CalFire reports Lilac Fire 15 percent contained; Town Hall meeting set for Saturday in Fallbrook

Connect on Linked in

UPDATE: North County Fire has scheduled a Town Hall meeting for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, to discuss the status of the fire, plan of action and to answer any questions from the public.

The latest update on the Lilac Fire from CalFire reports that the 4,100 acre fire is now 15 percent contained, with 1500 structures threatened, 105 structures destroyed and 15 structures damaged as of 9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8.

There have been no fatalities.

The update said that a Cal Fire Incident Management Team 1 assumed command of the incident Friday morning, Dec. 8. The team is in unified command with Oceanside Fire Department, Vista Fire Department, North County Fire Protection District and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The report also said that due to favorable weather conditions throughout the day, firefighters were able to make progress with containment lines. Firefighters can expect favorable weather conditions throughout the night. The Red Flag Warning will remain in effect until 8pm Sunday.

CAL FIRE and Cal OES damage assessment teams have begun their inspections. As inspections are completed, damaged and destroyed numbers are likely to change.

San Diego County residents should visit ReadySanDiego.org for information on emergency preparedness and incident updates.

Evacuation Orders

West Lilac Rd. & Sullivan Middle School.

South of Burma Rd. East of Wilshire North of N. River Rd. West of S. Mission Ave

South of Reche Rd., West of I-15 Freeway,

East of Green Canyon Rd. & S. Mission Rd., North of Hwy 76

Evacuation Warnings

North of Pala Rd. South of Reche Rd. West of

I-15 Freeway East of Green Canyon Rd. & W. Mission Rd.

West of Wilshire to North River Road.

South of North River Road from Wilshire to Holly Lane.

South of Holly lane from North River Road to Mission Rd.

South of Little Gopher Canyon Road to Sagewood Road.

South of Dentro De Lomas at Nors Ranch Road.

Via Maria Elena South of Camino Del Rey.

Camino Del Rey South of Bobritt Lane.

Aquaduct Road South of Via Ulner Way.

North of Tumbleweed Lane between Sleeping Indian Road and Olive Hill Road.

South Mission north of Hellers Bend. Sunset Grove Road north of Via Encinos.

Alta Vista Drive north of Palomar Drive. Linda Vista Drive north of La Canada Road.

Knottwood Way north of Flowerwood Lane.

Gird Road north of Mary Lewis Drive.

Sage Road north of Brodea Lane.

Evacuation Centers

East Valley Community Center @ 2245 E. Valley Parkway, Escondidio

Stagecoach Community Park @ 3420 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad

Del Mar Fairgrounds @ 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar

Road Closures:

Highway 76 from Interstate 15 and East Vista Way

Assigned Resources

Engines: 103

Water Tenders: 8

Helicopters: 4

Hand Crews: 18

Dozers: 6

Other: 1

Total Personnel: 829

Cooperating Agencies: California Highway Patrol, SDG&E, San Diego County Fire, Cal Trans, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Red Cross, 2-1-1, San Diego County OES