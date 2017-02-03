Should California pull its ‘Constitutional emergency cord’? Republicans to debate

TEMECULA – Americans frequently bemoan how the federal government has become too powerful, abusing its rights and growing with no end in sight.

The problem is so pressing that now many Americans are seriously considering pulling the “Constitutional emergency cord,” also known as an Article V Convention of States.

It’s a tool written into the Constitution by the Founding Fathers to give states’ the opportunity to amend the Constitution without Congressional approval. Amendments states could propose in such a convention range from term limits to spending caps.

As of 2016, applications for a Convention of States has been passed in eight states: Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Tennessee, Indiana, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Whether California should join that list is the topic of debate at the upcoming regular meeting of the Murrieta Temecula Republican Assembly (MTRA).

The gathering runs from 6 to 8:15 p.m., Feb. 3 at the Temecula City Hall Conference Room, 41000 Main Street.

“Republicans are divided on this issue, so we wanted to offer Southwest Riverside County residents a chance to learn more about this movement and weigh its pros and cons,” said Bob Kowell, president of MTRA.

With that, the assembly will host a panel of distinguished guests knowledgeable about the Constitution and the ramifications, both positive and negative, of bringing forth a Convention of States.