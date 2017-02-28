Blanket Project count reaches 200

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Blanket Project is proud to announce that volunteers have created the 200th twin size blanket to be given to someone in a less fortunate situation.

The patches of these blankets are crocheted or knitted by many different folks aged 6 to 98 years old, both male and female. This set of 56 patches was crocheted together by Hanh DeMore, who learned to crochet two years ago when the Hooks and Needles group was initiated by Cathy Wick at the Fallbrook Library. The group meets every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.

The group was created primarily to support the Fallbrook Blanket Project, which donates blankets, afghans, hats, baby blankets, yarn dolls, baby outfits, and other items to several women’s shelters, military groups, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Pregnancy Center charitable fundraisers and more.

DeMore has crocheted together the 56 patches for more than 33 twin size blankets. Many of her blankets, as well as those of many others, have had attractive edging crocheted by Nell Heard, who also attends the Monday morning gathering at the library.

Heard is a charming 86-year-old woman who has edged more than 35 twin size blankets in addition to crocheting and donating afghans lap and baby blankets.

The Fallbrook Blanket Project is involved in three knitting and crocheting groups every week at the Fallbrook Library. The weekly schedule is as follows: Monday, Hooks and Needles group, 10 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, teen and student group, 3 to 5 p.m.; and Friday, Spanish speaking group, 10 a.m. to noon.

Anyone is welcome to come to any of these free gatherings to work on their own projects or learn to crochet (hooks and yarn provided) or knit (Mondays only). Donations of yarn are always needed and welcome since all blankets and items made for the project are given away to those in need.

For more information contact Carmen Willard at (314) 803-0986 or [email protected] .