Camp Pendleton to host Battle Color Ceremony

CAMP PENDLETON – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is scheduled to host the annual Battle Color Ceremony on Thursday, March 9 at 3:30 p.m. at the 11 Area football field.

The ceremony will include demonstrations by the Drum & Bugle Corps, Silent Drill Platoon, and the Official Color Guard of the Marine Corps. Guests are welcome to attend a static display of tactical vehicles just outside of the stadium from 2 to 5 p.m.

The ceremony is held to demonstrate discipline, professionalism and “Esprit de Corps” of the United States Marines. There is no fee for the public to attend.

Those who wish to attend the ceremony must show a valid state ID ‎at the San Luis Rey gate, Oceanside. Maps and parking instruction can be found at www.pendleton.marines.mil/Battle-Color-Detachment/