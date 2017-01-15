BMF, USA to honor Vern Rowley

FALLBROOK – The local chapter of Business Men’s Fellowship (BMF), USA will remember Vernon J. Rowley, an originating member and president of more than 20 years, at a gathering on Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at Living Waters Christian Fellowship Church, 2000 Reche Road. Rowley, who was 94, passed away on Dec. 30, 2016.

A local building contractor since 1953, Rowley was also a sought after World War II speaker. A member of the squadron that dropped the Atomic Bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, he related the secretive mission to enthralled audiences which included Fallbrook’s Rotary Club.

Bill Keith, national president of BMF, USA and the featured speaker at the hour long commemoration, said Rowley introduced him to the fellowship 45 years ago and acted as his mentor until late in 2016, when Rowley became ill.

“We served as deacons of our church together and I am still amazed at his servant-hood,” Keith went on to say. The program will feature other speakers and Rowley’s favorite Christian music.