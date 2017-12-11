Bonsall Post Office open for business

BONSALL – The Bonsall Post Office, 5521 Mission Road has reopened for business. The post office was temporarily closed due to evacuations caused by the Lilac wildfire.

Letter carriers will be delivering all mail and parcels that could not be delivered on Friday and Saturday due to the fire, along with today’s mail.

All other post offices in the area are open and operational at this time. Delivery will be curtailed only if roads are closed due to wildfires. Deliveries will resume as the roads become clear.

USPS said, “We wish to thank our customers for their patience and understanding during this period of disruption caused by wildfires in the area.”

Brandon Evans of Bonsall Postal & Imaging has announced that his business will provide free mail receiving and package receiving for anyone that lost their home in the Lilac fire. In addition, they will provide free notary service for any of those same people.