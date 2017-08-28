BUSD guidelines for high school site committee tabled until September

The Bonsall Unified School District will be convening a committee to identify and analyze sites for a new high school campus, and guidelines to create that committee are undergoing the process of BUSD board approval.

The approval of guidelines to select committee members was tabled during the Aug. 9 BUSD meeting and will return to the board for the September meeting.

The committee will be tasked with identifying and analyzing all possible sites, including the current location on the Sullivan Middle School campus, to determine the best long-term solution.

The committee’s proposed duties include identifying and analyzing multiple sites for a high school, providing a report to the BUSD board for review which compares each of the sites including known limitations and potential costs, obtaining site-specific information and incorporating existing information into an analysis and review, identifying the top three sites, and recommending a final site to the BUSD board.

The committee will also provide written reports about meetings, recommendations, and actions on a regular basis as well as writing a final report. BUSD staff expects the process to take eight to 12 months depending on the availability of committee members and the number of available sites.

The composition of the site selection committee would consist of one or two residents apiece of the Pala area east of Couser Canyon Road, the Rancho area east of Interstate 15 and west of the Pala area, the Bonsall West area, the Bonsall Elementary School area south of Camino Del Rey, the Gird Road area north of Highway 76 and west of I-15, and the Sullivan Middle School area north of Camino Del Rey, south and east of Highway 76, and west of I-15.

At least two of the committee members will be retired residents who do not have children living at home, at least one will have at least one child living at home who is enrolled in Sullivan Middle School or Bonsall High School, and at least one will have at least one child enrolled in a BUSD elementary school or younger living at home.

The committee will also include if possible two to three BUSD staff members including the high school principal and assistant superintendent, a Bonsall Teachers Association member teaching at the elementary or middle school level, a Bonsall Teachers Association member at the high school level, a Bonsall Sponsor Group member, and a Bonsall Chamber of Commerce member.

The committee members will be authorized to obtain advice and guidance from professionals with school site selection, school funding, facility planning or design, and real estate experience.

“I’m happy that they’re considering having some sort of regional representation,” said Justin Cunningham, who was the BUSD superintendent prior to his retirement July 31. “It’s nice to have people in different areas included.”

The proposed guidelines for the committee selection were initially brought to the BUSD board on May 11. The board heard a report from assistant superintendent William Pickering before deciding to table the item until the June 15 meeting. Pickering presented the proposal for discussion June 15, and once again no action was

taken.

The school district has contracted with a real estate professional to identify all possible sites within the district boundaries which have a minimum of 30 acres including 25 acres outside the 100-year flood plain and access to a public street, and the July 13 meeting included Pickering’s presentation along with remarks that the real estate agent is in the process of identifying viable sites.