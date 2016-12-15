Fatal accident leads to temporary closure of South Mission

UPDATE – CHP has announced it will be closing South Mission Road temporarily for an investigation into the accident which involved a fatality at Green Canyon Road. Traffic will be rerouted southbound at Winterwarm and northbound at 76. More information will be posted when ready.

Bad accident at South Mission and Green Canyon holding up traffic

A traffic collision occurred earlier this morning at South Mission and Green Canyon roads, with serious injury to at least one of the drivers.

Only one lane of traffic is open with alternating southbound and northbound cars being let through.

More details will be coming.