Block Party raises funds for Jeremiah’s Ranch

By on No Comment

Clients of Care-Rite Vocational Services use sign language to sing “I Won’t Give Up on Us” for guests. Christine Rinaldi photos

FALLBROOK – Z Cafe hosted the Jeremiah’s Ranch Village Block Party Nov. 4. The fundraising event included live music, local talent, silent auctions, a buffet lunch, beer and wine garden plus more family fun. A 2018 Calendar produced by the students of the College was also available for sale. Funds raised are going toward the building of the first home for the ranch.

Jeremiah’s Ranch is a community for those with a developmental disability and their families. Their future and hope is to put this community on a livable campus.

Linda White writes, “Thirty-one years ago, my son was born and shortly afterwards, was diagnosed with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy. That unexpected news was life changing and presented challenges and opportunities for my life, both different and wonderful. As I talked with other parents in my situation, I found they were supportive of my idea: the possibility of a community of homes, a ranch. We knew that one day we would not be able to take care of our adult child. We wanted to know not only that they are safe, but also they will live a rich and rewarding life, near people who are friends and family.  So Jeremiah’s Ranch has become a dedicated group of parents and friends, pooling their talents together, to build a community.”

Jeremiah’s Ranch gained non-profit status in 2011, and funds are currently being raised for the first home. The ranch will be built in 3 phases. Phase 1 is approximately five acres with three homes. Phases 2 and 3 will be built as the funds are available;  there will be housing for those with a developmental disability and housing for the elderly, a community center, a micro-business, and space for farming.

So far, the community has started a Special Olympics team, sponsored social events, provided guest lectures, and started the College of Adaptive Education which is also open to the public. Some of the classes are sign language, art, business, wood working, and history. Through Dec 1, art produced by the students will be on exhibit at the Z Café in Bonsall.

For more information about the group’s programs and building project, visit www.jeremiahsranch.org or call Linda White at (760) 805-5214.

  • VN3459
    Larry White, board member for Care-Rite, and Alec Macias entertain guests with John Denver songs.
  • VN3466
    Gift cards displayed on a tree with hand-crocheted tree decorations are among the raffle prizes available at the Jeremiah’s Ranch Village Block Party.
  • VN3472
    “Everything for your BBQ”, a silent auction item, was donated by Major Market.
  • VN3476
    Guest Carmen Willard takes time to color a copy of the front cover of the Jeremiah’s Ranch 2018 calendar. Copies of the cover of the calendar and crayons were available at each table for guests to enjoy.
  • VN3478
    Lory Guizar is ready to enjoy a BBQ lunch of chicken, various salads, corn on the cob and two desserts.
  • VN3482
    These parting gifts for guests were supplied by Water Wise Botanicals.
  • VN4530
    Linda White welcomes guests and describes the Jeremiah’s Ranch Project.
  • VN4542
    Brad Gilpin describes the needs and goals for the Jeremiah’s Ranch project.
  • VN4573
    Art teacher Suzette Phillips shares a dance with Ryan Eugene Duralia, a client at Care-Rite Vocational Services, during a John Denver song.
  • VN4577
    Care-Rite Vocational Services client Ryan Eugene Duralia is happy to pose for a photo at the Jeremiah’s Ranch Village Block Party.
  • VN4629
    Lenila Batali, support group director, enjoys line dancing with clients and guests.
  • VN4652
    This live auction item, a chalk art work by Cubism Artist Kim Fox, raised more than $200 for the Jeremiah’s Ranch Project.

Block Party raises funds for Jeremiah’s Ranch added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.