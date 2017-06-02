Camp Pendleton fire department to conduct prescribed burn

CAMP PENDLETON – The Camp Pendleton Fire Department will be conducting a prescription fire in the November Training area starting at 0930, June 2 and 3.

They are scheduled to burn up to 175 acres.

This is an annual burn. It reduces the amount of fuel in the area so that the Marines can train and limit the chance of an ignition to the vegetation.

Smoke may impact and be visible and from Wire Mountain, Serra Mesa, Forester Hills housing, areas of the City of Oceanside, and Interstate 5.