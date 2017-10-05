Carr launches campaign for Assembly District 75

ESCONDIDO – Democrat Eric Carr, a Fallbrook High alum, launched his campaign for Assembly District 75 to unseat incumbent Marie Waldron during a recent meeting of the Escondido Democratic Club.

Addressing the club, Carr spoke of growing up in the district and laid out his plans once in office, including working on California’s Cap and Trade System and our healthcare needs.

“We live in extraordinary times; and I think that the challenges we

face need new solutions,” said Carr to the club members. “I think that together we can make a difference. So I look forward to earning your support, your trust, and your vote.”

Carr has been active in the Escondido political community, working with local politicians to prevent the outsourcing of Escondido’s library functions. Since announcing his candidacy, Carr has been traveling the 75th District, and speaking with supporters in Escondido, San Marcos, Fallbrook, and Valley Center.