BWC supports Bonsall School House

BONSALL – The Little Bonsall School House, now a historical monument, is near and dear to the Bonsall Woman’s Club (BWC). The club’s formation first began there in 1980. Fourteen ladies attended the first meeting, each one taking a leadership position. The club grew from that first meeting to its current 117 members.

The school house’s restoration process, which began in 2011, continues; the exterior work is 75 percent complete. According to Jennifer Leung, “BWC’s support and sponsorship of the restoration is a true blessing and I’m more grateful than words can really express.” To date, with the last check given amounting to $20,500, BWC has donated $155,900.