BWC’s hummingbird program follows annual awards

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman’s Club (BWC) April 6 meeting program will be presented by Marion Stacey and one of her daughters who have been rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned and injured hummingbirds since 1985 in Chula Vista.

They will enlighten attendees on the care and feeding of these delicate birds. Adult and baby hummingbirds will be present for the program.

The BWC meets at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, Fallbrook. The doors open at 9 a.m. for social hour, followed by the business portion, program, and lunch.

The lunch will be a spring salad bar with all the fixings, warm rolls, and dessert. The cost is $22, which includes tax and tip. Checks, made payable to BWC, should be mailed to Jeannie Allen at 73 Via Largo Vista, Bonsall, CA 92003. The deadline for reservations is March 31; call (760) 295-6618.

In February, the BWC president announced the winner of the club’s Big Heart Award which is presented to the person who singularly epitomizes the very essence of the club’s goals relative to providing assistance to other members when called upon to do so. This year’s winner is Leslie Carapetian, who always steps up to help anyone when help is needed. She never says no.

The BWC’s Volunteer of the Year award is presented in March to that member who tirelessly gives up her spare time to make every effort to ensure the club meets its stated goals. This year’s winner is Arlene Rutherford, who serves as second vice president, membership.

Rutherford made it her personal goal to raise membership by 20 percent during her tenure. Rutherford diligently worked to achieve this goal. Her efforts included coming up with creative member applications, which were placed on tables at the two major BWC fundraisers. The applications outlined and described the many areas of interests and activities within the club.

Rutherford followed up to ensure each nonmember attendee was contacted and any questions about the club were answered. Her efforts culminated in the BWC membership increasing from 100 to 122.