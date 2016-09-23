BUSD approves traffic study change, vegetation removal for Gird Road site

A pair of agenda items on the Sept. 6 Bonsall Unified School District (BUSD) board meeting addressed the Gird Road property which is planned to be the future site of Bonsall High School.
One 5-0 vote approved a change order to the traffic study for the site based on the likelihood that a high school will be built on the property while another 5-0 vote approved a vegetation removal contract with Environmental Land Management.
BUSD owns 50 acres off of Gird Road. Bonsall High School, which opened in August 2014, is currently on the same campus as Sullivan Middle School. The school district intends to build a new high school on the Gird Road property.
“We’re hoping a year from now we can start,” said BUSD superintendent Justin Cunningham.
Financial and regulatory variables will determine when the initial facilities at the Gird Road location will be able to accommodate Bonsall High School students, faculty, and classified employees. “We’re hoping that it would be 18-19,” said Cunningham.
Bonsall High School opened with only ninth-graders and is expanding by one grade each year until the school has all four grades for 2017-18. Cunningham expects Bonsall High School to have between 400 and 500 students in 2019, but he also expects new development projects within the BUSD boundaries to increase future enrollment.
“We’re looking at so much development coming in,” said Cunningham. “We’d better plan a few years out on how many kids we’ll actually have there.”
On May 12, the BUSD board voted 4-0, with Timothy Coen absent, to approve a contract with Kunzman Associates, Inc., which is based in Orange, to provide a traffic impact analysis. The scope of work includes reviewing access locations and internal circulation, identifying existing roadway conditions including peak hour intersection turning movement volume data, determining the cumulative impact on roads from traffic the school will add, and preparing a traffic impact analysis.
The original contract had a limit of $12,250 not including permit and submittal fees with the actual amount being based on hours worked along with specified hourly rates. That initial agreement covered traffic counts at up to seven intersections and was based on an enrollment of 1,200 students.
One of the school board’s Jan. 13 actions was to award a contract to Baker Nowicki Design Studio for architectural services for the high school’s capital improvements. Baker Nowicki’s tasks included community outreach, and during the three public planning sessions the potential student enrollment was modified.
“Fifteen years from now that could be 1,500 kids there,” Cunningham said.
The modified traffic study contract approved Sept. 6 increases the maximum authorized payment to $15,750 while modifying the scope of work to increase the number of intersections studied from seven to 10. The 10 intersections to be evaluated include seven along State Route 76, where predictions of impacts from the school will be evaluated at the highway’s intersections with East Vista Way, North River Road, Old River Road, South Mission Road, Via Monserate, Gird Road, and Old Highway 395. The Gird Road intersection with Knottwood Way just north of the school will also be studied as will the Camino Del Rey intersections with Old River Road and with West Lilac Road.
The North County Fire Protection District has suggested an annual maintenance plan for the undeveloped property which includes a recommendation that the school district remove weeds, grass, and other flash fuels on the site. “Most of it’s just all grass,” Cunningham said.
BUSD staff proposed a combination of mechanical removal and goats which will eat the vegetation.
“That’s one way we thought would be a good eco-friendly way to do some maintenance, to have the goats chew it down,” Cunningham said.
Environmental Land Management, Hire-A-Goat, and Rent-A-Goat were asked to provide quotes. The ELM bid was the lowest per acre, and the school board subsequently approved the $33,500 contract.
The contract calls for the school district to provide the water for the goats to drink, which is estimated at approximately 300 gallons per day. The school district property abuts the Golf Club of California, which is providing the water for the goats.
In addition to the goats, the animals on the premises during the work will include herd dogs or guard dogs to ensure the security of the goats as well as the site itself.
The contract with ELM required the school district to notify adjacent property owners and tenants of the work.
“The community, I thought, was very welcoming,” Cunningham said.
The work is required by the contract to be completed by Oct. 11. “We’re hoping it will be done in the next couple of weeks,” Cunningham said.
PLEASE VOTE AGAINST THIS SCHOOL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What about the people? Did WE get to vote on this high school? Why is a Bonsall high school going to be put in Fallbrook? The last time I checked, Gird Rd. is Fallbrook and not Bonsall. There is more than enough space in Bonsall. Put the high school there. San Luis Rey Down Golf Course closed recently. Put it there instead of some park.
Where’s the democracy? Why can’t people vote on all this? How come a school board decides on all this? All those good folks at the Golf Club of CA down on Gird Rd. will be adversely affected, nor did they sign up for all this when they purchased their homes.
This is wrong! Put a Bonsall high school in Bonsall!
I would normally approve measures that would improve the education of our youth however this has to be the worst location for a High School. Gird and the 76 is already a very busy intersection and building a School here will mean gridlock twice a day at the worst possible times of the day. Fallbrook already has a high school and although I am in favor of Bonsall having a High School I believe it should be built in Bonsall. I also believe that it would also be wise for Bonsall to choose a location where they can have a full service school as I believe they will be severely limited on the athletic facilities they will be allowed to build at this location.
The property where this is planned was owned by the Fallbrook Union High School District for the last 25 years. This location was always planned for a future high school so there is nothing new about that. When Bonsall unified into a K/12 district several years ago through a vote (democracy in action Lee) the property was transferred from the Fallbrook district to Bonsall. With the recent widening and realignment of SR76, the entire roadway is far more friendly to development now due to the high volume of cars. The corner of Gird and SR76 is a natural location for this development and if you prefer they could sell the property and perhaps a gas station, fast food outlet or perhaps a strip mall can go there. I would prefer a high school over those options myself and if anyone has any doubts about how Bonsall is planning their high school curriculum, I would suggest that anyone look at their website (http://www.bonsallhs.com/) and see how they are teaching their students compared to the “traditional” high school and their temporary location at Sullivan Middle School. I also do not know too many people in the area that consider the corner of Gird and SR76 to be “Fallbrook” and not “Bonsall”.
Gird, running North/South, at the 76 is basically at the south-most end of Gird Valley, which I believe is still Fallbrook. I like to “consider” Bonsall to be “West Fallbrook” myself…;}
Just a parent: All those who live in the community of Sycamore Ranch that butts up against this property and the golf course consider this area Fallbrook because that the boundaries are set up.
Good points and smart, visionary thinking from @Just a Parent.
@Lee, you might want to take a look at BUSD boundaries:
https://d3jc3ahdjad7x7.cloudfront.net/rxrUe5Oktuyvv4zPZd3c56xpiKpnOHVYvfjdflfxve7ELfPB.pdf
Zip codes don’t dictate school boundaries. Many students residing in the 92028 Fallbrook zip code attend Bonsall schools, as do students living in areas of Vista, Oceanside, Pala and Escondido. According to public school board records, nearly 20 sites were independently surveyed before Trustees voted on Gird Road site, which was previously owned by FUHSD and disclosed to Sycamore Ranch/Gird Valley property purchasers during escrow. No surprises here.
Get this [beep] out of Fallbrook and build it in Bonsall where the other school is!!!!!!!!!!!! Sure, the board approved it. It’s like five foxes voting to raid a chicken coop WHILE they are inside the coop.
What do you think their vote is?
Get the [beep] out of Fallbrook and put it in central Bonsall!!!!!!!!!!!!
It does not make sense to build a limited facility High School in a growing school district.
Bureaucrats love to waist money and building this school in that location is going to do exactly that. They will be crying that the school does not meet their needs on opening day.
Vote wisely because this is going to be an expensive venture built on a site that will not meet the needs of a “well to do” growing community that will soon want a full service High School.
Preston, apparently you are not familiar with this type of high school model. Bonsall High School is not, and never will be, a traditional high school with a football team, marching band and metal shop. It is a high-tech school where the emphasis is on academics and career technical education, allowing students the flexibility to learn skills through field internships. This significantly reduces the footprint required for a high school campus. Students of high school age residing in Bonsall who wish to attend a comprehensive high school have plenty of terrific options nearby. Lee, I’m simply going to suggest (again) that you do some research on school boundaries.
This school keeps getting bigger and bigger. It started at 200 students years ago and is now moving on up to 2500 pretty darn quick. Worried that this will result in Gird Road becoming just another a 4-lane highway in no time and we’ll lose half the valley to blacktop and traffic. Plus since the high school funding (Initiative DD) for this particular site was voted down last year, how in the world will this school district pay for this?? Teachers beware!