Camp Pendleton fire department to conduct prescribed burn

CAMP PENDLETON – The Camp Pendleton Fire Department will be conducting a prescription fire in the November Training area starting at 0930, June 2 and 3.
They are scheduled to burn up to 175 acres.
This is an annual burn. It reduces the amount of fuel in the area so that the Marines can train and limit the chance of an ignition to the vegetation.
Smoke may impact and be visible and from Wire Mountain, Serra Mesa, Forester Hills housing, areas of the City of Oceanside, and Interstate 5.
Gomer, you be careful now making sure the fire doesn’t spread, you hear?
Gomer: “Oh yes. I’m keeping a close eye on the marshmallows.”
This fire I can understand but it is so frustrating on a Beautiful clear day and here comes their smoke and we have to close up our home because of sticky unhealthy conditions!! Not happy with the numerous times this happens🙁🙁