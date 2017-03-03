A bigger dig helps keep Fallbrook rural and green

FALLBROOK – From Jan. 31 to Feb. 17, fifth grade students from the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District planted 433 native plants in the Los Jilgueros Preserve. Save Our Forest (SOF), a committee of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy (FLC), has been juggling days to avoid the rain and yet plant during the cool months.

Environmental Education leader Jean Dooley organized the project and led two full busloads of students from each of the five schools in Fallbrook to the north entrance of the preserve to enjoy a brief outing to get their natives planted.

Potted in gallon pots when the students were fourth graders, the plants included black sage, white sage, monkey flower, yucca, yarrow, and buckwheat. The students saw the section planted by their peers last year that is ready to burst into bloom. Winter rains have really given them a boost as well as making the task more digger friendly for the planters this year.

Major players in this venture are George and Brenda Garcia, owners of the Rib Shack, and The Firehouse Que and Brew. Through a generous donation from the Garcia Family, SOF is able to pay for the transportation costs to get the children to the preserve.

Who benefits? Fallbrook residents who frequent the preserves now see the fruits of the Environmental Education (EE) program fulfilling the SOF commitment to keep Fallbrook rural and green.

The EE program, started by SOF in 2004, began with planting in the biological preserve adjacent to Live Oak Elementary. Since then, they have planted annually at either the Los Jilgueros, Dinwiddie, or Heller’s Bend preserves and the program has grown to include all five in-town schools.

It takes a number of volunteers to help groups of four or five students learn how to dig using the shovel, how deep to plant, and how to seat the plant in the ground for survival. It has become a joint community effort with volunteers with the FLC Native Plant Restoration Team, the Fallbrook Garden Club and anyone else that Jean Dooley can round up to help.

The Native Plant Team prepared the planting site near the lake at the north end of Los Jilgueros with a method called hugelkultur taught by Diane Kennedy. It involves creating a trench and building a hugelkultur mound that layers wood (untreated wood a must) and dirt to absorb and store moisture to begin biological activity.

Anyone wanting to learn more about a method that will provide food and moisture to help plants survive drought conditions can look at www.vegetariat.com .