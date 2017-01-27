Assembly Minority Floor Leader Marie Waldron appointed to committees

SACRAMENTO – Assembly Member Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, announced Jan. 20 that she has been named to the following committees for the 2017-2018 session:

Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism and Internet Media, Vice Chair

Assembly Ethics

Health

Local Government, Vice Chair

Assembly Rules

Governmental Organization

“It’s great to receive my committee assignments and get to work on the issues affecting Californians,” said Waldron. “My district benefits from having representation on these committees, which deal with health access, Medi-Cal, Denti-Cal, tribal nations and local cities and government issues. I am especially excited about being reappointed vice-chair of Assembly Arts, a committee I served on in 2013-14, as I feel the 75th Assembly District offers some of the best art and entertainment options in the entire state.”

Assembly Member Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Palomar Mountain, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center, and Vista.