BWC supports Bonsall School House

BONSALL – The Little Bonsall School House, now a historical monument, is near and dear to the Bonsall Woman’s Club (BWC). The club’s formation first began there in 1980. Fourteen ladies attended the first meeting, each one taking a leadership position. The club grew from that first meeting to its current 117 members.
The school house’s restoration process, which began in 2011, continues; the exterior work is 75 percent complete. According to Jennifer Leung, “BWC’s support and sponsorship of the restoration is a true blessing and I’m more grateful than words can really express.” To date, with the last check given amounting to $20,500, BWC has donated $155,900.
Donations to complete the Little Bonsall School House will be gratefully appreciated. Anyone wishing to donate, can go to www.bonsallschools.org, press enter and then go to the top and select Bonsall Schoolhouse. There will be a donation button at the bottom of that page below more information on the schoolhouse.