Camp Pendleton fire leads to smoke drift

A fire on Camp Pendleton near Range 408 is causing smoke to blow and drift into Fallbrook and the surrounding communities.

According to an incident report issued by Riverside County Fire Department, the wildland fire broke out Tuesday, May 2.

Currently Camp Pendleton Fire is fighting the brusher but smoke is drifting as far away as Temecula, Murrieta, Lake Elsinore, Wildomar, Menifee and Anza.

At this time the size and exact location of the fire is unknown.

As of the time of this posting, media representatives from Camp Pendleton were not available for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.