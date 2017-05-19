Camp Pendleton fire is over 500 acres and 60% contained

UPDATE: 5/20/17  – Camp Pendleton Fire is 60% contained with no threat to any structures or personnel. Over 500 acres have burned. There is no threat to Fallbrook.

Camp Pendleton Fire and CALFIRE respond to 30 acre fire

 

Camp Pendleton Fire Department and CALFIRE are responding to a 30 acre fire north of India Training area. Smoke will be visible on and off base.

Camp Pendleton Fire Department are on the scene and have requested air support. There is no threat to personnel or structure at this time. Watch this site as more information becomes available.

  1. Molly M   May 21, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Thank you for the map showing the fire’s location.

