Car Club members assist Scouts with Pinewood Derby

FALLBROOK – On Saturday, Feb. 5, 28 Cub Scouts from the Webelos, Wolves, Bears, and Tigers dens competed in the annual Pack 738 Pinewood Derby for the honor to represent the pack and race at the upcoming Boy Scouts of America finals at Qualcomm Stadium.

Supporting Cub Master Chris Adam and his assistants were ten members from the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club (FVCC), who helped by certifying car weights and judging all the Cubs’ racecars for a Best of Show award sponsored by the FVCC. This is the sixth year the FVCC has supported the Pinewood Derby and members said they “enjoyed the youthful enthusiasm of the future leaders.”

This year, the historic 1960s wooden track provided a special opportunity for siblings and parent competition. A high-tech, computer-aided racetrack for the Derby Races, borrowed from another local pack helped generate speeds in excess of 160 mph and featured 1/100-second timing accuracy.

The Cubs’ first chore was to have their cars weighed and certified (weight limit was five ounces). FVCC members Glen and Louise Patterson handled that task. Overweight cars were sent back to the “pits” for modifications and reweighing.

The Cubs use a pinewood block, design, fabricate and paint their cars hence the name “Pinewood Derby.”

“This is a tough race and only the strongest race car survives the grueling downhill track as each heat winner is determined after three runs,” said FVCC members. The winners of each den then raced against each other to determine the fastest car in the pack.

First place with the fastest car in Pack 738 went to Jermiah Seddon; second place to Kameron Streffand; and third place to Adrian Betencourt. Jermiah will take his car to the finals at Qualcomm stadium.

Tom Conley presented the FVCC Best of Show award to Cub Scout Nicholas Adams.