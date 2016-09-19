ATF launches new app to report firearm crimes

WASHINGTON, DC − The fight to protect our communities is not just up to law enforcement – it’s a partnership between the community and law enforcement. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) looks to residents who live in these communities to provide information about gun violence.

To make communities safer, ATF is launching a new way to collect tips involving firearms or to provide leads to help us prevent crimes from happening. Using a phone, tablet or computer, individuals will be able to tell ATF instantly and anonymously about crimes that may be happening in the community that involve firearms, explosives, violent crime, or arson.

ATF values privacy, and is offering this service through reportit®, a mobile app that allows users to remain anonymous. With reportit®, concerned citizens can report suspicious or unusual activities in real time while having the assurance that their identity will remain anonymous and confidential. Reportit® makes it easy to create and submit a tip, and attach a photo or video, with confidence that the information is forwarded to ATF in real time. With the time and location of the incident, the ATF can better respond and provide the necessary resources quickly and efficiently. Users will have the option to provide personal information, but this will not be required to submit a tip.

The ATF’s desire is to have a significant impact in keeping communities safe, without violating the privacy of those reporting. Users can also continue to use the ATF’s submission form on the ATF website, which is also anonymous.

The reportit® App has been developed to work on Android, iOS (Apple) and WebMobile platforms. In all three scenarios, the ATF has developed methodology to ensure complete anonymity. Reportit® on a mobile device communicates directly with the reportit® database and does not use SMS or cellular information, thus we do not have access to the users’ phone number or email information.

According to the ATF, reportit® is not designed to track users of the system. If users choose to use the system to submit a tip, the ATF is unable to track a user’s device, track their location or track their identity in any other manner. ATF has chosen to use this system so that users can submit tips while respecting the need for privacy or anonymity.

A user’s personal information does not need to be submitted in order to report a tip. Any information about a user is collected only if he or she has chosen to provide contact information. If the user chooses to provide their location at the time they submit a tip, that information will be collected. ATF will also collect photos or videos if the user chooses to upload them.