Bud Light truck gets clipped – ‘The beer’s OK’

A Bud Light truck parked on the street in front of Village Market & Liquor (1510 S. Mission) in Fallbrook was clipped by a Corodata truck shortly before noon Thursday. A Saturn VUE parked in front of the Bud Light truck was also hit by the Corodata truck.

The driver of the Bud Light truck was unloading product in the store at the time of the accident. A woman was in the parked Saturn, however, she escaped injury, according to California Highway Patrol officer James Crowe.

“There was a parked big rig and a second big rig came up behind it and clipped the rear of it,” said Crowe. “It tore off the whole side of the vehicle that caused the collision. It also hit a parked car.”

The side of the Corodata truck ended up in the back of the Bud Light truck.

“We haven’t determined the cause of the accident,” said Crowe. “All we know is he (the driver) hit this big rig. He is not sure what happened. He might have had some mechanical problems with the vehicle. We’re going to have to determine if that was the case or not.”

Crowe added that the driver of the Corodata truck “did complain of some pain” and was taken to Palomar Medical Center for a precautionary evaluation.

One observer at the scene revealed what he obviously thought was most important, exclaiming, “It’s all right – the beer’s OK.”