much more policing.
Ok Are you Like kidding me right Now?Proud Resident I Am No Homie Im Just Speaking The Truth .And No I Be a Girll(: Just Sayan And Im actully A Good Girl. You Guys Think That Homeboys are Bad people But If you really knew some of them you know they aren”t And Dont Be Telling Me What To Do aND sTUFF.Cause Thats Me. and yuu should’nt Be ignorant And mind yurr own Buisness .Yuu Peoples Should Really Know What Happend In The Story.Ofcoures We dont know if the black male Had Beef With The Two Suspects .Everyone Has Their Own Stories.You Guys Are looking At ramos And Lopez As The Badd People ..yES there bad people for what they did .But How do we know that kenny didnt do something bad ?
KMA: Slumlord situation where they’re turning a blind eye to the likes of drug sales/use, gang activity, and other problems? Lawsuit the property owner and its management (if there is even a manager). Hit those owners and representatives in their wallet, which is where it most hurts them. If there’s a problem property or properties in your neighborhood, such as gang and drug houses, then talk with the Sheriff’s Department’s COPS team about how you and your neighbors being affected can change all that via the Safe Streets Now program. It’s another avenue to consider.
While an individual lawsuit approach is one way to approach things, it’s that class-action, joint effort type of lawsuit and related activities that the Safe Streets program brings about–one that really sends the message home to problem properties that allow for drug and gang activity, among other things.
Pessimistic: Presence and Problem? Presence is political speak for "we got a problem but we don’t want to tell people how bad it really is". Being pessimistic, you should understand the difference and being a long time Fallbrook resident, you should have seen the problems by now. A few years back when Lt. Kodedek was our commander, they said the same nonsense they say everywhere "that your community only has two gangs" So I sent them proff otherwise, next story in the NCT, they quoted my fax regarding the "four gangs" word for word. The only reason why an arrest was made so quickly is because they had the girlfriend and others which made the job fairly easy, they got lucky. Fallbrook has "a gang problem", everybody knows it, most just don’t want to believe it, the SDSO does not know how to deal with it and like goes on in the "friendly hood".
Time to deal with the problem folks before Fallbrook becomes one of the many "urban blight" areas throughout Southern California and the nation.
Wildheart: Know anything about the law, how hard is is to get a class certified, legal standing? If the county can’t get an injunction, what makes you believe that people can? Do you know how these "slumlords" are buried in corporations, LLC’s and other means? Try doing some research sometime and maybe you will get an idea how hard and expensive lawsuits will be.
Pessimistic: Where SDSO is concerned, I also feel that Fallbrook is in good hands. Would I like to see more staffing and resources here? Yes. Nonetheless, given what we’ve got, I think some great work is being done and there’s been a variety of improvements made locally.
There have been in the past and currently are sheriffs who really care about the community and who have worked their be-hinds off. They put their lives at risk. There are those I’ve known for years, and I cannot say enough good things about them. I am greatly appreciative of the support they have shown our troubled neighborhood and the positive difference it has brought about.
Along with a host of weaponry, our officers are armed with experience, training, creativity, and motivation, as well as the guts to stand up to what may be presented on any given day or time, including gang members to drug dealers to bank robbers to fires. In fact, there are sheriffs here that have made such an impact or dent on local gang activity and its participants that they’re cursed about and threatened via large and smaller graffiti displays around town (most infamously on walls on the hill behind McDonald’s and along South Vine). Whether its energy is seen as a presence or a problem or however, our officers will not contend with gang activities and antics.
As well, the Fallbrook substation service area that has to be covered is substantial, much larger than many people are actually aware of. Resources have been compromised over a course of time and that has and does affect things as well. Still, throughout it all, hard work and dedication has been seen and can be seen, including such involved in quickly making two recent arrests–that of gang members Robert Cruz Ramos and Salvador Lopez Jr., both charged with first degree murder and otherwise in relation to the stabbing death of young Kenneth Mose.
I hear you, Ray, and you’re absolutely correct on those types of rental owners hiding behind LLC’s, family trust this and that, so forth, and what a pain that can be to deal with. They know how to play a good game and they even advise others who are buying up rental property on how to do the same.
I have done the research indeed, and am well-versed on Safe Streets and other ways of broaching the problem from several different avenues. It’s an undertaking indeed. Still, it’s something that should not be ruled out, should still be considered. There are groups that have actually won their Safe Streets lawsuits. Never say never.
@ Brown And Proud 202
You stated that the people involved might of had a "reason" for the killing? I’m sorry to say this, but THERE ARE NO REASONS TO TAKE ANYONE’S LIFE. Might of been some arguments, etc., who knows, only them. Homeboys or not, a person is dead.
That sounds like an promotional piece for the sheriff’s office you wrote there, Wildheart.
Wow I had no idea I was living in a town full of hatred, makes me want to go racist, just as much as you ignorant skin heads hate us Mexicans be sure we want to get rid of you ppl too and keep trying to kick all Mexicans out, shyt try all day everyday becuz were here to stay:) you maybe should pack your stuff and leave and take all you infested white race with you, as for SOPHIA: your a disgrace to the Latin community, I hope you leave w/ your white washed mind, hope I never come your way because id handle you myself.
KMA: be sure to leave your name when you call to make complaints, haha you will be wanting to leave.
Don’t get it twisted I’m not trying to say the murder wasn’t ok, ofcourse not, but if he was anything like some racist white ppl….
Our diversity than once made us a great nation has now turned to division. The assimilation we once enjoyed is disappearing and gangs are now formed according to race. This tragedy reflecting that. The presence of illegals has increased drastically and they use up time by our sherriffs dept that could be used elsewhere. My friend from Guatamala, here legally, with med insurance has been waiting over a month to see a specialist, while an illegal can walk into the ER and get immediate surgery while her health is rapidly declining. Remember when you hire someone who is not here legally you are pouring gasoline on an already raging fire.
Brown and Proud 202 learn to spell and no your brown friends did not have a reason to Kill. Home boys are Bad Boys. in fact I wish you and all your Home boys would go home instead of living on Tax payers money. Oh and maybe are schools would be better and English would be the only language.
Ray, I by no means am subscribing to the issue that we only have a “gang presence”. Far from it. I just get exasperated when so many here attempt to make claims that the Sheriff’s Department is on record as stating we have “no gang problem”. This belief is perpetuated by an outsiders claim that we “have a presence, not a problem” and one reader’s assertion that a civilian staff member at the station stated we ‘don’t have a gang problem’. It is not unlike any other business where the clerk makes a claim they have no authority or business making to a customer; unlike the store owner (Sheriff Gore, or Kolender before him) or his store manager (current / former station commander) who is empowered to make those claims.
Do I believe there is a gang problem? Heck yes I do! But that “problem” is based upon the size of the community AND the number of gang poop members we have, along with the proportionate amount of crime attributed to them. Is it as “bad” as O’side, Esco, Vista or San Marcos (your new found heaven-on-earth)? No. Yet, I fully understand that it can get worse. I commend those, both citizens and deputies, who are trying to do what they can to prevent it from getting worse. Unfortunately we cannot just exterminate these punks and be done with it, due to those documents our Founding Fathers drew up many years ago, laws enacted by our legislative branch (whether constitutional or not) and case law placed upon us (whether interpreted correctly or not) by the judicial branch of government.
I also believe we have a big, if not bigger, tweeker and heroin addict problem in this town; some of which our gang members are no doubt into themselves of course. Most of those appear to be white boys and gals, however. They too commit a large amount of the crime in this community.
Ray, I would like to know more of these four street gangs you mention. Outside of a few disorganized skinheads floating around here, or some displaced Crips from O’side now living in town, who are they / these organized / semi-organized gangs?
As for Wildheart – many good points made. Safe Streets needs to be inacted by those living within the areas affected and at the same time an abatement procedure by the County should be implemented on some of the big problem complexes or trailer parks. I heard rumor that something in the works may be happening at that dump / eyesore at the intersection of W. Aviation and S. Mission. Maybe the FVN can investigate to see if there is any truth to that.
Last, but not least – Brown And Proud 202 – maybe you are right: ‘You Guys Think That Homeboys are Bad people But If you really knew some of them you know they aren”t’. Maybe some of them are not “bad people” in general. But, if any of them are committing thefts, vandalism and/or acts of violence then they ARE “bad people”. Just a guess, but I perceive you are a young MECha infused Hispanic female who lives in the 200 bloack of Ammunition Rd (another possible target for the above noted remedies). Just a hunch, though, via interpretation/analysis…
I Live in Birmingham,al where the young man kenny mose was from. Him and my sons were very good friends.He was like a son to me. very respectable. My son last words to kenny before he got on that bus to leave Birmingham was kenny please don’t go. kenny was their bestfriend.We love you kenny. You will Always be in our hearts. RIP
IBAM: I know its Not Right to take anyones Life.
Idk if u guys have noticed but dont you guys think it’s a little bit weird how the girlfriend insisted mose to come from Alabama to Fallbrook? How do we know .it Could have been Rosa (mose “girlfriend”) idea or plan to do something to him.How Do we know It was Robert Or salvador who killed Mose? Since everyone is saying that (homies) are bad people well what if it was someone else who did it and Blamed These People ..just because they were there. You see no one can say Anything Cause this article doesnt Prove anything! it just says some things But it kinda sounds like they dont know whats happening there just Blaming people. ( the article keeps saying I Think. i dont know. i wonder.) they arent saying enough facts to prove Them Guilty . right?
Resident: Your applying rationality to a situation where rationality does not exist. You just don’t understand the gang mentality. A hard look, a bump, walking too close or any other signs of what they call "disrespecting" can get you killed. Being black might have been enough reason, black with hoochie, definately a reason. No reason necessary for a gang member to kill, even non geng members can get killed, remember that.
Thanks, Resident. I’ll be sure to invoice them for the p.r. work.
IBAM: You are right. They knew better, they knew what they were doing. They had a choice.
This was a HATE crime and should be treated as such. Browns hating blacks, whites hating browns and blacks, browns hating whites and blacks, etc. It is WRONG! Racism is WRONG. God created us all equally and he does not see color and we shouldn’t either. Shame on all of us for what we have become. God rest Kenny’s soul and his family is in my prayers.
Good post, Pink. Hating someone, judging someone, committing abuse and violence against someone simply because they are different in the way of skin color or otherwise is wrong and short-sighted. Diversity is a part of life.
I agree, Pink, that this seems like a racially motivated crime, and so do the others I have spoken to about this murder.
@ Brown And Proud
At the end there’s a mother somewhere crying her heart out becuase her son is dead. Let whom ever was involved pay for this non sense crime. Like I said, no one should be taking no ones life.
Ok,Yeah His Mom Might Be Crying !But have yuu guys thought the criminALS mOM cRYING ?i Personally Know One Of The CRIMINAL He Is A Great Guy ,Yeah We all Never Thought he would do something like this,but as i said before we all dont know if kenny had something to do with this and so Might The girlfriend
@pessimistic and their goes again yurr reffering that gang members are the ones who do all of this ,No Theres Many People Who arent Soo Good Not JuST ‘cHOLAS/cHOLO’S?And Yes,Im a Girl ,And Im No Homegirl .sO oBVIOULLSY Cause i name Myself Brown And pROUD 202 MAKES me A cHOLA wOWW
Plz Grow Up(:
And Im Not gonna Be fighting with People From Fallbrook
Pessimistic: Here in San Marcos, the gang problem is "under control" because we have our gang injunction and more, way more than four deputies per shift. The crime rate here in San Marcos is way below the 1136 crime index number Fallbrook now enjoys and San Marcos has more residential, commercial base than Fallbrook with a smaller population. As for the gangs? On the north end of town you have the MS-13, central town you have the VFL, the oldest gang in town headquartered across the street from the new NCFPD office, central core Pico Promanade area and the south end of town covering the cemetary and along the base is the CHP not counting all the others from new gangs moving in to Fallbrook and the skeeter punks. As for old skin heads, don’t really know, most if not all moved out of Fallbrook years ago when Metzger left. Want to learn more about the gangs, learn to read the graffiti and their tats.
you ppl dont kno nothin girl u need to learn how to spell homeboys ok homegirl! u guys cant judge them with out knowin the true… with out us mexicans u white ppl aint nothin!
Brown And Proud 202~ Remember The Alamo!!!
brownpride~ Remember The Alamo!!!
grumpy: Without "us" Mexicans? Utopia comes to mind.
Remember the day’s of "Leave it to Beaver", "Ozzie and Harriet", the days when you could leave your bike on your lawn overnight without being stolen and sleep with your doors unlocked? That changed in 1964 and 1965 when two bills passed, Civil Rights Act and Immigration Reform Act respectively. After that words like Urban decay, white flight, ghetto and barrio became words en vogue. Crime increased, populations shifted, residential alarm systems became popular and the rest is history. For me, I still can remember those times, vaguely.
all you people are crazy dumb cops always think its the mexicans, they always blame them and no one else, white people asians, africans all races do it. this town is full of racism towards mexicans well guess what thats more then half the population in this town if you dont like it GET A MOVE ON OUT OF THIS TOWn!!!!
STOP,,,STOP IT NOW i FOR ONE AM SICK OF THIS WHITE AND BROWN AND MEXICAN AND IllEGAL, GRINGO.. THE NAME CALLING AND THE FIGHTING AND BICKERING HAVE GOT TO STOP. Yes I am yelling. Look at what you people have become. Remeber the words: Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world, Red n Yellow, Black n White they are precious in his sight. Come on we all live in this town and need to live together. Ray shut up your filth –
760iivargas: Well because it always is, and trust people "are" moving out, in droves.
Brown And Proud 202 – reading comprehension; try to master it and we will get along just fine. WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOW!
woooooooooooooooooooooooow!
More and more of the "Tan Klan" join the ranks of "life in prison" crowd.
I know, this might be too much to ask but are any of these four in jail have ICE holds. I am sure the SDSO knows, how about asking.
Readers would sure like to know.
We were at a party locally over the weekend and one of the attendees told us that the victim had been stabbed more than 2 dozen times. Can anyone verify if this information is correct or not? Thanks
BonsallGayGuy: Divide by four. Not out of the realm of possibilities.
How did the party attendee come up with that kind of information?
Grapevine or hearsay?
regarding #155. Her partner claims that her mother heard it on TV news so I guess it was via the grapevine. However I can find no verifiable source to confirm this. That’s why I’d like to know if particular details of the crime have been released and if so, could someone please provide a link to that source? Unless this has been reported by some reliable source, my comment above should only be considered as hearsay and nothing more.
I sincerely hope that Fallbrook can get a gang injunction.
This was a horrifying murder. The death of this young man has impacted me deeply.
What were the reasons Fallbrook could not obtain an injunction proir to this?
There is a 24 year old who should still be here and would be, if it wasn’t for an animalistic group attack.
For God’s sake, what else should it take to get the injunction?
The people of Fallbrook deserve it.
Thank you Village News for the update, especially in putting out their names and ages as you did, holding them up to the light. Thank you SDSO and other law enforcement agencies involved in making the additional arrests, for putting those violent gang perpetrators behind bars, to be held responsible and accountable for what they so wrongly did.
Consider the great pain and shame the perpetrators’ selfish actions have already caused so many people, including their own loved ones. More is still to come. Kenny’s family and friends are suffering as are others. This good community has been impacted by what has happened, by such ugliness that was brought upon it as what violence as such always presents.
Now there’s four individuals under arrest, those who CHOSE to kill (no surprise there that more were involved). These men made a choice to do what they did; they could have decided to go bowling or to the movies instead, they could have talked with their priest or pastor or teacher, they could have just turned and walked away. They were filled with intention. Most assurdedly more than just four knew about what was brewing beforehand and perhaps considered Kenny some kind of "problem" that needed to be "dealt with." Collective thought and action.
For what reasons or excuses did this senseless murder supposedly have to happen? Where was the remote fairness of minimally four armed men against one, who may or may not have been armed himself? Who else participated somehow in bringing this act of violence to fruition? Where’s your conscience? So that young man, Kenny, had to die in this case because of who, what, and why?
When you drive or walk past Carl, Junior’s, say a prayer for Kenny, who so sadly collapsed at their front doors and died shortly thereafter in surgery. His tragic death, one involving multiple stabbings and who knows what else, like that did not have to be. Say a prayer for Fallbrook in that this type of thing doesn’t happen ever again in this community. There is no justification to any killing like that. Absolutely none whatsoever.
resident – asked and answered:
http://www.thevillagenews.com/story/51916/
resident: Reasons why Fallbrook does not have it’s gang injunction? Blame the SDSO who says Fallbrook does "not" have a gang problem, just a presence and our "strange" district attorney who is one of the "worst" San Diego County has ever had, that’s why.
Admission, a real career breaker.
Thank you for the link, Pessimistic.
Gathered from the article: Lt. Mike Brust said it had not been “officially discussed” with the District Attorney’s office.
“The process we have gone through may have been pursued on an informal level,” said Barnett. (Read: we’re not doing anything)
Lt. Phil Brust said there wasn’t enough violent gang crime to justify one. (I think that particular criterion has been spectacularly passed with the barbaric gang murder).
There is a burden of documentation required that is high. (That should be easy now, with the multi-agency investigation conducted just this last week)
What it accomplish if passed: not allow documented gang members from certain activities in a specific geographic location. (Albertson’s shopping center anyone?)
Reason given for not needing it: not every gang claims a specific turf. (I personally can give the sheriffs a guided tour of the newest tagging and show them where the turfs are if it is a problem for them.)
If a gang injunction is not issued in a timely manner, the citizens of Fallbrook are being put in danger, due to inaction on the part of those whose duty it is to implement it.
Village News, Many will be reading to see if there is any progress on this matter. Please keep us informed in the manner you usually do. It is much appreciated.
This silver tongued devil has been kissing the stone way too much.
"I
I dont know if anyone noticed all the graffiti today…. I dropped my daughter off at school and the school got tagged by Vista… than I went to albertsons and Vista tagged all the fences plus buildings and retail signs.. Fallbrook gangs crossed it out and put there sign on it. I guess retaliation is immenent unless we can put an end to this!!!!!!!
Yeah, didn’t you hear, USMCWife?
There’s a big problem getting the injunction because there are gangs with no territory here in Fallbrook. Riiiiigght.
There is a ton of new grafitti around town. It’s only visible to us though, not the sheriffs.
There is new crud up on buildings and even on the sidewalks in that area.
usmcwife: If your talking about the VFL, not a Vista gang, it’s one of the Fallbrook gangs. The last time they "tagged" that much was just before the Christmas Parade. Maybe it’s because four of their members were arrested, need to show law enforcement they are still alive and well.
Get a clue: You moved from Fallbrook because you didn’t belong here
I will repeat again, the graffiti needs to reported, photographed, and taken down right away. Plain and simple. This is still not happening at the level it needs to.
In identifying and documenting and reporting graffiti, you will help SDSO and other agencies in making tagger arrests. Put the taggers out there on graffiti removal detail and fined, among other things. Property owners and their reps need to be diligent about graffiti removal and reporting. It is my understanding that you can even email the pic and the address of the graffiti’s location in via their SDSO Web site. Report it by calling the Sheriff’s substation here in Fallbrook. Their graffiti hotline number is (760) 451-3144. This is for graffiti already done. If there’s graffiti activity in progress, call SDSO’s dispatch immediately so they can get a deputy out on the scene.
It is not just the bigger graffiti displays, there’s lots of smaller ones as well. You can find them easily as you’re sitting at stop signs and red lights. They’re all over telephone and utility poles and boxes. Street signs. Mailboxes. Bus stops. Sidewalks and curbs. Dumpsters. Apartment building walls. Elsewhere. Some have stayed up for a LONG time.
The seriousness of leaving graffiti up, especially for so long where an area becomes a clearly marked territory and spreads out, should not be discounted. It is not only unsightly and downgrading, there are dangerous under- and overtones being spelled out right before your eyes.
Coming to a neighborhood near you–or even yours–if you don’t do something about it right now, not weeks or months down the line. Organize a clean-up team and help out some of our more challenged areas. Donate paint and cleaning supplies. Make a note of all the graffiti you spot–not just the big ones, but all others, too–and contact the Sheriff’s Department so they can take a report.
Wildheart: Sounds like a public service announcement to me. You think that "any of the above" will actually do anything? Graffiti cleanup is "not" in the county’s budget for Fallbrook, we can’t even get a fifth deputy let alone effective graffiti cleanup. I called the number in question, two weeks later someone in the neighborhood got tired of looking at it and painted over the graffiti themselves, at their own expense, not the county. This graffiti is placed on walls and elsewhere usually in the middle of the night when the SDSO is at 7-11 or another "clutching area" instead of driving around like they are suppose to do., curfew anyone? I guess the FBVN has had their weely PSA announcment.
Were these mexicans illegals? Why is this not a hate crime? …..One black,…Four or more mexicans attack and kill a black man? How many illegals are living in Fallbrook?? Such a small town,small population,?
X Fallbrook RESIDENT: (1) yes they were. (2) No hate crime, reserved for "whites only". (3) Too many illegal aliens in Fallbrook.
The murder of Kenneth Mose was a hate crime.
It is not listed on the charges of the murders as of now.
resident: "It is not listed on the charges of the murders as of now". And NEVER will.
I believe a "hate crime" is actually an enhancement, not an actual crime, that would be added by the DA (should they chose to add it) during the court procedure. Let’s see how this thing pans out during the court hearings.
Personally, I dislike the term "hate crime" for several reasons, of which I will decline to note at this time so as not to stir the pot and those posting can stay on focus. ALL crime is a product of "hate", whether ingrained or on the spur of the moment.
Pessimistic: Your right it’s an enhancement, usually adds ten years to a sentence but in this case it most likely will not be applied. In theory when the federal hate crimes statue was written, it was assumed that minorities could not commit a hate crime since they have been victims of hate so the law could not apply when in fact more minorities than whites commit hate crimes, black on brown, brown on black, etc. Not all crimes are committed because of hate, desparation, want, greed play an important role in today’s crimes, case in point the Radio Shack incident. Violent crimes are a different matter alltogether. Now for these four to get the death penalty, special circumstances must exist like premeditation, did they plan, plot or arrange to kill this individual, not much coming out in the press regarding the incident. Did the girlfriend play a role in his death, I think she did and should also be charged.
First of all my deepest condolences to Kenny’s family..may the lord keep giving them strenghth to deal with this tragedy.
Secondly..I have to say..I am a Latino woman born and raised in SD..I came to this town because I married a wonderful "legal" Mexican man that was raised in Fallbrook.. we are now raising our 2 children here..very involved in sports and keeping them busy away from trouble. I just can’t believe how much hate there is in this town! After reading all these comments it’s beginning to scare me to live here!! I had never in my life felt any type of prejudism anywhere until now. I have to also say that we too disapprove of gangs and gang violence.. And we too get upset when we see all the tagging around town..especially when it’s so close to the military base!! We feel horrible and embarrassed that they "gangsters" are our race and make all of us look bad. So I would like to add..not all the latinos or Mexicans approve or are involved in a gang.
One more thing..violence is everywhere and in every race not just in the Mexican or Latino community.
These gang members like to fight and kill so badly. Send them over to Iraq or Afghanistan with their guns and knives and see how tough they are. At least they would contribute instead of take from our country. Or maybe they could fight a little harder to clean up their homeland of Mexico and the crap wouldn’t flow over into our country.
Pessimistic: Actually there are designated hate crime laws. Violence can involve hate, but it doesn’t necessarily meet the fulfillment of an official hate crime law down on the legal books. Sometimes where there has been a hate crime committed, by definition of the law, it doesn’t get pursued as such for whatever reason. Hate crimes gets stuffed away, dropped, etc.
Explore more by reading:
Hate Crimes Revisited: America’s War on Those Who are Different by Jack Levin and Jack McDevitt; Hate Crimes: Causes, Controls, and Controversies by Phyllis B. Gerstenfeld; and Crimes of Hate: Selected Readings, edited by Phyllis B. Gernstenfeld and Diana R. Grant
While I certainly don’t know all the facts in what happened to Kenny, it would seem to me at this point based on what I’ve heard and read about, that it was a racially-motivated murder and would thus fit within or under the hate crime law. It will be very interesting to hear what the attackers say about what caused their actions, what caused them to kill a man like that. Even without having all the facts, it certainly was no accident and there’s assuredly no excuse(s) for what they did nor how they did it.
Pessimistic: And not all crime is a product of hate.
My mother and father are both from Alabama, they relocated to California in the 50’s to improve they’re lives. I would like to let the Mose family know that with tears in my eyes over the lose of your dear Kenny, I sit here thinking. Please God give his family the faith to know he is in a better place, he is in Gods loving arms. All Californians are not bad people,unfortunately we have our share. Every state has them! I am sorry this happened to your loved one. May God bless you, and help you all in this time of sadness~
Omg: I would not call it racism, just fatigue. It gets to the point that people become numb hearing all about crime with a "salsa" flair. I congradulate you and your husband & kids for "breaking the mold" but you have to realize that the "general population" does not have to deal with the 1% that you represent, it’s the other 99% that sets the tone for everyone’s opinion and responses. Consider that when your "fear" arises, don’t be so quick to judge people, spend a day in our shoes and maybe you might find out the reason for our feelings, better yet, just look around town. It’s people like you that evoke change within your community, I can’t. Nothing would make me happier than to deal with hispanics, not cho’s or hooch’es.
Remember the John & Juan both have apple theory.
dis is shocking!!!!!!!!!!!!!!y!!???i went to school wit 2 of da killers!they were very nice guys..they seriously messed up… Didn’t they kno u kill u die regardlessly?!
God bless his family 🙁
123: Ebonics (mush mouth) is alive and well in Fallbrook. Guess your just another individual society will support. Try english huh.
Knock off the “cho” speak.
Hey look at it this way let’s be thankful we only have to worry about one gang! Just imagine If this town had a balck gang, white, samoan, asian and several other latino gangs. Get real we are lucky this does not happen often. Let them deal with one another they do not mess with us why should we care.
I feel for the young man who lost his life and his whole family. That is the most important fact of this whole story. A young man was murdered in cold blood hopefully the murderus cowards get what they deserve. I am a Mexican American proud of my heritage and also very proud to be an American citizen born and raised in Fallbrook. These delinquents that are charged and
Another thing Ray, many of the illegals you see here are not educated people, that’s why they are here. Most of the educated people stay in Mexico. The poorest of the poor come here looking for the American dream. They will never stop coming until the true criminals that hire these people are punished. People who exploit them. I work in San Marcos and it’s not any better there either.
How one word can mess of a sentence…
all VIOLENT crime is a product of "hate", whether ingrained or on the spur of the moment.
I will stand by this amended sentence. I shall pass on the books, Wildheart, but maybe they will be considered by others. Thanks for taking the time to post them.
Pessimistic: That I would agree with, and that would change the context of things…violent crime as vs. another type of crime. At the basis or foundation of violent crime we find hate and fear. And that’s precisely what we have going on in the recent murder of Kenny Moses. Close-minded, holier-than-thou, pull-out-all-stops, false sense of inner power hate-and-fear on exhibit.
Fern: You must be a newbie here. My opinions of hispanics come from standing in front of labor centers, churches, shopping malls, canyons getting called names, punched and being spat on because of my beliefs that illegal immigration is a crime and sucks the life out of this country. Unfortuniately most hispanics still hold that “squatters rights” mentality even in second generation hispanics. Hispanics (Mexicans) still believe in that “La Raza, Aztlan” nonsense and according to polls in Mexico, over 70% still carry those beliefs. Your right, the poorest of poor come here, 96% of Mexico falls under that catagory unless your one of those Telemundo-Univision Castillians who have privledged status but let’s face the facts, this country and it’s economy can’t absord 30-40 million unwashed, uneducated people who show “no” effort to assimilate, go to school, and make a better life for themselves, it’s same “o” in the barrio, like they never left their pueblo, drunk and lazy is no way to go through life. Don’rt blame us for working hard and seeing our efforts get flushed because people want to bring their poverty culture with them. So as for my opinions changing, the jury is still out on hispanics, so far I see no redeeming qualities to change my mind.
Fern: Your statement “They will never stop coming until the true criminals that hire these people are punished” shows the “reconquista” minset I mentioned above. Seems your not acquainted with the word “intrapment” nobody is offering them jobs until they break the law, cross overillegally, break the law to obtain one. As I see it, until the American hires one, the only people breaking the law are the ones crossing over and they get caught, arrested, fed, housed and put on a bus, the way it should be. So your “Aztlan” minset onlly proves to me that hispanics (Mexicans) only take advantage here, care less about this country and those people “we” don’t need. To you folks, Mexico first, like battered child syndrome, the victim will always protects the aggressor. Mexico kept you poor, ignorant, abuses you, and in some cases, kills you but you still love Mexico, wierd.
To: Ray(the real one) Comment #189
I am learning English, and like to read your comments. but the word "intrapment" should be spelled as entrapment, is that right?
Your wrong Ray. Many of these corporations that profit from illegal aliens do openly advertise their jobs in Mexico, look it up. I have no reconquesta mindset, it’s just the truth supply and demand. Illegals can get jobs here with better pay than in their homeland until that stops they will not stop coming. Your barking up the wrong tree. Deport all the illegals and a new batch will replace them. Just like drugs their will always be drug dealers as long as people use drugs. I have too been mistreated by People and without provocation, doesn’t mean I dislike or hate a whole group of people. There are bad people in every race. There are very good people in every race. As far as being a newbie, I guess I am I don’t really have the time for this.. I think it’s comical how you must spend all your time reading through the Village News (when you don’t even live here) and find a way to tie in your twisted, racist agenda into every story. Get a life find something more productive to do with your time. You are not getting anywhere with this, stop blaming others. Your all talk no action. Harassing people looking for work will not do anything. Maybe more of them would try to fit it if you wouldn’t harass them. I volunteer 200 hrs plus a year trying to give kids another option in life. Your hate has blinded you and I feel for you and hope if you have kids ( which I doubt) that you do not spread this infection to them. As far as the Aztlan agenda, I would have to be of Aztec descent to have that agenda. I’m Mestizo Spanish and Tarasco Indian. My Father always told me not to argue with a tool so good luck to you. Peace
ESLman: Another word you must learn in English is "typographical error".
Fern: I have a daughter and she believes the same. Those corporatopns you speak of are part of the HB visa program. For your information, my business is in Fallbrook which means I qualify to comment. But you just can’t grasp the concept of illegal. My father told me the same, but he didn’t argue with tools, or fools.
I know it’s a typo….. you know, you know, you know.
This story really hits home for me. I personnally seen Kenneth walking with his girlfriend and sometimes walking the family’s dog. After reading this story I immediately realized I haven’t seen Ken, his girlfriend or the dog lately, but I do recall seening more than three police cruiser’s in the neighborhood about 3 weeks ago, so I can only speculate they were investigating the murder. I send his family my condolences.
He seemed like a genuinely upbeat kid. Never spoke to him though. Although when I saw him with his girlfriend I thought to myself "pretty cocky walking with a latina woman in a predominately hispanic neighborhood", but immediately chastised myself and remembered this is the 20th century… but I get some pretty hard stares from hispanic males when I’m out with my Asian girlfriend around Fallbrook (she looks hispanic). When we are in local stores all hispanics immediately address her in spanish. It makes us feel very uncomfortable, so most of our activities are done outside Fallbrook. So I can’t kid myself into believing everyone is tolerent and/or color blind. Some hispanic males have a strong dislike for their latina women to date other than hispanic. I can only speculate what type of altercation led to Ken’s senseless murder. At 24 years of age you don’t always have the sense to walk away or avoid altercation. When I feel my spider sense tingling I get out of the area.
What really disturbs me the most about all this is that all these men are young. I served 27 years in the military right out of high school. These men could be doing this country a great service and at the same time learning tolerance. I have many male friends of various enthenticity in the military and we all got along, because you had their back and they had yours. We realized we were all equal humans and can work together to accomplish greater things. We all became color blind and fostered some lasting bonds and memorys. Our young people need this type of exposure to rid them of learned prejudices and sterotypes. I say bring back the draft just to develop our youth. Pick your gang: Army, Airforce, Navy, or Marine. Senseless killings like these wont stop until people are taught respect and tolerance.
Its really disturbing after retiring and having to go back in time. I felt safer in Iraq than I do in a small town like Fallbrook. At least I knew the enemy and he wasnt an American.
Legal, illegal and wanting to be legal young males should all serve in the military. After they complete a full enlistment, those that were illegal should be given legal status for their service. That will clean up a lot of trash on the streets. These guys will return to sociaty productive, tolerant and have lots of Black, Asian and White friends. Just my humble opinion.
Ray: No one asked about your daughter or did we
wow i cant believe the things theses people are saying everyone was an illegal what time because this country was the indians…im mexican and take all this stuff to heart not all mexicans are like these but they try to make it seem like that….would it make a difference if instead of it being mexicans it was a white person??? see you people just look at race not the problems going on…
care about the peoples family not make it all about race
Looks like #195 must have been written by a FUHS graduate.
"..everyone was an illegal what time.."
Post revisited. You may be right, Fallbrook Resident. What a grammatically flawed and politically correct / revisionist history comment to make. As for part of what fallbrookest.93 is attempting to state – there are plenty of articles out there with the white boys committing the "racially motivated" assaults and murders. For closer to home exemplars just Google Riverside County news stories and you will find plenty, both past and present. The ones you rarely discussed and/or written about are the ones were blacks are committing them against other races; because we are still stuck in this country on the presupposition that blacks cannot be racists or have bigoted hearts/thoughts.
To Ray who thinks that only 1% of Mexicans are good citizens. You are ignorant. 90% of Mexicans are Educated and hold jobs with an income of 50,000 or more per year. It is the 10 percent that all of you racist focus on. For your information my people where here first. We owned this land before you squaters came here. I can personally say that my family has owned property here for the past 100 years. Can you say the same. Before you lump us all into one catagory, get your facts straight. That way you won’t sound as ignorant as you are.
INTERESTINGLY AND SADLY I MUST REPORT THE FOUR OR FIVE white TEENAGERS IN ALABAMA WHO BEAT AND RAN OVER WITH THEIR TRUCK..AN INNOCENT GOD-LOVING CHURCH CHOIR SINGING BLACK MAN…
SHAME AND EMBARRASMENT UPON THOSE THAT COMMIT THESE HATE CRIMES…WITHOUT DISTINCTION OF RACE…AND SHAME UPON THOSE THAT FORCE A DISTINCTION AND OPINE WITH SUCH PREJUDICE..ON THE BASIS OF RACE…
THESE ARE THE TIMES THAT TRY MEN’S SOULS…AND LET NOT WEAKER MINDS…RULE THE DAY.
I am disappointed to see what our small town has become. I should rephrase that, it is no longer my small town, although my family had been there for generations and I grew up there I no longer call Fallbrook home. Frankly, I am happy to . I moved out of state over a year ago and I thought it was bad then. A month before i left a group of hispanic kids tried to bash my windows out while I was in my vehicle eating on my lunch break, they couldn’t have been older than 17. The sheriffs solution, "stay away from that part of town" so I am no longer able to travel to south mission road.??..unacceptable!! The more I see through news sites, social networking, and word of mouth, the more I am disgusted to see that the chamber of commerce, the long time residents, as well as the sheriffs department are allowing all of the ridiculous activities going on in this town. Good Riddance Fallbrook!!!! I pray that this town turns back into the once friendly viillage it was.
All one must do is look at the sides of the road when driving to naval Weapons. Shopping carts are strewn everywhere. It looks more and more like Mexico every day. Stabbings, shootings, Federal Authorities arresting a huge drug ring in 2009. The problems will continue to fester.
One of them was my dad and i dont appriciate people talking about him like that if you dont know what happend keep your mouth shut
Because in Mexico, all you see are shopping carts just laying everywhere!!! And that is exactly how it looks here in Fallbrook, in this particular area. Give me a break Shep. I mean, you have your right not to like us, but that comment is just stupid, “SHOPPING CARTS ARE STREWN EVERYWHERE. IT LOOKS MORE AND MORE LIKE MEXICO….”
….oh.. and don’t forget ALL the stabbings, and ALL the shootings on this stretch too. I am totally satisfied that these idiots are rottin in jail, but to make blanket statements really sucks.
1234 – cry us a river! Then your “dad” is bad. What a role model he must be! You must be future job security for the cops and prison guards…
When is Fallbrook going to ditch that “friendly village” nonsense. For over a decade, I have stated Fallbrook has a serious gang problem and little law enforcement. Wake up folks. Fallbrook is NOT a friendly village but just another bareio. Two homixides now…
Fallbrook hospital has been closed for a year…it was a horrible place anyway.
Wow.. I cannot believe how much ignorance and stupidity still exists in this town. You all act like crime only happens in fallbrook! If you dont like being here then guess what???
LEAVE!