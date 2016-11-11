Camp Pendleton unveils statue saluting a true War Horse

Camp Pendleton hosts a ceremony in honor of Staff Sgt. Reckless at the Pacific Views Event Center here, Oct. 26. Staff Sgt. Reckless was a Korean War era pack horse known for her heroics in the war that saved many Marines' lives.
Pfc. Dylan Overbay
Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton  

CAMP PENDLETON – Camp Pendleton hosted a ceremony unveiling a statue dedicated to Staff Sgt. Reckless, the famous Korean War pack horse, at the Pacific Views Event Center, Oct. 26.
Brig. Gen. Kevin Killea, Commanding General, Marine Corps Installations West – Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, as well as many Marines who served in the Korean War with Reckless, attended the ceremony.

“I never expected to see a horse in the middle of the chaos in Korea,” said Harold Wadley, a Korean War veteran who served with Reckless. “Reckless supplied about nine thousand pounds of ammo while receiving heavy artillery fire.”

Reckless’ finest hours came at the Battle of Outpost Vegas in March of 1953, where she made 51 solo trips in a single day, transporting 386 recoilless rifle rounds to the front lines. As Reckless took care of the Marines, the Marines took care of her, shielding the war horse with their flak jackets to protect her from heavy enemy fire.

“She was a herd animal and the Marines became her herd,” said Jocelyn Russell, sculpture of the Staff Sgt Reckless monument. “For her to be turned loose and to walk across mine fields and heavy enemy fire all on her own I learned a lot about her loyalty to the Marines.”

Reckless was awarded two purple hearts, a Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, a Presidential Unit Citation with a bronze star, the National Defense Service Medal, a Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Korea Medal, a Navy Unit Commendation, a Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation and, posthumously, was awarded the Dickin Medal.

After serving in the Korean War, Reckless’ final duty station was Camp Pendleton where she stayed until her death in 1968. Reckless was buried with full military honors.

Staff Sergeant Reckless Monument Dedication Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Harold Wadley (retired), salutes the colors during the Staff Sgt. Reckless monument dedication ceremony on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016.

Staff Sergeant Reckless Monument Dedication Ceremony

Author of "Sgt Reckless: America's War Horse", Robin L. Hutton, addresses the audience during the Staff Sgt. Reckless monument dedication ceremony on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016.

Staff Sergeant Reckless Monument Dedication Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps mounted color guard presents the colors at the Staff Sgt. Reckless monument dedication ceremony on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016.

