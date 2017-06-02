Cal Fire suspends permits for outdoor residential burning

EL CAJON – After a wet winter, warming temperatures are quickly drying out the abundant annual grass crop. The increasing fire danger posed by the high volume of dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region has prompted Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of San Diego County.

The suspension took effect May 26 and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

“We are asking that residents not be lulled into a false sense of security on the heels of an exceptionally wet winter,” said Chief Ken Pimlott, Cal Fire director. “The abundant dead grass will only serve as a fuse to the heavier vegetation still suffering the lasting effects of five years of extreme drought.”

“The importance of defensible space cannot be over emphasized, but just as important is that residents conduct their clearance activities in a safe and responsible manner,” said Cal Fire Unit/San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham. “This includes using the proper tools and limiting clearance activities to the early morning hours when the humidity is up and the temperatures are down.”

Since Jan. 1, Cal Fire and firefighters across the state have already responded to more than 920 wildfires. While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, Cal Fire is asking residents to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home and building on their property.

Here are some tips to help prepare homes and property:

Clear all dead and or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures

Landscape with fire resistant/drought tolerant plants

Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility

The department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. Agriculture, land management, fire training, and other industrial-type burning may proceed if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

The suspension of burn permits for residential landscape debris does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfires may be permitted if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland. A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org .