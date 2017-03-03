A bigger dig helps keep Fallbrook rural and green

Fallbrook Street School students take part in the big dig effort at Los Jilgueros Preserve, planting native plants on Jan. 31. Five local elementary schools participated in the Environmental Education Program of Save Our Forest this year. Nancy Heins-Glaser photos
FALLBROOK – From Jan. 31 to Feb. 17, fifth grade students from the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District planted 433 native plants in the Los Jilgueros Preserve. Save Our Forest (SOF), a committee of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy (FLC), has been juggling days to avoid the rain and yet plant during the cool months.

Environmental Education leader Jean Dooley organized the project and led two full busloads of students from each of the five schools in Fallbrook to the north entrance of the preserve to enjoy a brief outing to get their natives planted.

Potted in gallon pots when the students were fourth graders, the plants included black sage, white sage, monkey flower, yucca, yarrow,  and buckwheat. The students saw the section planted by their peers last year that is ready to burst into bloom. Winter rains have really given them a boost as well as making the task more digger friendly for the planters this year.

Major players in this venture are George and Brenda Garcia, owners of the Rib Shack, and The Firehouse Que and Brew. Through a generous donation from the Garcia Family, SOF is able to pay for the transportation costs to get the children to the preserve.

Who benefits? Fallbrook residents who frequent the preserves now see the fruits of the Environmental Education (EE) program fulfilling the SOF commitment to keep Fallbrook rural and green.

The EE program, started by SOF in 2004, began with planting in the biological preserve adjacent to Live Oak Elementary. Since then, they have planted annually at either the Los Jilgueros, Dinwiddie, or Heller’s Bend preserves and the program has grown to include all five in-town schools.

It takes a number of volunteers to help groups of four or five students learn how to dig using the shovel, how deep to plant, and how to seat the plant in the ground for survival. It has become a joint community effort with volunteers with the FLC Native Plant Restoration Team, the Fallbrook Garden Club and anyone else that Jean Dooley can round up  to help.

The Native Plant Team prepared the planting site near the lake at the north end of Los Jilgueros with a method called hugelkultur taught by Diane Kennedy. It involves creating a trench and building a hugelkultur mound that layers wood (untreated wood a must) and dirt to absorb and store moisture to begin biological activity.

Anyone wanting to learn more about a method that will provide food and moisture to help plants survive drought conditions can look at www.vegetariat.com.

SOF is also seeking more volunteers to support their other projects in Fallbrook. Join SOF maintenance teams by calling the FLC office at (760) 728-0889, or check out www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org and click on Save Our Forest to volunteer.

Members of three non profits and two FLC committees help with the environmental program at Los Jilgueros, from left, Abe Martinez, Jackie Heyneman, Gary Beeler, Jon Scholl, Larry Muira, Chuck Bacik, Mary Jo Bacik, Bill O’Connor, Gary Marske, Anne Richter, Kathleen McInally, Jane Carpenter, Warren Wildes, Nancy Fletcher, and Sherry Lamont.

On Feb. 9, Chuck Bacik of the Native Plant Restoration Team helps a student from La Paloma School pack the soil to secure the planting of his seedling. La Paloma sent 75 students to the preserve that day.

From front to back, Frazier students Alfonso and Isidro plant their seedlings with SOF volunteer Nanette Noonan watching them on Feb. 17. Jackie Heyneman Photo

Overseeing the Environmental Education Program on Jan. 31 are, from left, Fallbrook Street School teacher Tiffany McMahon,
SOF Chair Jackie Heyneman and SOF environmental leader Jean Dooley. Fallbrook Street School had 100 students participate in the program.


Volunteer Abe Ramirez collects shovels while Frazier student Colin juggles leftover pots after the planting of native plants at Los Jilgueros Nature Preserve on Feb. 17. William Frazier Elementary sent 86 students to the big dig.

Live Oak students and volunteer teacher, from left, Gabriella, Jim Dooley, Durango, Jordan, Payten, and Katelyn are ready to dig holes for their plants.

Students from Maie Ellis get busy digging holes and deep seating their plants at Los Jilgueros Preserve on Feb. 10.

SOF Ann Richter, left, with Live Oak School students
Sam, Jacob, Graydon, Mariana and Lily show off the seedlings they potted last year and are about to plant now. Live Oak’s 86 students traveled to Los Jilgueros on Feb. 6.


Volunteer Larry Muira, center, helps Live Oak students get their plants properly seated in the ground at Los Jilgueros.

Volunteer Jean Dooley shows Live Oak students how deep to plant yarrow and sage to repopulate local flora, from left, Natalie, Michelle, volunteer Paige, Dooley and Azure. The school had 100 students take part in the project.

On a rainy day, Feb. 6, nothing can stop the leaders and students from Live Oak School in installing sustainable landscapes at Los Jilgueros.

Save Our Forest’s Jackie Heyneman, far left, and Native Plant Restoration Team member Gary Beeler, far right, are seen with Outdoor Environmental Classroom bus sponsors Brenda and George Garcia, Rib Shack/Brew& Que owners, at Los Jilgueros Preserve.


