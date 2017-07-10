Assemblymember Waldron announces signature of Voter Integrity Protection Act

ESCONDIDO – Assemblymember Marie Waldron is pleased to announce that the Governor has signed AB 4, the Voter Integrity Protection Act, into law. The bill will allow counties to notify voters via text or email if their voter registration information has changed.
“Private sector companies have been notifying their clients via electronic communication if their information has changed for years” said Assemblymember Waldron, “It is time that the elections process takes a step into the 21stcentury and I believe Assembly Bill 4 accomplishes just that.”
The Voter Integrity Protection act passed through both houses with unanimous bipartisan support and was sponsored by Riverside District Attorney Mike Hestrin.
“I congratulate Assemblymember Waldron for her focus on protecting voters’ rights. This new law is a step in the right direction to strengthen democracy in our state, and I look forward to building on our mutual efforts to craft sensible legislation that protects the rights of all Californians,” said Hestrin.
The law will go into effect Jan. 1, 2018.
Assemblymember Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center, and Vista.
No [beep]! And it is also time, therefore, to take the entire voting process into the 21st century by allowing folks to vote using their smartphone . . . which is no big deal today!
“But, but, but Lee! What about the Russians hacking into our phones and the elections?! They can hack them!!!”
Exactly! Fear, fear and more fear. THAT is what Uncle Sam is all about. To this day we don’t have a shred of evidence that the Russians or anybody hacked into or meddled with our 2016 elections — even tough we DID so with their 1996 elections — all of which amounts to nothing more than scaring you and I from a truly democratic process! If you and I can order a pizza, make flight plans, order movie tickets, pay our taxes, make purchases and who-knows-what-else we can do with our smartphones — which are more powerful than ALL the computers combined that sent the first person to the moon (think about that, please) — then surely we can VOTE ON ANYTHING . . . while eating our breakfast!!!!!
We can. But Uncle Sam doesn’t want us to. Thus, the Russian hacking bull[beep].
Are you starting to see the light?
Wake up! Uncle Sam does NOT want us to participate in our democracy nor does he want democracy to exist at all!!!
Still don’t believe me? No problem.
http://villagenews.com/opinion/local-input-cellular-antennas-jeopardy/