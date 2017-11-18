Block Party raises funds for Jeremiah’s Ranch

FALLBROOK – Z Cafe hosted the Jeremiah’s Ranch Village Block Party Nov. 4. The fundraising event included live music, local talent, silent auctions, a buffet lunch, beer and wine garden plus more family fun. A 2018 Calendar produced by the students of the College was also available for sale. Funds raised are going toward the building of the first home for the ranch.

Jeremiah’s Ranch is a community for those with a developmental disability and their families. Their future and hope is to put this community on a livable campus.

Linda White writes, “Thirty-one years ago, my son was born and shortly afterwards, was diagnosed with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy. That unexpected news was life changing and presented challenges and opportunities for my life, both different and wonderful. As I talked with other parents in my situation, I found they were supportive of my idea: the possibility of a community of homes, a ranch. We knew that one day we would not be able to take care of our adult child. We wanted to know not only that they are safe, but also they will live a rich and rewarding life, near people who are friends and family. So Jeremiah’s Ranch has become a dedicated group of parents and friends, pooling their talents together, to build a community.”

Jeremiah’s Ranch gained non-profit status in 2011, and funds are currently being raised for the first home. The ranch will be built in 3 phases. Phase 1 is approximately five acres with three homes. Phases 2 and 3 will be built as the funds are available; there will be housing for those with a developmental disability and housing for the elderly, a community center, a micro-business, and space for farming.

So far, the community has started a Special Olympics team, sponsored social events, provided guest lectures, and started the College of Adaptive Education which is also open to the public. Some of the classes are sign language, art, business, wood working, and history. Through Dec 1, art produced by the students will be on exhibit at the Z Café in Bonsall.