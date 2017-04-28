Avocados celebrated with festival

Ryan Halpin, Mason Stanton and Josh Ivie have their entries ready for the AVO 500 race. Christine Rinaldi photo
Dinosaurs, the winner of the sweepstakes in the best dressed avocado contest. Christine Rinaldi photo
Issac Dass is the winner of the Modified Cars division in the AVO 500. Christine Rinaldi photo
Audrey Smith is the winner of the AVO 500 stock care division. Christine Rinaldi photo
Avocados fly down the track during the Avo 500. Christine Rinaldi photo
Miss Fallbrook Brianna Lehman and Helen Archibald present the Sweepstake award in the Best Dressed Avocado to Harley for her dinosaur entry. Christine Rinaldi photo
Winners in the Best Dressed Avocado Contest, Most Creative are, from left, second place – Meadow for her unicorn avocado, third place – Leo for his Emoji avocado and first place – Savannah for her Miss Fallbrook avocado. In back is Miss Fallbrook Brianna Lehman who presented the awards. Christine Rinaldi photo
Piper, 2, proudly holds her entry in the Best Dressed Avocado contest in the prettiest category. Christine Rinaldi photo
Krissa Yee performs as a part of the Classical Academy of Vista under the direction of coach Helene Benesh, a Fallbrook resident. Christine Rinaldi photo
Rockie Mercado (left) and Amber Thorpe of Holy Guaca-Moly, prepare to serve a new batch of guacamole to the thousands of guest attending the 31st Annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April 23. Shane Gibson photo
Erika Garibay, left, and Rockie Mercado of Holy Guaca-Moly, serve chips and guacamole to guests attending the Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April 23. Shane Gibson photo
A variety of produce stands sell $5 bags of Hass avocados to guests attending the Avocado Festival in downtown Fallbrook. Shane Gibson photo
Amateur guacamole contest contestant Toby Anders, prepares her guacamole for judges to taste before the start of the contest at the Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April 23. Shane Gibson photo
A guacamole contest participant displays the guac in 6 little bowls for judges during the Fallbrook Avocado Festival. Shane Gibson photo
An elaborate display of guacamole presented by Northgate Market in the professional guacamole contest, April 23. Shane Gibson photo
Melanie Betts carefully prepares her guacamole for the amateur division of the Guacamole Contest on April 23. She and Robert Silva earned first place in presentation. Shane Gibson photo
North County Fire Chief Stephen Abbott (right) and Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce CEO Lila MacDonald (left) take their taste tests and mark their points for contestants in the guacamole contest. Shane Gibson photo
San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Bill Horn, taste and judges guacamole contest entries during the Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April, 23. Shane Gibson photo
Judges taste a variety of guacamole submitted by contestants in the Fallbrook Avocado Festival guacamole contest, April 23. Shane Gibson photo
Guacamole contest participant Scott Anders watches as judges try his custom guac during the Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April 23. Shane Gibson photo
Jacob Standingbear Torres, 1, gets offered a bite of guacamole by his mom at the 2017 Fallbrook Avocado Festival. Shane Gibson photo
Sharon Nelson admires the classic cars on display by members of the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club at the 2017 Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April 23. Shane Gibson photo
Hugo Portillo looks through bags of avocados for sale at the 31st Annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April 23. Shane Gibson photo
Steve and Mary Smith have their picture taken with a massive avocado by their daughter, Andrea Massey, at the 2017 Fallbrook Avocado Festival. Shane Gibson photo
Thousands of people flock to Main Avenue for the 31st Annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April 23. Attendance was estimated at 85,000 this year. Shane Gibson photo
Juliana Robinson plays the violin in an impromptu performance with her band mates “The June Bugs” along Main Avenue during the 2017 Fallbrook Avocado Festival. Shane Gibson photo
Maria Vazquez (left) and Beto Orozco of the locally owned vendor Holy Guaca-Moly, prepare a fresh batch of guacamole for guests attending the 31st Annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April 23. Shane Gibson photo
Dozens of freshly cut avocado halves go into a large bowl to produce a batch of guacamole prepared and served by Holy Guaca-Moly during the Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April 23. Shane Gibson photo
Maria Vazquez of Holy Guaca-Moly mashes avocados to produce the vendor’s signature guacamole at the Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April 23. Shane Gibson photo
Various ingredients gets mixed into the guacamole prepared by Holy Guaca-Moly foir guests attending the Fallbrook Avocado Festival. Shane Gibson photo
Plenty of guacamole, avocados and avocado themed sites and products to go around for guests attending the 31st Annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April 23. Shane Gibson photo
A bite of guacamole misses its target and ends up on the ground at the 31st Annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival, April 23. Shane Gibson photo
I thought this year’s festival was the finest I’ve seen it in several years. Well organized, clean, and fun.
Thank you to everybody involved organizing the festival!
I enjoy going to the Avocado Festival every year. It’s a good to have some fun and get valuable information on kids summer camp, home repair resources, upcoming community events, preventive and emergency resources, etc. that are important to the Friendly Village residents. Usually, I would buy an Avocado Festival commemorative T-shirt. However, I did not buy a T-shirt because the price went up 33% in one year (from $15 to $20), which is much higher than the Consumer Price Index inflation. For next year, maybe it would make economic sense for the Avocado Festival organizer to lower the price of the T-shirt to $15. Sometimes, you can maximize your profit by lowering the price, because you will increase the quantity sold. It’s simply Economics 101, the Law of Supply and Demand.