Bonsall hosts more than 400 cyclists in SLR Road Race

BONSALL – Celo Pacific racing team recently hosted the 30th annual San Luis Rey (SLR) Road Race in Bonsall. The SLR Road Race is one of only three left in all of Southern California, and the only one in San Diego County due to the difficulty of road closures and traffic.

“Celo Pacific racing team is grateful to have the wonderful community of Bonsall hosting such a great race for the cycling community over the years,” said SLR race director Thomas Ryan. “It’s a truly beautiful location and easy to get to from all over Southern California.”

The weather on race day was a comfortable 71 degrees under sunny skies, ideal for racing. The SLR race was the SCNCA State Road Race Championships for Elite Men’s and Women’s Categories 1-3, 4 and Master categories, and apart of the SoCal Cup series. It was also officially sanctioned by USA Cycling, the organization the helps riders to compete in the Olympics.

Ryan said more than 400 racers competed in the SLR race. The overall Pro Cat 1, 2 Men’s race winner was Callum Gordon from New Zealand. The top Californian to claim the California State Championships was Chase Goldstein from Los Angeles. The overall Pro Cat 1, 2 Women’s race winner was Annick Chalier from Portland, Oregon. The top Californian to claim the California State Championships was Jennifer Whalen from Los Angeles.