Arrests now total four in fatal stabbing of 24-year-old in Fallbrook

Four Latino men are now in custody and being charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the January 11 stabbing death of a 24-year old black man in Fallbrook.

Gonzalo T. Ordonez, 31, and Enrique S. Martinez, 23, of Fallbrook were arrested on January 20, as the investigation into the homicide continued after the initial arrests of Robert Cruz Ramos, 19, of Fallbrook on Jan. 13 and Salavador Lopez Jr., 19, of Vista on Jan. 14. All four are being held without bail in County jails.

“As the investigation unfolded, Ordonez and Martinez were also arrested,” said Lt. Dennis Brugos of the Sheriff’s Homicide Division. Lt. Mike Barnett, commander of the Sheriff’s Fallbrook substation said the case is still being worked.

“If there were any more people involved, I am sure they will be brought to justice also,” said Barnett.

The victim, 24-year-old Kenneth Mose of Birmingham, Alabama, was found gravely injured when he collapsed outside the Fallbrook Carl’s Jr. Restaurant on South Mission Road at Ammunition.

An investigation fueled with manpower from multiple agencies resulted in the arrest of Ramos and Lopez about 48 hours later, and Ordonez and Martinez a week later.

According to the Sheriff’s Dept., all four have been charged with murder in the first degree and conspiracy. Allegations of criminal street gang activity are included in some of the charges and Ramos is also charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Lt. Dennis Brugos of the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail said he could not expand on information pertaining to the investigation at this time as the four suspects are due to be arraigned this week.

“In an effort to maintain the integrity of this investigation, specific details with respect to what led investigators to these suspects will not be addressed at this time.”

The North County Regional Task Force, U.S. Border Patrol, Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation deputies and detectives, and the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail have participated in the investigation, Brugos said.

“Homicide, Fallbrook detectives, patrol deputies, the crime lab, and other agencies that assisted with the investigation did a great job on this case,” said Barnett. “It was a great team effort.”

The victim’s aunt, Phyllis Brown, of Birmingham, Alabama, said her nephew had only been in the Fallbrook area since November, after being encouraged to visit the area by a new girlfriend.

Brown emphasized that her nephew had “never been involved in a gang,” but said she had no idea what affiliations or relationships his Latino girlfriend had.

Kenneth Mose’s family had his body shipped home to Birmingham for a service that was held January 22.

“It’s truly tragic what happened to [Mose],” said Barnett. “We’re glad we are able to being some justice to the family and the victim himself.”

(previous story, Fri. Jan. 21, 2011)

Two Latinos charged with murder, gang crime in fatal stabbing of 24-year-old black man

Debbie Ramsey

Managing Editor

Two 19-year-old Latino men have been arrested for first-degree murder and on other charges in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Kenneth Mose of Birmingham, Ala. The gravely injured Mose was found shortly before midnight on Jan. 11 after collapsing outside the Fallbrook Carl’s Jr. Restaurant on South Mission Road at Ammunition.

An investigation fueled with manpower from multiple agencies resulted in the arrest of Robert Cruz Ramos of Fallbrook and Salvador Lopez Jr. of Vista about 48 hours later.

According to the Sheriff’s Dept., Ramos has been charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy, criminal street gang activity, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Lopez has been charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy, and criminal street gang activity.

Ramos was arrested at approximately 6 p.m. on Thurs. Jan. 13 in Fallbrook and as the investigation progressed through the night, Lopez was arrested early in the morning Fri. Jan. 14 in Vista.

Lt. Dennis Brugos of the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail said, “In an effort to maintain the integrity of this investigation, specific details with respect to what led investigators to these suspects will not be addressed at this time.”

The North County Regional Task Force, U.S. Border Patrol, Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation deputies and detectives, and the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail have participated in the ongoing investigation, Brugos said.

Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation Lt. Mike Barnett said he has been “very pleased” with the progress made in the investigation and the team effort involved.

Officers first responded to the incident shortly before midnight on Tues., Jan. 11 after receiving a 911 call of a “man down” near the Carl’s Jr. Restaurant. Upon arrival, they found the young, black man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Those who called 911 said they first saw Mose when he was staggering into the driveway, by himself, with the wounds.

Paramedics immediately requested medical air transport and Mose was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he died a short time later in surgery.

In a telephone interview, Mose’s aunt, Phyllis Brown, of Birmingham, Ala., said her nephew had only been in the

Fallbrook area since November, after being encouraged to visit the area by a new girlfriend.

Brown explained that Mose had met a “young Mexican woman” when she came to the Birmingham area a few months ago on a visit and continued communicating with her after she returned to her home in Fallbrook.

“This young lady, I think her name was Rosa, wanted Kenny to come out [to Fallbrook] for a visit and even sent him the ticket to get out there,” said Brown.

Brown emphasized that her nephew had “never been involved in a gang,” but said she had no idea what affiliations or relationships his girlfriend had.

“We begged him not to go out to California; we told him you just don’t know what things are like out there,” said Brown.

Brown said her nephew was living with the woman in a residence on Womac Lane. Womac Lane is a small street off Old Stage Road, within easy walking distance to where members of a Fallbrook street gang are known to regularly congregate.

At the time of the attack, it was speculated that it may have been gang-motivated, and given the charges levied against the two suspects, it appears law enforcement has given validity to that.

Meanwhile, Mose’s family in Birmingham is devastated and Brown said they hope justice will be served.

“He had just talked to my mother, his grandmother Daisy, that morning,” said Brown. “He told her that he was going to the mall to buy some new tennis shoes and that he would call her later in the day, but she never heard from him again.”

Brown said that her nephew’s mother, Fay Mose, was notified by the police of his death, although his girlfriend knew how to reach the family.

“The family wonders why she didn’t contact us herself,” said Brown.

Kenneth Mose’s family is in the process of making arrangements to have his body shipped home to Birmingham for burial.

Both Ramos and Lopez are being housed in the San Diego Central Jail and not eligible for bail at this time.

(previous version, Fri. Jan. 14, 2011)

Two Latinos arrested in fatal stbbing of 24-year-old black man

Debbie Ramsey

Managing Editor

Sheriff’s Homicide Lt. Dennis Brugos has just confirmed that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of 24-year-old Kenneth Mose that took place earlier this week in Fallbrook.

Brugos said detectives have arrested Robert Cruz Ramos, 19, of Fallbrook and Salvador Lopez Jr., 19, of Vista and charged them with first degree murder in connection with the stabbing death.

According to the Sheriff’s Dept. website, Ramos has been charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy, criminal street gang activity, and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Lopez has been charged with murder in the first degree, conspiracy, and criminal street gang activity.

Ramos was arrested at approximately 6 p.m. last night (Thurs. Jan. 13) in Fallbrook and Brugos said “as the investigation progressed through the night” Salvador Lopez Jr. was arrested early this morning (Fri. Jan. 14) in Vista.

Brugos said, “In an effort to maintain the integrity of this investigation, specific details with respect to what led investigators to these suspects will not be addressed at this time.”

The North County Regional Task Force, U.S. Border Patrol, Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation deputies and detectives, and the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail have participated in this ongoing investigation, Brugos said.

Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation Lt. Mike Barnett said he is “very pleased” with the progress in the investigation and that the law enforcement team was working “continually, through the night,” on the case.

Officers first responded to incident shortly before midnight on Tues., Jan. 11 after receiving a 911 call of a “man down” near the Carl’s Jr. Restaurant in Fallbrook. They found the young, black man in the 1100 block of South Mission Road, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Those that called 911 said they first saw Mose when he was staggering into the driveway, by himself, with the wounds.

Paramedics immediately requested medical air transport and Mose was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he died a short time later in surgery.

Some individuals speculated that the attack was gang-related, and given the charges levied against the two arrested, it appears that the crime may have ties to a street gang.

Both men are being housed in the San Diego Central Jail and not eligible for bail at this time.

**In a previous version of this story, Kenneth Mose’s last name was reported as Mosley. The Village News regrets the error.

(PREVIOUS STORY, Thurs. Jan 13, 2011, 11 a.m.)

Aunt of slain 24-year-old begs witnesses to come forward; identifies victim as her nephew Kenny Mose

The aunt of 24-year-old Kenny Mose is begging, she said, for witnesses to come forward and assist homicide detectives in solving the murder of her nephew.

In an early morning telephone interview, Phyllis Brown, who resides in Birmingham, Alabama, said she is certain her nephew’s girlfriend has valuable information related to the incident.

“That girlfriend should come forth with the information that the police need,” said Brown.

Brown explained that Mosley was a resident of Birmingham and had met a “young Mexican woman” when she came back to the area on a visit and continued communicating with her after she returned to Fallbrook.

“This young lady, I think her name was Rosa, wanted Kenny to come out [to Fallbrook] for a visit and even sent him the ticket to get out there,” said Brown. That took place sometime in November, she said.

Brown emphasized that her nephew has “never been involved in a gang,” but said she had no idea what affiliations or relationships his girlfriend had.

“We begged him not to go out to California; we told him you just don’t know what things are like out there,” said Brown.

Brown said her nephew was living with the woman in a residence on Womac Lane in Fallbrook. Womac Lane is a small street off Old Stage Road, within easy walking distance to where members of a Fallbrook street gang regularly congregate.

After receiving a 911 call of a “man down” near the Carl’s Jr. Restaurant in Fallbrook, emergency responders found Mose at the site, in the 1100 block of South Mission Road, suffering from multiple stab wounds. Mose was first seen by those that called 911 staggering into the driveway.

Paramedics immediately requested medical air transport and Mose was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he died a short time later in surgery.

“We don’t know the circumstances of the incident yet,” said Lt. Dennis Brugos of the Sheriff’s Homicide Division.

Mose’s identity was not released at the time, pending notification of family.

Speculation continues by some area residents that the attack was gang-related, although that has not been confirmed.

“That’s part of our protocol, especially when we are dealing with young adults [victims],” said Brugos. “We have already brought our gang investigators into this.”

Brown said her family is devastated by the loss and hopes justice will be served.

“He had just talked to my mother, his grandmother Daisy, that morning,” said Brown. “He told her he was going to the mall to buy some new tennis shoes and that he would call her later in the day, but she never heard from him again.”

Brown said that her nephew’s mother, Fay Mose, was notified by police of his death, although the girlfriend knew how to reach the family.

“The family wonders why she didn’t contact us herself,” said Brown.

Kenny Mose’s family is in the process of making arrangements to have his body shipped home to Birmingham for burial.

Brugos said in addition to homicide detectives, the case is being worked by Fallbrook detectives, and gang specialists. He confirmed that no one has been taken into custody yet in connection to the crime.

“I hope they find out who did this,” said Brown. “He had to be outnumbered because he was a strong boy and if it was a one-on-one situation, he would have been able to hold his own.”

(previous story, Jan. 12, 2011, 9 a.m.)

24-year-old man dies after being stabbed last night; investigation underway by homicide division and gang specialists

Debbie Ramsey

Managing Editor

A 24-year old black male died at Palomar Medical Center early this morning after suffering multiple stab wounds and collapsing in the driveway adjacent to a Fallbrook fast food restaurant in the 1100 block of South Mission Road around midnight. Surgeons were attempting to save the man’s life when he perished on the operating table, a hospital worker said.

The investigation into the incident is being handled by the Sheriff’s Homicide Division and is assumed to have been an attack.

“Deputies received a call [saying] a man was down in the driveway of the Carl’s Jr. restaurant,” explained Lt. Dennis Brugos. “Upon arrival they found an African-American male, [24 or 25 years of age], and transported him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.”

Brugos said the man was first seen by family members of an employee of the fast food restaurant who were there to provide a ride home after the family member’s shift ended.

“We don’t know the circumstances of the incident yet,” said Brugos. The man’s identity has not been confirmed yet either.

“We don’t have a positive I.D. yet; we think we know who it is, but we’re not absolutely sure,” said Brugos, adding that until that was determined it would not be known whether the man resided in Fallbrook or not.

Speculation has been made by some people in the area that the attack was gang-related, although that has not been confirmed.

“That’s part of our protocol, especially when we are dealing with young adults [victims],” said Brugos. “We have already brought our gang investigators into this.” The Sheriff’s Crime Lab is also collecting and examining evidence connected to the case.

Brugos confirmed that no one has been taken into custody or for questioning in the incident yet.

Watch this website as more details become available from authorities on this incident.

(previous story, Wed. Jan. 12, 9 a.m.)

24-year-old man dies this morning after being stabbed late last night

Debbie Ramsey

Managing Editor

A 24-year old black male died at Palomar Medical Center early this morning after suffering multiple stab wounds in an attack outside a Fallbrook fast food restaurant just before midnight. Surgeons were attempting to save the man’s life when he perished on the operating table, a hospital worker said.

The attack occurred in the 1100 block of South Mission Road near the Carl’s Jr. restaurant and the man was taken by medical helicopter to the hospital.

Sources that were in the area of the attack said it appeared to have possibly been gang-related.

Watch this site for more information on this incident as additional details become available from authorities.