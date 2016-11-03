Bonsall Elementary to no longer participate in Don Dornon Games

Bonsall Union Elementary School (BUSD) students will no longer be participating in the Don Dornon Games as of this school year. The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUHSD) has elected to include only schools within its district.

The Dornon Games were begun by Don Dornon, a teacher at Fallbrook Street School in 1972. Though originally called the Fallbrook Invitational Track Meet, the name of the games was changed to honor Dornon in 1977 after the teacher was killed in a car crash in 1976. Traditionally, students from both Bonsall and Fallbrook Elementary Districts represented their schools in track and field events.

“As our district reopened our eighth school last year, it is of greater benefit to our district’s students to limit the participants to our local schools, giving more FUESD students the opportunity to successfully compete in the games,” said Eric Forseth, associate superintendent of educational services whose department oversees the Don Dornon games. “Our interest is in creating the best possible athletic experience for the children of Fallbrook. By limiting the games to our eight local schools, FUESD students have greater opportunity for an equal and healthy level of completion in the track and field events.”

According to BUSD superintendent Justin Cunningham, FUESD superintendent Candy Singh reached out to him to let him know of the change over the summer.

“She said she didn’t want us to be involved in the Dornon Games because she felt the competition was too lopsided, and it would give her kids more of a chance to experience being the best,” said Cunningham.

FUESD’s Forseth reiterated Singh’s stance.

“We are proud of the continuing efforts our staff makes to provide a high quality, comprehensive physical education program for our students,” said Forseth. “In contrast, Bonsall has a formalized, all-year track and field program, creating an unequal playing field for our students.”

“It’s a sad situation, and people are going to be surprised,” said Cindy Lloyd, Sullivan Middle School’s athletic director and Dornon Games coordinator. “There are so many ties between Fallbrook and Bonsall.”

Lloyd initially had heard that BUSD students would not be participating in the Dornon Games through parents.

“I finally checked with our superintendent, and he relayed that we were no longer invited because we basically dominated,” said Lloyd. “My first response was, ‘Wait, because Bonsall does well, we are asked not to participate? What reward for the children is that?’ My students still haven’t heard their news, and I don’t know how to break it to them because they are already so excited about it.”

Lloyd said the Dornon Games have been an opportunity for children from both Bonsall and Fallbrook to interact with children they wouldn’t normally be able to.

“This meet brings together two close knit communities, and our children get to have a fantastic day with their friends,” said Lloyd. “Bonsall has been included in these spectacular games for over 40 years. Our children here look forward to this each year. It is an honor, it’s prestigious to be on the team, and it’s a huge tradition. Don Dornan’s grandchildren went to the Bonsall schools. His intent was for the children to have fun, compete and have an opportunity to do something healthy. He included all children, and I am sure he would be appalled that someone who has no real ties or roots to these games is making a decision to exclude innocent children. This goes against his dream.”

In regards to Forseth’s statements of Bonsall’s formalized, year-long track program, Cunningham responded that the Bonsall school district focuses on academic excellence and support for all students.

“When we became unified, we changed our district’s purpose statement to include ‘highly competitive,’” said Cunningham. “What I mean by that is that true competitors know they are competing with their own performance, which is the key to competition. Track is the perfect example for this. Runners aren’t competing so much against their opponent; if their time is better than it was the last time, they are successful. Our district philosophy is a dedication to improvement, and everyone can share that philosophy – we are better than we used to be, and not competing against someone else. I think that is what helps our PE programs be strong.”

Lloyd stated that Bonsall students do not have ongoing track and field programs.

“Our fourth and fifth graders don’t have PE every day,” said Lloyd. “This is the biggest thing in these kids’ lives, and they are amped to compete with their friends.”

Lloyd also stated this is not the first time that Bonsall’s dominance has been addressed. Steps had been taken in prior years to balance out the competition.

“A few years ago when Bonsall would dominate, we knew it was a problem,” said Lloyd. “We came up with a math formula that made all schools equal. When it was implemented, it did help a lot.”

Currently, Bonsall administration is considering having its own track event for its students.

“Since we were disinvited from the Dornon Games, we plan to have our own,” said Cunningham. “One thing we could do is have an intradistrict track meet. We may try to set up a track meet with other teams that we play soccer, volleyball and basketball against.”

Cunningham stated the Bonsall district hadn’t announced the news to the community because it does not have a solid plan to replace the competition. However, he and the board are willing to hear suggestions.

“What we want to do is set up something to replace it; I hate to come to the community with a problem without a solution,” said Cunningham. “I think a lot of folks and the community will be concerned. We are always open to our school community, and respect their suggestions on how we can solve problems.”

For Lloyd, the fact that Bonsall students will not be able to compete creates a large divide in the community.

“Bonsall and Fallbrook are such a close knit community,” said Lloyd. “They feel like one and the same, so the separation is really sad. Bonsall and Fallbrook are just one big family, but FUESD is saying we are not.”