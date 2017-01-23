Body, vehicle found in creek in Rainbow

RAINBOW – The body of an adult male was found in a Rainbow creek Sunday evening. This morning, officials also discovered a vehicle, according to John Buchanan of the North County Fire Protection District.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday witnesses called 9-1-1 to report a person being swept away in a creek in the 4800 block of 5th street near I-15 and Old Highway 395. Sheriff’s Deputies from the Vista Station and Fallbrook Substation responded along with the North County Fire Protection District and a swift water rescue team.

They found a body and battled dangerous conditions – the water was running rapidly – to pull the body to shore. The Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting its investigation to identify the body, notify the family and determine the cause and manner of death.

Buchanan said another witness reported seeing the body of a child in the creek. Officials searched until it became too dark and resumed the search this morning. Buchanan said it was possible that person actually saw the man’s body.

When the water receded this morning, Buchanan said an upside down car was spotted not far from where the body had been recovered.

“The plan right now is to pull the car out and search the car,” said Buchanan.