Bicyclist injured in collision

About 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, a 20 year old male bicycle rider collided with a vehicle near Rite-Aid on South Mission Road. According to North County Fire public information officer John Buchanan, the man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ground transport to Palomar Hospital. The details of the collision are not known at this time.
