Boxer, bodyguard to stars now lives in Fallbrook

Joey Barnum, who followed a boxing career with service as a bodyguard to Hollywood stars and becoming one of Los Angeles’ most prominent bail bondsmen, is now living in Fallbrook.

The 83-year-old Barnum moved from Glendora to Fallbrook in March to live with one of his daughters, Arlene Yates. Yates and her husband, Frank, own Chick’s Natural Roasted Chicken on East Vista Way and Barnum, who once ran a restaurant in Los Angeles, spends part of his time helping out his daughter and son-in-law in their restaurant, which also recently opened a coffee shop.

Since Barnum “works” for his daughter in that capacity, Arlene Yates knows exactly what her father does in business. Such was not the case for Barnum, who was born Guiseppi Mariano Roselli in Chicago on October 6, 1921. Barnum’s father worked for Al Capone, and while the elder Roselli never told his four children exactly what he did for the mob legend, Barnum believes that his father was a hit man for Capone. The Barnum family also supplemented income with home alcohol-cookers, and what the youngster couldn’t afford he often stole.

The future boxer also earned money legitimately by shining shoes, and some of his customers were prizefighters. Another profession in Barnum’s youth was a protection racket, although he protected a weaker student for homework assistance and test answer witnessing rather than money while beating up bullies who bothered his client.

In 1937 Barnum’s father moved the family from Chicago to the Los Angeles area and changed the family name from Roselli to Barnum. After moving to Culver City, Barnum’s father found work as a scenery painter for MGM Studios. Joey Barnum initially earned money as a pin-setter when bowling alleys did not yet have automatic machines. Barnum also taught some fellow juvenile delinquents how to steal automobiles off a used car lot and sell parts to fences.

Boxing would soon become an alternative to a life of crime. Years later Barnum would develop a distaste for pummeling men who weren’t actually his enemies, but the publicity, the prize money and the opportunity to take out his anger appealed to him in the late 1930s.

Barnum’s friends at Hamilton High School in Culver City liked to attend amateur fights, many of which were held at Jim Jeffries Barn in Burbank. One night the ring announcer told the crowd one of the fighters was sick and offered $5 for any boy in the audience between 120 and 125 pounds who wanted to fight.

Although Barnum had never previously worn boxing gloves and didn’t know boxing strategy, he was eager both for the money and for the chance to impress his friends and the females at the arena. Barnum volunteered and was pitted against an undefeated amateur.

A second-round punch knocked out Barnum’s opponent, and before Barnum could collect the money the opponent’s manager, Augie DeMille, asked Barnum if he would consider a future in boxing.

Barnum, who was then 15, lied about his age by two years and told DeMille that his parents were in support of him training to become a fighter (Barnum’s father liked the idea; Barnum’s mother hoped for a musical career for her son). DeMille also became Barnum’s trainer and eventually Barnum went on the Southern California amateur circuit.

Barnum won 112 of 115 matches under the tutelage of DeMille. He also won the Pacific Coast Lightweight Amateur Championship.

After dope-pushers began hanging out at Jeffries Barn and several police busts occurred, boxing legend Jim Jeffries closed the facility. The final fight at Jim Jeffries Barn was between Barnum and now-billionaire Kirk Kerkorian.

“I wish I made as much money has he did,” Barnum said of Kerkorian.

Kerkorian was also struggling for money in 1940 when the final fight at Jim Jeffries Barn took place. Kerkorian was, however, at his peak as an amateur boxer. The final fight at Jeffries Barn was scored as a draw, although Barnum said he was lucky to have ended up with a draw in that fight and Kerkorian believes Barnum actually won that fight.

Kerkorian and Barnum still dine together. “He’s a very low-profile guy,” Barnum said.

Kerkorian would make his future in entertainment and real estate. Barnum’s future would take place as a boxer.

Injuries from boxing kept Barnum from military service during World War II, but shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor Barnum obtained a day job at the wing assembly division of Lockheed Aircraft Company, where he worked on P-38 fighters. He continued to fight and earned the nickname “Lockheed Bomber.” He also met a “Rosie the Riveter” worker named Esther Lucero.

Lucero eventually became Mrs. Joey Barnum, and they had three daughters: Arlene, Joanne and Yolanda. Joanne, who lives in Glendora, and Yolanda, who lives in Arcadia, now operate their father’s bail bonds business.

Barnum began his pro career at the arenas in Ocean Park, Hollywood, and Los Angeles. In 1944 DeMille sold Barnum’s contract to manager Tony Palazolla. Palazolla booked Chicago and New York bouts for Barnum, and his next trip to his former hometown involved a bout against another Chicago native, Johnny Bratton.

Although oddsmakers made Bratton an 8-1 favorite and the fight was not fixed, Barnum won a decision over Bratton in the eight-round fight on July 30, 1945, and moved up to the third-ranked lightweight fighter in the world.

Ironically, that win may have cost Barnum a shot at the world title. Bratton later became the world champion and Barnum never fought for a title. “I couldn’t get a title fight. I beat the champion of the world, and I couldn’t get a rematch with him,” Barnum said.

After defeating Bratton, Gene Spencer and Juan Carerro, Barnum faced Willie Joyce in Chicago on October 19, 1945. Joyce was the second-ranked lightweight and was a 3-1 favorite in the fight the fixers left alone, and Barnum and Joyce battled to a ten-round draw. Barnum lost to Joyce in a ten-round rematch later that year.

The fight against Carerro was supposed to be fixed, and prior to the fight two gun-brandishing men informed Barnum that he was not supposed to win the fight. Barnum had connections to Frankie Carbo, who became his manager after Palazolla died, and after informing Carbo of the incident Barnum never saw the two gunmen again.

Barnum was not involved in any fixed fights under Palazolla (to his knowledge, since the predetermined winner is not told of the arrangements), but after Carbo took over as Barnum’s manager some of the fights were predetermined. Maxie Duceson of New Orleans defeated Carbo in three fixed fights in Duceson’s home state, after which Barnum took out a Screen Actors Guild card.

Barnum’s honest bouts came against boxers including Wesley Mouzon, Bobby Yaeger, Tony Mar and Bob Montgomery. A split-decision loss against Enrique Bolanos was attributed not to a fix, but to Bolanos’ manager interrupting a knockdown count by protesting that the knockdown was actually a slip, while a non-title bout against lightweight champ Montgomery in February 1947 involved Barnum being hit from behind after the bell rang to end the sixth round. Barnum’s manager-handler at the time didn’t protest, and Montgomery was awarded a technical knockout after the seventh round.

Montgomery did not grant a rematch, and eventually Barnum opted to become a manager rather than a fighter. That resulted in two more fighting comebacks for Barnum. The first was after protégé Mario Trigo began partying at the expense of his boxing and Barnum tracked down Trigo at a bar to reprimand him. Trigo responded by punching his manager, and rather than fight Trigo at the bar Barnum sold Trigo’s contract, was re-issued a boxing license, returned to training for a bout himself, and fought Trigo at Ocean Park Arena. The bout was scheduled for ten rounds, and in the ninth round Barnum could have floored Trigo but began punching softly and giving the Mexican fighter some rest. The crowd applauded Barnum for his mercy while the referee and judges gave Barnum the win by decision.

“Everybody told me not to make a comeback, I’m too old,” Barnum said. “I went into the ring and made boxing history.”

A couple of movies were also made from that event. Desilu Studios produced “Killer Instinct” based on the event and starring Rory Calhoun as the manager and Michael Dante as the protégé. The plot of “Rocky V” was similar enough that Barnum and the Stallone family settled out of court after Barnum sued the Stallone family for stealing the story.

Barnum engaged in four more fights before realizing that the duties of a manager and an active fighter were too heavy, but he returned to the ring a second time for reasons also involving one of the boxers he managed. Al “Apples” Arenas had an asthma attack two weeks before a scheduled fight at Ocean Park Arena with Baby Neff Ortiz. Barnum was in the same weight class as Arenas and saved the promoter and fans the anguish of a cancelled fight. He also beat Ortiz in a decision.

Hollywood celebrities took an interest in boxing in that era, attending the local fights and incorporating the sport in movies and television shows. In scripted bouts Barnum fought Mickey Rooney, Charles Bronson, Bob Hope, George Raft and Red Skelton.

“I beat a lot of good movie stars up,” Barnum said.

Barnum doubled for John Garfield in “Body and Soul” while fighting Rooney in “Killer McCoy” and Bronson in “International Police.” Barnum’s familiarity with the Chicago underworld also landed him the role of “Three-Fingered” White in “The Untouchables.” Calhoun nicknamed Barnum “Hopalong Lasagna.”

Barnum also became a bodyguard for Marilyn Monroe, and he would later serve as a bodyguard for Loni Anderson.

In the 1960s Barnum became a bail bondsman, using his connections in boxing and the entertainment industry for some of his clients. The bail bondsman is financially responsible for the bail if his client does not show up in court, and Barnum has pursued many skips during his career.

“I dressed in drag to catch a guy who jumped bail once,” Barnum said.

In the 1980s he received a tip that one skip was in a certain bar and was probably armed. He re-used the high-heeled shoes, dress and wig which had served him at the most recent Halloween party and added makeup and rouge to hide the boxing scars on his face.

“The guy bought me a drink. I must have looked pretty good,” said Barnum, who is not only actually a man but was also in his 60s at the time.

The only problem was that his wife had stopped by his office and seen him in the dress. Barnum did not have time to explain, so Esther followed him into the bar. After his wife trailed him to the bar and walked inside, Barnum had to act quickly. He spilled his drink on the fugitive, who quickly rose from his chair for Barnum to give him a couple of punches. The knockout was followed by the application of the handcuffs, and after Esther realized the truth of the situation she planted a kiss on Barnum’s lips, to the amazement of the bartender and customers.

Although Sugar Ray Robinson once killed one of Barnum’s best friends in the ring, Robinson is Barnum’s favorite boxer. “Sugar Ray Robinson was the greatest fighter of all time,” Barnum said.

Joe Louis was Barnum’s favorite heavyweight boxer.

In 1999 Barnum was voted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame. Barnum started in the lightweight division but eventually moved up to the welterweight class. “To this day I stay in shape. I only weigh three pounds more than I did when I was fighting. I still jog,” Barnum said.

Barnum has also written an autobiography, “Gloves Off,” and is seeking a publisher for that book.