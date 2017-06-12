Art & Fashion show raises over $9,500

By on No Comment

BONSALL –The Bonsall Woman’s Club “Art & Fashion” fashion show was an wonderful event. Not only did everyone enjoy the fashions from Aston’s Boutique but the well known delicious Pear and Chicken Salad from the Vista Valley Country Club.

Besides having a delightful afternoon, the event made over $9,500 which will be distributed to North County charities. For more information on the Bonsall Woman’s Club, visit www.bonsallwomansclub.org.

Editor’s note: In the June 1 coverage of the event, two of the models were given the wrong names. See photo captions for correct names. Village News apologizes for the error.

  • 06-08-17-local-BWC Art & Fashion show 2-LM

    Model Maura Button shows the fun fashion purse that is a part of her modeling outfit as she walks among the tables during the fashion show at Vista Valley Country Club.

  • 06-08-17-local-BWC Art & Fashion show 1-LM

    Jeanne Pickard’s art-inspired ensemble includes a necklace from A Stone’s Throw during the first part of the art and fashion show which was held on May 19.

Art & Fashion show raises over $9,500 added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.