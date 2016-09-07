Berry Bell & Hall to host free educational seminar on Sept. 10

FALLBROOK − Berry Bell & Hall Fallbrook Mortuary will hold a free educational seminar on Sept. 10 at 12:30 p.m. at the Fallbrook Public Library, located at 124 S. Mission Rd. Topics discussed will be cremation and burial plan options, advance medical directives, veteran and spouse benefits, wills and trusts, and living wills. This is information everyone needs, and Berry Bell & Hall encourages all Fallbrook residents to attend. Handout packages will be given to all attendees. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by calling (760) 728-1689, as this will allow for enough printouts to be prepared. Berry Bell & Hall Fallbrook Mortuary is located at 333 N. Vine St., and can be reached at (760) 728-1689.