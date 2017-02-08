Bonsall Woman’s Club welcomes new members

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman’s Club (BWC) held a new members’ luncheon on Jan. 12 at the home of Membership Chair and Second Vice President Arlene Rutherford.

After a delightful lunch, the new members heard presentations on a variety of undertakings in which the club participates. First up was BWC President Diane Trappen who began with a history of how the club was formed in 1980 as a result of an ad being place in local papers. Twenty-one ladies responded to the ad with each taking a position in the newly formed club. BWC soon became part of the federation of women’s clubs.

Next was Elaine Davis who spoke about BWC’s Scholarship Program and the Antique Study Group. First Vice President Sonja Hults then introduced representatives from various club sections: Book Club, Writers Workshop, President’s Circle of Friends, and Chorus.

Renee Barnes, fourth vice president, ways and means, discussed the various ways BWC raises funds: the Christmas Luncheon, a Luncheon/Fashion Show, and many others. These funds are disbursed each spring to various charities in North County San Diego.

Maura Button, third vice president, programs, closed out the discussion with a talk on how the new members can get involved in the Club’s activities and various programs.

After concluding BWC activities, Pat Harvey, a BWC past president, spoke on the California Federation of Women’s Clubs and the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (a national organization). Mynra Binford, district president, spoke on the various districts in California. BWC is part of the Palomar District.