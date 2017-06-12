Art & Fashion show raises over $9,500

BONSALL –The Bonsall Woman’s Club “Art & Fashion” fashion show was an wonderful event. Not only did everyone enjoy the fashions from Aston’s Boutique but the well known delicious Pear and Chicken Salad from the Vista Valley Country Club.

Besides having a delightful afternoon, the event made over $9,500 which will be distributed to North County charities. For more information on the Bonsall Woman’s Club, visit www.bonsallwomansclub.org .

Editor’s note: In the June 1 coverage of the event, two of the models were given the wrong names. See photo captions for correct names. Village News apologizes for the error.